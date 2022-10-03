Read full article on original website
New car prices may soon start coming down
New car prices may finally start declining in the coming months — but don't expect to pay much less on a monthly basis due to higher interest rates. "To our clients who refused to pay above sticker for a new car, your patience is about to pay off," wrote Morgan Stanley chief auto analyst Adam Jonas in a note to clients on Monday. Thanks to stalling sales and a 17-month high in vehicle supplies, "deflation" may finally be arriving for new car prices, Jonas said.
Some of the Rarest Stamps Are Selling For Millions — Which Ones Are the Most Valuable?
Stamps are arguably one of the most valuable treasures that exist today. Sure, some rare state quarters or Beanie Babies are likely to give you a significant return, but stamps are where the real money lies. These mere sheets of paper with an adhesive backing serve as both carriers of art and moments in history, making some stamps extremely valuable.
Goodwill Goes Digital With Virtual Thrift Store GoodwillFinds
About 120 years after its 1902 founding, Goodwill Industries is diving into online thrifting with a platform of its own: GoodwillFinds. For lifelong vintage lovers, Gen Z thrifters, and everyone in between, Goodwill has served as an about face for lost trends and a home for somebody’s treasure. Now, GoodwillFinds enables shoppers to access its for-sale donated items online for the first time while funding its nonprofit ventures.
Old Bank Notes Might Be Worth More Than You Think — Always Check the Value
As governments change out former bank notes or remove them from circulation, it’s likely that some people will find themselves with extra old forms of money. For example, following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, money and stamps featuring her portrait will gradually be phased out in the U.K. Are old bank notes worth anything?
Electric Car Battery Life Explained
Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
Costco Phases Out Another Set of Products
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CarMax Earnings Plunge Signals Market Shift
Thanks to all the pandemic lockdowns around the world, supply shortages including processor chips, aluminum, even glass crippled new car production. Automakers didn’t predict a surge in demand for new cars, sending the prices of both new and used vehicles soaring. If you’ve been waiting out the market insanity, there have been growing signs prices are and will continue to deflate, including a big one from CarMax.
How Many Miles Can a Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Go on a Full Tank?
The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is a great small SUV deal for the money. How many miles can it travel on a full tank? The post How Many Miles Can a Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Go on a Full Tank? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Lexus forces customers to make a hard decision
Lexus has reported their Q3 sales stats, and its current vehicle offerings are forcing customers to make a difficult choice. Toyota, and by extension its luxury brand, have become renowned for their adherence to hybrid vehicle technology and their opposition to electric vehicle technology as it currently stands. Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda has made it clear that the company will not be jumping into electric vehicles quickly, forcing customers to make a hard decision. Do they want one of the last gas vehicles ever made, do they want a hybrid, or do they want an EV from another brand?
No Panic Problem Common to This Toyota Engine
Thinking of buying that used Toyota found online and have just found a sign that something serious could be wrong with its engine? Don’t run away just yet as this Toyota mechanic gives his opinion on a pattern he sees in this popular model of Toyota truck. Signs of...
Best Credit Cards for Couples and How to Open One
Are you ready to get a credit card with your other half? Consider a credit card that works well for couples. We have all the details. Whether it’s a joint credit card or a credit card with an added authorized user, having a card you both can use can save a headache (not to mention keep your joint checking account cash flow in the clear and cut down on those Venmo transactions).
These Are the Best Ways to Save Money on Gas as Prices Go Up
You may have noticed when you go to fill up your tank that gas prices are increasing once again. The recent increases are due to a decision by OPEC, an alliance of oil exporting countries, to cut production by 2 million barrels per day, CBS News reports. Gas prices peaked...
How Much Does It Cost To Replace the Battery in a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)?
This stress-inducing maintenance procedure may not be as expensive--or as common--as you think. The post How Much Does It Cost To Replace the Battery in a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
My Top Agriculture Dividend Stock to Buy in October (and It's Not Even Close)
Deere's adjusted earnings may have come in lower than Wall Street estimates. Deere is performing at a level that is simply unheard of in its industry, let alone in Deere's history. Deere's success is a reminder of the intricacies of the U.S. economy and how certain companies can excel even...
All Signs Point to Warren Buffett Buying His Favorite Stock Again
Buffett has delivered a whopping 20.1% average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders since becoming CEO in 1965. A bear market meltdown is providing the perfect opportunity for Buffett to deploy some of his company's capital. The Oracle of Omaha has spent over $62 billion buying shares of this stock...
5 Reasons the new 2023 Toyota Highlander Should Be on Your List
The new 2023 Toyota Highlander adds some options, but keeps its overall utility. Here's why it should be on your list. The post 5 Reasons the new 2023 Toyota Highlander Should Be on Your List appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What's the Costco Death Star?
By ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=88266413. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Lordstown Motors Sinks Toward $0
The electric vehicle startup with the most product problems and one of the worst balance sheets is Lordstown Motors. Is its stock headed for zero?
Top 10 Couponing Sites That Will Actually Save You Money
You’re shopping online (as most people do these days) and you come across a pair of shoes that are a must-have. Trouble is, your budget and the price tag don’t quite coincide. So, in an effort to get the shoes at an affordable price, you begin searching couponing sites for promo codes.
5 Best Garage Heaters Under $200, According to CNET
To keep your garage warm this winter, consider one of the following five garage heaters under $200 highlighted by CNET. The post 5 Best Garage Heaters Under $200, According to CNET appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
