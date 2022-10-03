West Catholic senior Tim Kloska can burn an opponent in so many different ways. Kloska usually does it with his legs, like he did in last week’s 52-19 win over Hamilton when he scored on touchdown runs of 5, 13 and 21 yards. He scored five touchdowns in all since he had touchdown receptions that covered nine and 69 yards.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO