Erie County, PA

PennDOT announces maintenance schedule for week of Oct. 3

By Brett Balicki
 3 days ago

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the weekly county maintenance schedules listed online to reflect work planned for the week of Oct. 3.

The Erie Co. schedule is:

Activity Municipalities State Route Common Road Name
Ditching Millcreek Township SR 0430 Gore Road
Harborcreek Township SR 0430 Route 430
Greenfield Township SR 0008 Route 430
Greene Township SR 0008 Lake Pleasant Road
Millcreek Township SR 0197 Lake Pleasant Road
Franklin Township SR 0197 Crane Street
Wayne Township SR 1001 Buffalo Road
Concord Township SR 1001 Lindsey Hollow Road
Pipe Replacement Millcreek Township SR 0006 Route 832
Shoulder Repair McKean Township SR 0699 Route 699
Bridge Maintenance North East Township SR 0090 Interstate 90
Shoulder Cutting Washington Township SR 3006 Plum Street
LeBoeuf Township SR 3006 Plum Street
Waterford Township SR 0197 Route 97
LeBoeuf Township SR 0197 Route 97
Summit Township SR 0197 Route 97
Manual Patching Millcreek Township SR 0832 Route 832
Springfield Township SR 0005 Route 5
Union Township SR 2010 Concord Road
Concord Township SR 2010 Concord Road
Union Township SR 2018 Elgin Road
Concord Township SR 2018 Lovell Road
City of Corry SR 0426 Route 426

All work is weather dependent.

More information about the weekly county maintenance schedules can be found online under the Maintenance and Traffic Bulletins heading. Separate plans are listed for Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties.

YourErie

YourErie

