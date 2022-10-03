ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX31 Denver

Boulder warns of bear families around city

By Colleen Flynn
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ih8gh_0iKRcrcP00

BOULDER, Colo. ( KDVR ) — For those new to Colorado, it’s the pre-hibernation season for bears which means chow time.

The City of Boulder has issued a warning to residents and visitors to be aware of the presence of bears as two families have been spotted in populated areas. The bears have been spotted south of Arapahoe Road in neighborhoods including the Hill, Table Mesa, Martin Acres and Chautauqua.

One female bear has already been relocated by wildlife officers and the city is alerting people on how to prevent attracting the bears into the city.

Officers looking for bear that attacked, injured man

City officials are reminding people what bears do this time of year which is fatten up before they go into hibernation for the winter. With that, they go wherever they sense food available attracting them to campsites and out of remote areas into populated ones.

First and foremost, take measures to mask food smells and do not leave food out in the open. Here are some suggestions on how to bearproof your surroundings to keep the animals safely away:

  • Use bear-resistant trash and compost bins, and make sure latches are secure and bins are not overflowing. Contact your waste hauler if you need to order or replace a bin.
  • All trash and compost containers put out the night before collection are required to be in bear-resistant containers. This applies to the entire city.
  • Pick ripe fruit from trees and don’t allow it to collect on the ground. If you would like to donate the fruit from your trees, or need help harvesting, contact Community Fruit Rescue .
  • Secure livestock, goats and chickens within an enclosure or electric fence.
  • Remove food wrappers, coffee cups and any item with the slightest odor from vehicles and ensure the doors are locked.
  • Remove bird feeders and clean up spilled seeds on the ground.
  • Keep pets indoors, especially at night, and do not leave pet food or dishes outdoors.
  • Clean up and store outdoor grills inside after use.
  • Be aware of dog leash restrictions on hiking trails .
  • Report bear sightings

Three bears were spotted in the University Hill neighborhood a few weeks ago and a local captured a glimpse of the trio. They are most likely one of the two bear families roaming around Boulder.

But not all experiences can be as innocent – a man was just attacked by a bear in New Castle on Saturday night when he went outside to check a noise and the bear knocked him down.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife sends a similar message every year around this time to remind those recreating in the mountains and anyone living around wildlife, even those in cities close to the foothills.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 3

Plumb Joy
3d ago

Liberals not only separate human families now bear families too, sad. Be aware of Extreme Left liberals in Boulder, there have been sightings.

Reply
2
Related
CBS Denver

Tranquilized bear falls on bouncy house, thanks to CPW and WMFR

It's a race to eat for Colorado bears as the temperatures begin to drop, and a few are finding their calories in neighborhoods along the front range, rather than the wilderness. On Tuesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife called on West Metro Fire to help rescue a 6-year-old black bear from a tree in a busy Littleton neighborhood. "The whole neighborhood knew he was there, there were kids out there while we were trying to get him out of the tree so potentially danger to humans if he had remained in the neighborhood any while longer," said Ronda Scholting, public information...
LITTLETON, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Waste#Bears#Compost Bins#Hill
FOX31 Denver

Meier Skis is name a finalist for Coolest Thing Made in Colorado contest

The Colorado Chamber of Commerce recently released their top 10 “Coolest Thing Made in Colorado” finalists and Meier Skis is one of the finalist. Meier Skis makes high performance, hand-crafted skis with respect for the environment. The skis are beautifully designed and are made right here in Denver with eco-friendly and environmentally conscious materials. Ted […]
COLORADO STATE
303magazine.com

Denver Hotel Entrepreneur Puts Down Roots in Del Norte with New Roadside Motel

Lauren Coleman, a former local Denverite, has planted new roots in southern Colorado with a roadside motel but continues to dream big with her first project in Lakewood. The hotel entrepreneur is behind the real estate development company The Sursy (a southern term that means souvenir), whose focus is on creating shoppable motel concepts. Coleman, who was responsible for revamping the White Swan Motel on west Colfax, is now just as excited for her latest investment in a revitalized roadside motel in Del Norte, the Mellow Moon Lodge.
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Shootout on the Hill in Boulder: 2nd suspect, Gabriel Sharma, arrested

A second suspect has been arrested after a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus.  That suspect has been identified as Gabriel Sharma, 18.Sharma faces charges of felony attempted murder with extreme indifference, felony attempted murder after deliberation, and disorderly conduct. He remains in custody at the Boulder County Jail on a $500,000 bond. Boulder police, along with the Boulder District Attorney's Office, Longmont police and the Boulder County SWAT Team executed a search warrant at Sharma's home in Longmont where a semi-automatic rifle and revolver were recovered from the scene. The other suspect, Zakiyy Lucas, was...
BOULDER, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Fall freezes coming earlier in Denver, growing season shrinking

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado’s first freeze warning of the season was issued Wednesday morning, which covered parts of the Yampa Valley including Steamboat Springs. Another freeze warning is in place for the upper Yampa Valley on Thursday morning. A freeze warning is issued when the temperatures are forecast...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Donation marks momentum for bike path along notorious highway in Colorado

Boulder County is one step closer to realizing a long-envisioned bike path along a popular, notorious roadway. Nonprofit Cyclists 4 Community recently announced a $30,000 donation to the county to help pay for a feasibility study that could pave the way for a bike lane along the North Foothills Highway. That's the stretch of U.S. 36 between Boulder and Lyons, where cyclists have long braved the slim shoulders while drivers have maneuvered for space.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
thecomeback.com

Massive bear eats fermented apples, takes nap in neighborhood tree

Let he who hasn’t stuffed himself on fermented apples and napped in a tree afterwards offer the first criticism of a bear doing the same thing. On Tuesday in the census-designated place of Highlands Ranch in Douglas County, Colorado, a large brown bear provoked quite the commotion, smashing through a fence and climbing a tree before taking a nap. That reportedly came after some consumption of fermented apples.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy