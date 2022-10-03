ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

BLM officers to use body-worn cameras, policy says

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12RMVj_0iKRaqfG00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new policy requiring law enforcement officers with the Bureau of Land Management to deploy body-worn cameras could have wide implications in Nevada, where 67% of land in the state is under BLM control.

An announcement Monday in Washington, D.C., indicates thousands of Interior Department law enforcement officers will fall under the new rules, including BLM, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, National Park Service and Bureau of Indian officers. The federal government has lagged years behind local police departments in use of body-worn cameras.

A long history of conflicts involving the BLM includes the armed standoff with the Bundy family in 2014. The conflict surrounded non-payment of grazing fees on BLM land, and intrusion onto Lake Mead National Recreation Area lands. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, which played a big role in the Bundy conflict, started using body-worn cameras in 2015.

Some agencies within the Interior Department have already started to use body-worn cameras, but the extent of participation by officers in Nevada isn’t clear. While much of the BLM-controlled land in Nevada is in remote areas of the state, there’s plenty that is just over a fence from Las Vegas neighborhoods or open lands along highways.

The Las Vegas BLM office deferred a request for comment to staff at the Interior Department.

The Interior Department has about 3,100 permanent law enforcement officers nationwide.

The changes follow incidents involving the U.S. Park Police in Washington D.C. An inspector general’s report criticized officers who used smoke grenades and pepper balls to clear racial justice protesters from an area in front of the White House in 2020. The agency also faced scrutiny over its lack of cameras after two U.S. Park Police officers fatally shot an unarmed motorist in northern Virginia in November 2017.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland launched a task force last year aimed at further building trust between law enforcement and the public. It also follows an executive order from President Joe Biden that focused on federal law enforcement agencies and required them to review and revise policies on use of force.

Part of today’s initiative includes ensuring that body-worn camera video is released to the public in a timely manner.

Under the policy, officers or agents are required to activate the body-worn cameras “at the earliest possible opportunity of an interaction and should capture as much of the event as possible, starting with the decision to engage an individual or vehicle.” The camera should remain running until the event is over, the policy states.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Nevada Independent

Lombardo used work email to communicate strategy with top consultants, records show

In May 2021, Lombardo forwarded a press release from the governor’s office to Erwin with the message “for opp. research.” The press release highlighted bills signed by Sisolak meant to provide physical and mental health support to first responders. The post Lombardo used work email to communicate strategy with top consultants, records show appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Virginia State
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
news3lv.com

Separation agreement allows former NDOC warden to stay on the payroll

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A former Nevada Department of Corrections warden signed a separation agreement following his resignation in July which allowed him to continue collecting a paycheck and benefits according to NDOC. William Hutchings stepped down from his position at Southern Desert Correctional Center on July 15. His...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

NV Energy warns of utility scams targeting northern Nevadans

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy is seeing an uptick in utility scams targeting its northern Nevada customers. They say the scammer will call a customer and falsely identify themselves as an employee of NV Energy and make deceptive threats about their electric service and demand immediate payment. The scammer...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Clark County Judge Rules to Remove Accused Killer From Public Office

A Clark County judge has ruled to remove a man accused of killing a Las Vegas journalist from his position as a county public administrator. Robert Telles has been jailed without bail on a murder charge since Sept. 7, five days after 69-year-old Review-Journal reporter Jeff German was stabbed outside his home and found dead the next day.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Deb Haaland
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada gets nearly $9 million under new gun law

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada will be getting nearly $9 million from the Biden administration under its new gun control act. These funds are part of awards being distributed by the Department of Education totaling nearly $1 billion. The administration hopes these grants will provide “safe and supportive learning opportunities and environments that are critical for their success.”
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blm Land#Blm#National Park Service#Bureau Of Indian#The Interior Department#The Las Vegas Blm Office
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada

If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Fox5 KVVU

Another inmate alerted officers of escaped convict at Nevada prison

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The now acting director of the Nevada Department of Corrections held a virtual meeting with wardens across the state. FOX5 obtained audio from the meeting that sheds more light on the escape at a southern Nevada prison. It was revealed that another inmate alerted officers...
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

Republicans see crime as issue that could win them the Senate

Republicans in an increasing number of crucial Senate battleground states are keying in on the issue of crime, bombarding voters with the message that electing Democrats would increase lawlessness.  In Pennsylvania, Republicans are seizing on high-profile incidents in the Philadelphia area, including the recent ransacking of a Wawa store and the shooting of five students […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
8 News Now

8 News Now

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy