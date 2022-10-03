ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AOL Corp

New car prices may soon start coming down

New car prices may finally start declining in the coming months — but don't expect to pay much less on a monthly basis due to higher interest rates. "To our clients who refused to pay above sticker for a new car, your patience is about to pay off," wrote Morgan Stanley chief auto analyst Adam Jonas in a note to clients on Monday. Thanks to stalling sales and a 17-month high in vehicle supplies, "deflation" may finally be arriving for new car prices, Jonas said.
MarketRealist

Goodwill Goes Digital With Virtual Thrift Store GoodwillFinds

About 120 years after its 1902 founding, Goodwill Industries is diving into online thrifting with a platform of its own: GoodwillFinds. For lifelong vintage lovers, Gen Z thrifters, and everyone in between, Goodwill has served as an about face for lost trends and a home for somebody’s treasure. Now, GoodwillFinds enables shoppers to access its for-sale donated items online for the first time while funding its nonprofit ventures.
Autoweek.com

Electric Car Battery Life Explained

Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco Phases Out Another Set of Products

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Motorious

CarMax Earnings Plunge Signals Market Shift

Thanks to all the pandemic lockdowns around the world, supply shortages including processor chips, aluminum, even glass crippled new car production. Automakers didn’t predict a surge in demand for new cars, sending the prices of both new and used vehicles soaring. If you’ve been waiting out the market insanity, there have been growing signs prices are and will continue to deflate, including a big one from CarMax.
teslarati.com

Lexus forces customers to make a hard decision

Lexus has reported their Q3 sales stats, and its current vehicle offerings are forcing customers to make a difficult choice. Toyota, and by extension its luxury brand, have become renowned for their adherence to hybrid vehicle technology and their opposition to electric vehicle technology as it currently stands. Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda has made it clear that the company will not be jumping into electric vehicles quickly, forcing customers to make a hard decision. Do they want one of the last gas vehicles ever made, do they want a hybrid, or do they want an EV from another brand?
torquenews.com

No Panic Problem Common to This Toyota Engine

Thinking of buying that used Toyota found online and have just found a sign that something serious could be wrong with its engine? Don’t run away just yet as this Toyota mechanic gives his opinion on a pattern he sees in this popular model of Toyota truck. Signs of...
MarketRealist

Best Credit Cards for Couples and How to Open One

Are you ready to get a credit card with your other half? Consider a credit card that works well for couples. We have all the details. Whether it’s a joint credit card or a credit card with an added authorized user, having a card you both can use can save a headache (not to mention keep your joint checking account cash flow in the clear and cut down on those Venmo transactions).
Motley Fool

All Signs Point to Warren Buffett Buying His Favorite Stock Again

Buffett has delivered a whopping 20.1% average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders since becoming CEO in 1965. A bear market meltdown is providing the perfect opportunity for Buffett to deploy some of his company's capital. The Oracle of Omaha has spent over $62 billion buying shares of this stock...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

What's the Costco Death Star?

By ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=88266413. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
MarketRealist

Top 10 Couponing Sites That Will Actually Save You Money

You’re shopping online (as most people do these days) and you come across a pair of shoes that are a must-have. Trouble is, your budget and the price tag don’t quite coincide. So, in an effort to get the shoes at an affordable price, you begin searching couponing sites for promo codes.
