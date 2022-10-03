PennDOT announces maintenance schedule for week of Oct. 3
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the weekly county maintenance schedules listed online to reflect work planned for the week of Oct. 3.
The Erie Co. schedule is:
|Activity
|Municipalities
|State Route
|Common Road Name
|Ditching
|Millcreek Township
|SR 0430
|Gore Road
|Harborcreek Township
|SR 0430
|Route 430
|Greenfield Township
|SR 0008
|Route 430
|Greene Township
|SR 0008
|Lake Pleasant Road
|Millcreek Township
|SR 0197
|Lake Pleasant Road
|Franklin Township
|SR 0197
|Crane Street
|Wayne Township
|SR 1001
|Buffalo Road
|Concord Township
|SR 1001
|Lindsey Hollow Road
|Pipe Replacement
|Millcreek Township
|SR 0006
|Route 832
|Shoulder Repair
|McKean Township
|SR 0699
|Route 699
|Bridge Maintenance
|North East Township
|SR 0090
|Interstate 90
|Shoulder Cutting
|Washington Township
|SR 3006
|Plum Street
|LeBoeuf Township
|SR 3006
|Plum Street
|Waterford Township
|SR 0197
|Route 97
|LeBoeuf Township
|SR 0197
|Route 97
|Summit Township
|SR 0197
|Route 97
|Manual Patching
|Millcreek Township
|SR 0832
|Route 832
|Springfield Township
|SR 0005
|Route 5
|Union Township
|SR 2010
|Concord Road
|Concord Township
|SR 2010
|Concord Road
|Union Township
|SR 2018
|Elgin Road
|Concord Township
|SR 2018
|Lovell Road
|City of Corry
|SR 0426
|Route 426
All work is weather dependent.
More information about the weekly county maintenance schedules can be found online under the Maintenance and Traffic Bulletins heading. Separate plans are listed for Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties.
