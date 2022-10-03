Read full article on original website
Are you turtley enough for the turtle club? Head to the first ever Sea Turtle Festival this weekend!
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calling all turtle lovers! There is a festival just for you this weekend and it's being put on to support wildlife rehabilitation efforts. The Texas Sealife Center, which began in 2010 as a group of volunteers rescuing wildlife in South Texas, rehabilitates birds and sealife and educates the community on efforts to save the wildlife population. They have grown from a small building into a hospital, education center and nature trail.
Austin Chronicle
Day Trips: Shorty’s Place, Port Aransas
Shorty's Place in Port Aransas has survived multiple hurricanes and storms since it opened in 1946. Despite the resilience of Port A's "oldest and friendliest" bar, the changes to Old Town around the harbor at the north end of Alister Street are causing it to relocate. Shorty's will close on...
portasouthjetty.com
Big red snapper
Matt Richter of Port Aransas holds the 27-pound, 4-ounce red snapper that he caught about 45 miles offshore on Aug. 11. It was the biggest red snapper caught in the Hoffpauir Offshore Division in this year’s State of Texas Angler’s Rodeo (STAR) Tournament, which ran all summer long and spanned the entire Texas coast. Richter’s prize was a Polaris ATV […]
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Port Aransas, Texas
Port Aransas is a small beach town located on the Gulf Coast of Texas. The town is known for its sandy beaches, beautiful sunsets, and fresh seafood. It’s also home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. Whether you’re looking for a hearty plate of pancakes...
portasouthjetty.com
Fish are there, anglers are not
Traffic has been slow at Port Aransas fishing charter agencies this past week as it’s well into the fall off season. At Dolphin Dock, fishermen have brought several kinds of fish from the bay including red drum, gafftop, whiting, a few stingrays and small sharks. “We basically haven’t really had anything offshore,” said Erin Felix, an employee. “There’s just not […]
Tejano Heritage Awards honor 3NEWS alumni Lilly Flores (Vela) Janecek
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS was able to reconnect with a familiar face as she was one of four recipients for the Tejano Heritage Awards out of Texas A&M University-Kingsville. Lilly Flores (Vela) Janecek has long been hailed as a 3NEWS legend. Her reporting and eventual anchoring graced the...
Positively Pink: A terminal diagnosis is not keeping one Coastal Bend woman from living
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We continue our Positively Pink: Survivor series with a true go-getter defying the odds of her breast cancer diagnosis while helping others. Amanda Medina hopes her experiences guide others on a similar path... but has one big wish. If you are looking for someone full...
Developer seeks to acquire section of Laguna Shores Road from City of Corpus Christi
The city of Corpus Christi confirmed a private business in Flour Bluff is asking to purchase a small section of Laguna Shores Road. Residents who live in the area reached out to 3NEWS to ask about the potential deal after they received a survey from the developer. If approved, the...
KIII TV3
Friday Forecast: Mostly cloudy & warm with passing showers in Corpus Christi
There will be a few showers in the Coastal Bend on Friday. Not all will get rain, but a few may pick up a tenth of an inch. Warm and partly cloudy for the weekend.
The price to make tamales has doubled since inflation, local vendors say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tamale season in Corpus Christi is year-round, normally picking up the pace during the holidays, but the cost of making tamales has sky rocketed. "Just the 'maseca' for example used to be $27 a bag and now it's $41 and the oil too. It used to be $28 a jug and now it's $42," said Melissa Martinez, media relations for Granny's Tamales.
delmar.edu
Del Mar College Moving Forward, Providing Rockport-Aransas County Area Residents with Workforce Training at Temporary Location
Fast-track courses targeting workforce training through Del Mar College (DMC) Continuing Education (CE) are starting in November in Rockport. The CE’s offerings––including carpentry and healthcare training––are part of the College’s collaboration with Aransas County and the Aransas County Partnership Economic Development Corporation as part of the establishment of the Aransas County Workforce Development Center.
National Night Out in Corpus Christi
CCPD Detective Daniel Ramos held his own NNO event right on his front porch. He organized his event to create a bond between his neighbors and introduce them to his fellow badge wearing colleagues.
City of Corpus Christi to designate new 'drop-zones' for electric scooters
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are some changes about to take effect into how rental scooters are used along the Bayfront. Residents can't take a drive along the Bayfront without spotting one, two or even a few dozen of the scooters. Tre Casso is an avid user and said that he likes them for their easy accessibility.
John Henry Ramirez executed Wednesday for murdering Pablo Castro
John Henry Ramirez's pastor will pray over him with his hand on Ramirez's chest at the time of the execution on Wednesday evening.
Families show support for Portland law enforcement during National Night Out
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One four-year-old boy from Portland, Texas got to see what it's like to be in the driver seat of a police cruiser. Although, he didn't care much for being in the back of one. The cruiser was opened to community members to check out during...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Corpus Christi killer scheduled for execution Wednesday night
John Henry Ramirez — who killed a convenience store clerk in Corpus Christi in 2004 — is scheduled to be executed for a fourth, and likely final, time on Wednesday night. Ramirez, who was 20 at the time of the murder and a former Marine, had no prior criminal record when he encountered 46-year-old Pablo Castro after a three-day drug binge. Castro was taking the trash out at his job when Ramirez appeared. Drunk and high, Ramirez stabbed Castro 29 times and stole $1.25.
TAKE OUR POLL: Who Has the Best Breakfast Tacos?
Today is National Taco Day so I thought it would be a perfect time to take a poll and ask you, who has the best breakfast tacos in the Crossroads? . Before we get there, here is a look back at my horrible breakfast taco experience in Austin, Texas. This breakfast taco almost cost me five bucks and was made with a store-bought tortilla. Are you kidding me? You can also check out an awesome breakfast taco challenge in Corpus Christi below.
portasouthjetty.com
Fire destroys home of former residents
What is thought to have been an electrical fire appears to have destroyed the home of long-time former Port Aransas residents Francisca and Mark Nixon. The couple now lives in Aransas Pass in a home purchased three years ago that was built in 2005. She is the city secretary for the City of Port Aransas. He makes and sells cornhole […]
Del Mar College wants you 'Fired Up' for welding
Del Mar College will be holding a welding contest for all local welders but this contest has a ‘Día De Los Muertos’ theme.
Second causeway remains a long term project
An island resident is calling for action after seeing the devastation Ian left behind in Florida. When could a second causeway be built?
