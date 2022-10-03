ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for three people they consider suspects in a shooting that left a 16-year-old and a 9-year-old injured last month. Police said they are looking for three people that were seen on surveillance video walking in the area of Warne and Natural Bridge avenues in the afternoon on Sept. 12. Police said the suspects fired multiple shots toward the 4000 block of Palm Street, where the two victims were shot.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO