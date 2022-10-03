Next Month PoPville turns 16 Years Old, We Will Celebrate Nov. 3rd with a Happy Hour(s) at Atlas Brew Works (Navy Yard) AND we will toast in style with a special release, Behold the PoPville Cedar IPA!!

“Chef Peter Chang and his daughter Lydia Chang announce an October 8 debut for Chang Chang, their dual concept contemporary Chinese restaurant in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of downtown Washington, D.C. The two-in-one concept at 1200 19th St. NW features parallel dine-in and carryout services, which function as fully separate entities, with little to no menu overlap between them. Though Chang Chang isn’t the first time Peter Chang and Lydia Chang have collaborated, the two Changs in the name nod to the fact that this restaurant is a much more even partnership, as the elder Chang looks to the next generation to expand his vision of contemporary Chinese dining. Chang Chang’s carryout branch, labeled Chang Out, will be the first part of the restaurant to open, with Chang In, the full-service dining room, opening its doors ten days later on October 20.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO