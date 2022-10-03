ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Police: Woman shot during domestic dispute in House Springs, MO

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A woman was shot in the back with a shotgun in a House Springs, Missouri neighborhood Thursday night, police said. A spokesperson with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting resulted from a domestic dispute in the 6200 block of Randy. The woman was taken to the hospital conscious and breathing but her exact condition is unknown.
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Collinsville, IL
Collinsville, IL
Crime & Safety
advantagenews.com

Charges filed in Wood River apartment fire

A 20-year-old Wood River man has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Arson following Sunday night’s apartment fire at the complex on Thompson Street. Dakota R. Davidson of the 1,200 block of E. Madison Avenue is being held in the Wood River Jail on a $300,000 bond. Fire...
WOOD RIVER, IL
advantagenews.com

Police ID victims in fatal Hamel-area crash

A 17-year-old female from Alton and a 73-year-old female from Greenville have been identified by the Illinois State Police as the deceased victims in a Wednesday morning crash near Hamel. Police say Shelia M. Macon was driving the SUV that was hit by a truck-tractor semi-trailer that did not stop at the intersection of Routes 4 and 140. The 17-year-old passenger will not be publicly named due to her age.
HAMEL, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Paul
southernillinoisnow.com

Search warrent update: Centralia man arrested on drug, weapon and theft charges

A 51-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on multiple charges following the execution of a search warrant on his home early Wednesday morning. David Hopper of South Elm Street is being held for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, armed habitual criminal, armed violence and possession of stolen property.
CENTRALIA, IL
5 On Your Side

St. Louis police release photos, video of people they believe shot children near Fairground Park

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for three people they consider suspects in a shooting that left a 16-year-old and a 9-year-old injured last month. Police said they are looking for three people that were seen on surveillance video walking in the area of Warne and Natural Bridge avenues in the afternoon on Sept. 12. Police said the suspects fired multiple shots toward the 4000 block of Palm Street, where the two victims were shot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#I 55#Violent Crime
myleaderpaper.com

Barnhart woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County

Nicole M. Solcovic, 35, of Barnhart was injured Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, in a traffic accident on I-55 south of Butler Hill Road in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:45 a.m., Solcovic was stopped for traffic in a northbound 2015 Kia Sportage when Shane C....
BARNHART, MO
KMOV

Notorious ‘grandparent scam’ targets Wildwood mother

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Wildwood resident notified police that she received a call from a scammer yesterday. It appears to have been an attempt to pull off a well-known phone scam known as the “grandparent scam.”. The woman told News 4 she got a call from a crying...
WILDWOOD, MO
KMOV

St. Louis nuisance property sees drastic reduction in police calls following temporary closure

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A business on the City of St. Louis’ nuisance property list saw a drastic drop in calls for service in the first full month of a temporary closure. In August, the city ordered Grand Motel on Grand Blvd in North City to close for five months following a history of police calls to the location. According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to 86 calls for service, which consisted of accused rapes, assaults, drug overdoses and more from August 2021 to August 2022.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

South County homeowner says STL Cardinals memento stolen during car break-in

ST. LOUIS, CO. (KMOV) - Car break-ins are spilling over into a South County block. Neighbors tell News 4 thieves stole a gun and a piece of St. Louis Cardinal’s history. “They got one of my old cellphones but what I’m most upset about is the Albert Pujols’ rookie card, says one homeowner. It’s just frustrating because you work hard for things and these kids come along and just take what doesn’t belong to them.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
edglentoday.com

Glen Carbon Police Department Selected to Receive $250,000 in COPS Grant

GLEN CARBON - On September 30th, Chief Todd Link executed an agreement to receive $250,000 in COPS Grant funds for the Glen Carbon Police Department. This grant money is part of $156 million in grant funding made available by the U.S. Department of Justice in Fiscal Year 2022. COPS Grant funding assists local police agencies across the country in hiring additional sworn officers.
GLEN CARBON, IL
FOX 2

Two killed in Madison County crash on Route 4

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Two people were killed in a crash near Hamel, Illinois Wednesday morning. The Illinois State Police said the crash happened at approximately 7:56 a.m. at the intersection of Illinois Route 4 and Illinois Route 140. Illinois Route 4 is closed between I-55 and Illinois 143. Illinois 140 is closed at I-55. […]
MADISON COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy