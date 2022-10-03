ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Are you turtley enough for the turtle club? Head to the first ever Sea Turtle Festival this weekend!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calling all turtle lovers! There is a festival just for you this weekend and it's being put on to support wildlife rehabilitation efforts. The Texas Sealife Center, which began in 2010 as a group of volunteers rescuing wildlife in South Texas, rehabilitates birds and sealife and educates the community on efforts to save the wildlife population. They have grown from a small building into a hospital, education center and nature trail.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Austin Chronicle

Day Trips: Shorty’s Place, Port Aransas

Shorty's Place in Port Aransas has survived multiple hurricanes and storms since it opened in 1946. Despite the resilience of Port A's "oldest and friendliest" bar, the changes to Old Town around the harbor at the north end of Alister Street are causing it to relocate. Shorty's will close on...
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Big red snapper

Matt Richter of Port Aransas holds the 27-pound, 4-ounce red snapper that he caught about 45 miles offshore on Aug. 11. It was the biggest red snapper caught in the Hoffpauir Offshore Division in this year’s State of Texas Angler’s Rodeo (STAR) Tournament, which ran all summer long and spanned the entire Texas coast. Richter’s prize was a Polaris ATV […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Port Aransas, Texas

Port Aransas is a small beach town located on the Gulf Coast of Texas. The town is known for its sandy beaches, beautiful sunsets, and fresh seafood. It’s also home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. Whether you’re looking for a hearty plate of pancakes...
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Fish are there, anglers are not

Traffic has been slow at Port Aransas fishing charter agencies this past week as it’s well into the fall off season. At Dolphin Dock, fishermen have brought several kinds of fish from the bay including red drum, gafftop, whiting, a few stingrays and small sharks. “We basically haven’t really had anything offshore,” said Erin Felix, an employee. “There’s just not […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
delmar.edu

Del Mar College Moving Forward, Providing Rockport-Aransas County Area Residents with Workforce Training at Temporary Location

Fast-track courses targeting workforce training through Del Mar College (DMC) Continuing Education (CE) are starting in November in Rockport. The CE’s offerings––including carpentry and healthcare training––are part of the College’s collaboration with Aransas County and the Aransas County Partnership Economic Development Corporation as part of the establishment of the Aransas County Workforce Development Center.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Corpus Christi killer scheduled for execution Wednesday night

John Henry Ramirez — who killed a convenience store clerk in Corpus Christi in 2004 — is scheduled to be executed for a fourth, and likely final, time on Wednesday night. Ramirez, who was 20 at the time of the murder and a former Marine, had no prior criminal record when he encountered 46-year-old Pablo Castro after a three-day drug binge. Castro was taking the trash out at his job when Ramirez appeared. Drunk and high, Ramirez stabbed Castro 29 times and stole $1.25.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIXS FM 108

TAKE OUR POLL: Who Has the Best Breakfast Tacos?

Today is National Taco Day so I thought it would be a perfect time to take a poll and ask you, who has the best breakfast tacos in the Crossroads? . Before we get there, here is a look back at my horrible breakfast taco experience in Austin, Texas. This breakfast taco almost cost me five bucks and was made with a store-bought tortilla. Are you kidding me? You can also check out an awesome breakfast taco challenge in Corpus Christi below.
AUSTIN, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Fire destroys home of former residents

What is thought to have been an electrical fire appears to have destroyed the home of long-time former Port Aransas residents Francisca and Mark Nixon. The couple now lives in Aransas Pass in a home purchased three years ago that was built in 2005. She is the city secretary for the City of Port Aransas. He makes and sells cornhole […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX

