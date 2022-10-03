Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Wall Street's rally runs out of gas, leaving indexes lower
A wobbly day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks slightly lower Wednesday as a gangbuster two-day rally ran out of gas. Stock indexes had been in the red much of the day before briefly shifting into the green following a late-afternoon burst of buying. The S&P 500 ended 0.2% lower after having veered between a low of 1.8% and a high of 0.4%. The benchmark index was coming off its best two-day rally since the spring of 2020.
Herald & Review
Stocks close lower again on Wall Street, still up for week
A choppy day of trading ended with stocks broadly lower on Wall Street Thursday, though indexes have managed to hold onto most of their sizeable gains from a big rally at the start of the week. The S&P 500 fell 1% after having been up 0.4% in the early going....
Herald & Review
Hong Kong shares soar 5%, leading Asian market gains
TOKYO (AP) — Hong Kong’s share benchmark soared more than 5% on Wednesday as Asian shares tracked gains on Wall Street. New Zealand’s share benchmark rose 0.7% after its central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate to 3.5%, saying inflation remained too high and labor scarce. The half-point rate hike was the fifth in a row made by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand since February.
Herald & Review
Asian stock markets fall ahead of US employment update
BEIJING (AP) — Asian shares followed Wall Street lower Friday ahead of U.S. jobs data investors hope will persuade the Federal Reserve to ease off plans for more interest rate hikes. Tokyo and Hong Kong, the region's biggest markets, retreated. Chinese markets were closed for a holiday. Oil prices...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald & Review
Stocks slump on fears about rates, recession after jobs data
NEW YORK (AP) — Good news on the economy remains bad news for Wall Street, and stocks are falling Friday on worries a still-strong U.S jobs market may actually make a recession more likely. The S&P 500 was 2.1% lower in midday trading after the government said employers hired...
Herald & Review
US futures mixed ahead of US employment update
Wall Street shifted between small gains as losses early Friday with all eyes on the release of U.S. employment data that could affect decisions by the Federal Reserve as it attempts to curb inflation through interest rate hikes. Futures for the S&P 500 fell less than 0.1% and futures for...
Herald & Review
IMF warns of higher recession risk and 'darkening global outlook,' projects world growth $4 trillion lower through 2026
WASHINGTON (AP) — IMF warns of higher recession risk and 'darkening global outlook,' projects world growth $4 trillion lower through 2026. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
Should You Consider Inverse ETFs in Volatile Markets?
If news about market downturns and an imminent recession is making your head spin, you may be wondering how to hedge your portfolio against losses. One option may be an inverse ETF. An inverse ETF aims to earn gains when an underlying stock market index goes down. So if the...
Herald & Review
10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now in October
Today, I provide 10 of my best dividend stock ideas for the month of October. These dividend growth stocks are a great way to add balance and passive income to a long-term portfolio. Compounding is the eighth wonder of the world, and dividends are a great way to accelerate your wealth.
Herald & Review
Biden: IBM investment to help in tech competition with China
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — President Joe Biden predicted Thursday a $20 billion investment by IBM in New York's Hudson River Valley will help give the United States a technological edge against China, hailing the expansion during an appearance with two House Democrats in competitive races in next month's critical elections.
Herald & Review
AP News Summary at 10:58 p.m. EDT
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the final papers to annex four regions of Ukraine while his military struggled to control the new territory. In a defiant move, the Kremlin held the door open for further land grabs in Ukraine. Speaking in a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “certain territories will be reclaimed" and that Russia would continue “consulting” residents about joining Russia. He did not specify which additional Ukrainian territories Moscow is eyeing. The four annexed regions were added in violation of international laws. Ukrainian law enforcement officials, meanwhile, reported discovering more evidence of torture and killings in areas retaken from Russian forces.
Herald & Review
US sanctions more Iranian officials for causing internet outages and violence to protesters in response to Amini death
WASHINGTON (AP) — US sanctions more Iranian officials for causing internet outages and violence to protesters in response to Amini death. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
OPEC payback: The 6 actions Biden could take
Democrats and the White House are vowing a response to OPEC's production cut, but none of the options look particularly appealing.
