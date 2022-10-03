Police find $7k worth of meth, heroin, and crack in Ohio home

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say they found large quantities of drugs at a home in Portsmouth.

According to a release from the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, officers executed a search warrant at a home on the 1800 block of Mabert Rd. They say they found 24 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 66 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, 3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, digital scales, sandwich baggies, $2,339.00 cash, 5 firearms, and additional evidence of drug trafficking.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

They say the estimated street value of the drugs is $7,000.

Lawrence Coleman Hicks, of Cincinnati, was arrested and charged with trafficking drugs, possession of drugs, and having weapons under disability.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.