Abandoned Bexar County Juvenile Center in Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsBexar County, TX
San Antonio pageant winner makes Miss USA history but contestants claim that the contest was "rigged"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.Savannah VillanuevaSutherland Springs, TX
Aurora lawmakers check out homeless complex in San AntonioDavid HeitzSan Antonio, TX
Little Bites: New San Antonio grocery, European food tours and limited-time Whataburger treats
Scooped Cookie Dough Bar's anniversary event and an Ida Claire movie night are two more tidbits making food news.
5 pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area
TEXAS, USA — It's fall, y'all! So Instagram, Facebook and TikTok feeds are going to be packed with pumpkin patch content. And if you want to join in on the fun, we've got you covered with a few pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area:. George Farms. Location: 595...
Barbie Malibu Tour Is Making A Stop In San Antonio
The truck will carry retro-themed Barbie apparel and accessories.
Bad Bunny awards San Antonio artist $25K for work in Latino communities
Bad Bunny shows love to S.A. once again.
Bakudan Ramen to open second San Antonio restaurant in Stone Oak
The restaurant is known for its ramen bowls.
Barbie Malibu truck to pop up in San Antonio for 50th anniversary tour
The 'original California girl' is going to The Shops.
San Antonio artists show iconic West Side people, places through Loteria-style art exhibit
SAN ANTONIO – A group of local women artists is showcasing treasures of the West Side through Loteria-style paintings depicting iconic places and faces of the community. All the artists from MujerArtes have a connection with the West Side, a historically Hispanic part of town. Some cards read “chili queens,” “la chola,” “la curandera,” and “la gasolinera.”
California-based group buys San Antonio's Three Star Bar, founded by cocktail guru Jeret Peña
The new owner, Pouring With Heart, doesn't plan big changes for the "dad bar" located near the Pearl.
Plans Revealed For New Texas Bar With Ferris Wheel
The highly-anticipated spot will also be available for private events.
MySanAntonio: TikTok star Aj Rivas shares taco order, loves on San Antonio culture
Here's his go-to taco spot.
Inflation pushes pumpkin prices higher for Halloween
SAN ANTONIO — No treats, just tricks when it comes to pumpkin prices this year. Big, round, tall or small, Murphy’s Pumpkin Patch in San Antonio has all shapes and sizes. There are plenty of choices but no matter your prime pick, it will cost more said owner Patrick Murphy.
San Antonio tattoo shop offers special on adorable Halloween ink
If you want an emo ghost, you got it.
Luxury hotel group Kimpton Hotels to open new San Antonio property in late 2024
The new accommodations will be steps from the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, the River Walk and Alamo Plaza.
Inner City collecting socks and underwear for Socktober
SAN ANTONIO — Every night in San Antonio, almost 3,000 people live on the streets. This October, you can show that even a small act of love, like donating a pair of socks or pair of underwear, can make a big difference in their lives. Small socks, big socks,...
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millions
I have been writing a series of popular articles looking at Texans who are giving back to their communities. Today, I wanted to shine the spotlight on San Antonio entrepreneur Graham Weston.
Stone Oak family continues turning skulls in third year of hilariously spooky Halloween displays
SAN ANTONIO – A Stone Oak family is keeping their popular Halloween display bad to the bone. Last October, the Dinote family went viral for decorating their front yard with different skeleton displays each day. This Halloween, they’re at it again and sharing the “humerus” decorations with the entire...
This Texas Shop Makes Pizza As Big As A Pool And They Deliver (PHOTOS)
You can now have a huge pizza party with your friends thanks to a traveling food shop based in Hondo, TX. We must warn you: Their enormous pizzas can be as big as an above-ground pool. Known as Dirt Road Cookers, this small business began operating in the middle of...
San Antonio's Elsewhere previews new bar, Ferris wheel on Northside
There will be an event pavilion as well.
Floresville Peanut Festival | Great Day SA
We're getting nutty with the Floresville Peanut Festival! Find out what you can expect at this year's event, plus we got a live performance from Matt Castillo!
Fresh fit leads to fresh start: San Antonio nonprofit provides free, new clothing to at-risk youths
SAN ANTONIO – The right fit can make all the difference and a local nonprofit is providing free, new clothes and shoes to at-risk youth in our area with hopes of inspiring them to feel more confident at school and around friends. Cathy Hamilton started San Antonio Threads in...
