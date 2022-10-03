Read full article on original website
edglentoday.com
Coroner's Offices Identifies 17-Year-Old Alton Female and Grandmother Who Died In Fatal Crash
ALTON - The Madison County Coroner's Office today identified a 17-year-old victim and her grandmother who died in a double-fatal motor vehicle crash on October 5, 2022, near Hamel. The crash occurred at the intersection of Illinois Route 4 and Illinois Route 140. The 17-year-old was Ciara Renee Macon, of...
wlds.com
Kane Man Charged in Jerseyville Man’s Death in Two-Vehicle Crash From February
An 18 year old Kane man has been charged for causing the death of a man in a car vs. motorcycle crash back in late February. The Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office filed 3 charges of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in the death of an individual on September 22nd against 18 year old Caydn J.R. Chapman.
KMOV
Police: Woman shot during domestic dispute in House Springs, MO
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A woman was shot in the back with a shotgun in a House Springs, Missouri neighborhood Thursday night, police said. A spokesperson with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting resulted from a domestic dispute in the 6200 block of Randy. The woman was taken to the hospital conscious and breathing but her exact condition is unknown.
KMOV
WANTED: Police release photo of man sought in connection with North County murder
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 24-year-old man was found dead in North County on Wednesday morning. Police said the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Jennings Station Road, specifically, Pine Lawn, around 10:00 a.m. Jevon Durbin, was shot and killed inside the residence. The suspect has been identified...
Madison County residents say intersection of deadly crash site is notorious for unsafe driving
Two SUV occupants were killed in a crash Wednesday morning involving a semi-trailer truck at the intersection of Illinois Routes 140 and 4.
advantagenews.com
Charges filed in Wood River apartment fire
A 20-year-old Wood River man has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Arson following Sunday night’s apartment fire at the complex on Thompson Street. Dakota R. Davidson of the 1,200 block of E. Madison Avenue is being held in the Wood River Jail on a $300,000 bond. Fire...
advantagenews.com
Police ID victims in fatal Hamel-area crash
A 17-year-old female from Alton and a 73-year-old female from Greenville have been identified by the Illinois State Police as the deceased victims in a Wednesday morning crash near Hamel. Police say Shelia M. Macon was driving the SUV that was hit by a truck-tractor semi-trailer that did not stop at the intersection of Routes 4 and 140. The 17-year-old passenger will not be publicly named due to her age.
thebengilpost.com
Granite City woman receives 46-year sentence for Macoupin County murder
A 32-year-old Granite City woman was convicted of first-degree murder by a Macoupin County jury in August and now has been sentenced to 46 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections by the Honorable Joshua Meyer. The conviction and sentencing stems from a 2015 home invasion in Woodburn that left...
Soulard residents shocked by shotgun-carrying boy caught on camera
ST. LOUIS — It was a frightening face-to-face encounter one man will never forget. "I see this boy walking around with what appears to me to be a shotgun," the Soulard resident, who asked not to be identified, said. He and his neighbor immediately called 911 Sunday afternoon after...
southernillinoisnow.com
Search warrent update: Centralia man arrested on drug, weapon and theft charges
A 51-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on multiple charges following the execution of a search warrant on his home early Wednesday morning. David Hopper of South Elm Street is being held for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, armed habitual criminal, armed violence and possession of stolen property.
St. Louis police release photos, video of people they believe shot children near Fairground Park
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for three people they consider suspects in a shooting that left a 16-year-old and a 9-year-old injured last month. Police said they are looking for three people that were seen on surveillance video walking in the area of Warne and Natural Bridge avenues in the afternoon on Sept. 12. Police said the suspects fired multiple shots toward the 4000 block of Palm Street, where the two victims were shot.
Man charged in a shooting murder that happened 2 years ago
ST. LOUIS — A Pagedale man was charged in connection to a 2020 shooting that left a man dead. Police arrested 33-year-old Reuben Smith. The attorney’s office charged him with first-degree murder and assault. Smith was aslo charged with two counts of armed criminal action. According to a...
myleaderpaper.com
Barnhart woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County
Nicole M. Solcovic, 35, of Barnhart was injured Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, in a traffic accident on I-55 south of Butler Hill Road in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:45 a.m., Solcovic was stopped for traffic in a northbound 2015 Kia Sportage when Shane C....
KMOV
Notorious ‘grandparent scam’ targets Wildwood mother
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Wildwood resident notified police that she received a call from a scammer yesterday. It appears to have been an attempt to pull off a well-known phone scam known as the “grandparent scam.”. The woman told News 4 she got a call from a crying...
KMOV
St. Louis nuisance property sees drastic reduction in police calls following temporary closure
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A business on the City of St. Louis’ nuisance property list saw a drastic drop in calls for service in the first full month of a temporary closure. In August, the city ordered Grand Motel on Grand Blvd in North City to close for five months following a history of police calls to the location. According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to 86 calls for service, which consisted of accused rapes, assaults, drug overdoses and more from August 2021 to August 2022.
KMOV
South County homeowner says STL Cardinals memento stolen during car break-in
ST. LOUIS, CO. (KMOV) - Car break-ins are spilling over into a South County block. Neighbors tell News 4 thieves stole a gun and a piece of St. Louis Cardinal’s history. “They got one of my old cellphones but what I’m most upset about is the Albert Pujols’ rookie card, says one homeowner. It’s just frustrating because you work hard for things and these kids come along and just take what doesn’t belong to them.”
edglentoday.com
Glen Carbon Police Department Selected to Receive $250,000 in COPS Grant
GLEN CARBON - On September 30th, Chief Todd Link executed an agreement to receive $250,000 in COPS Grant funds for the Glen Carbon Police Department. This grant money is part of $156 million in grant funding made available by the U.S. Department of Justice in Fiscal Year 2022. COPS Grant funding assists local police agencies across the country in hiring additional sworn officers.
Byers' Beat: Why investigators think carjackings are down in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The Hyundai and Kia theft crisis is sending stolen car numbers surging across the St. Louis area, but another type of crime is going down: Carjackings. St. Louis police reported 118 carjackings at this time in 2021, and have 94 so far this year. That’s a...
Two killed in Madison County crash on Route 4
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Two people were killed in a crash near Hamel, Illinois Wednesday morning. The Illinois State Police said the crash happened at approximately 7:56 a.m. at the intersection of Illinois Route 4 and Illinois Route 140. Illinois Route 4 is closed between I-55 and Illinois 143. Illinois 140 is closed at I-55. […]
Man pleads guilty to 2020 Illinois murder, immediately sentenced
A 22-year-old man from rural Illinois pleaded guilty Monday to a murder outside a Collinsville hotel.
