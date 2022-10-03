ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp extends suspension of gas tax through November

By Joey Gill
 3 days ago

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed two executive orders on Monday, one extending the temporary suspension of state taxes on gasoline once again.

According to a news release from the Govenor’s Office , the new extension will be through November 11, 2022. In addition, the Governor also extended the supply chain state of emergency as the state “deals with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.”

“While Georgia was largely spared the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Florida and South Carolina endured both significant destruction and flooding,” said Gov. Kemp. “As we both pray for these neighbors in need and send resources and volunteers to aid in their recovery, we’re also bracing for the impact on already strained supply chains and prices at the gas pump that are already too high. While my executive orders cannot undo the mess caused by Washington, I hope that they alleviate some of the additional strain placed on Georgians by the lingering impact of this major storm.”

The Governor’s Office reports that Georgia’s average gas price “has remained one of the lowest in the nation and is currently roughly 62 cents below the national average for a gallon of regular gas, according to AAA.”

The suspension of the gas tax initially went into effect in March and has been extended several times.

As of Monday, Oct. 3, the average cost of a regular gallon of gas in Augusta is $3.10 a gallon, according to AAA,

