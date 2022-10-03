Next Month PoPville turns 16 Years Old, We Will Celebrate Nov. 3rd with a Happy Hour(s) at Atlas Brew Works (Navy Yard) AND we will toast in style with a special release, Behold the PoPville Cedar IPA!!

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
Texas Sent a Second Bus of Migrants to the Vice President's ResidenceTom HandyTexas State
IRS Awards "Surge Team" With $1,000 BonusesTaxBuzzNew Carrollton, MD
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland NeighborhoodTravel MavenEllicott City, MD
Vice President Harris Gets a Third Bus Sent to Her NeighborhoodTom HandyTexas State
Related
popville.com
“Bart Hutchins, executive chef of soon-to-open Le Mont Royal, is taking over the Navy Yard kitchen of Maxwell Park beginning October 7th through October 14th”
“Bart Hutchins, executive chef of soon-to-open Le Mont Royal, is taking over the Navy Yard kitchen of Brent Kroll’s hit wine spot, Maxwell Park, beginning Friday, October 7 through Friday, October 14. The pop-up will focus on dishes inspired by a thread Hutchins plans to pull at Le Mont Royal when the “French-Canadian Disco” opens in Adams Morgan this fall: guilty pleasures remade using French techniques. His menu will be available nightly from 5-10 PM during the week-long takeover.
popville.com
First Look Inside First (proper) Silver Diner opening today in D.C.
“the 1250 Half St. SE location officially opens on Oct. 5 and it is the restaurant group’s first two-story restaurant. Silver Social, a sophisticated upstairs bar with terrace overlooking Nationals Park, features craft cocktails and small bites for the over 21 crowd and will not officially open until the end of October. The downstairs Silver Diner will continue to finish up construction in off hours and with minimal diner interference.”
popville.com
KooKoo DC “a taste of Persia” opening this Fall in Columbia Heights
Thanks to Malik for the reminder: “New Persian restaurant and lounge coming to Columbia Heights”. Back in April we learned that KooKoo “A Taste of Persia” was coming to the old Coffy Cafe space on 14th Street. 3310 14th Street, NW. “KooKoo Restaurant and Lounge will feature...
popville.com
Real Estate Fresh Finds: October 5
Real Estate Fresh Finds is a weekly selection of newly-listed properties in the District, brought to you by RLAH Real Estate. Featured Property of the Week: 1004 Sigsbee Place NE. “Welcome to 1004 Sigsbee, a classic Colonial tucked away on a quiet one-way block in beautiful Brookland. This rare double-lot...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
popville.com
“National Gallery Nights Registration opens this Thursday at noon for the October 13 program.”
6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Registration is required and opens Thursday, October 6 at noon. Join us for a night of thrills and chills. Wear your best art-inspired costume, do the Monster Mash with DJ RBI, and try not to shriek during a film screening with a live score presented by SHAOLIN JAZZ’s Can I Kick It? series. This ode to Halloween also includes astonishing pop-up performances and spooky in-gallery talks.
popville.com
“YUME Hospitality Group to Expand to Georgetown with KYOJIN, an Innovative Sushi Concept Opening in Early 2023”
“YUME Hospitality Group, the team behind Arlington’s acclaimed YUME Sushi, will expand its footprint into D.C. with KYOJIN by YUME, an innovative sushi concept coming to Georgetown’s iconic Cady’s Alley at 3315 Cady’s Alley NW Suite B in early 2023. KYOJIN will feature a broader menu of executive chef and co-owner Chef Saran “Peter” Kannasute’s boundary-pushing sushi and omakase, which has gained a devoted following at YUME, along with spirit-driven cocktails and an extensive sake list. KYOJIN will come to life in a warm and elegant 4,700-square-foot space dreamt up by renowned Miami-based design studio, Francois Frossard Design.
popville.com
Baker’s Daughter Chinatown Outpost Closed
675 I Street, NW previously home to Killer E.S.P. and Dangerously Delicious Pies. Thanks to Mona for sharing: “sad to see the best ice coffee joint in Chinatown closed”. Baker’s Daughter opened here in 2021. The sign says they will be relocating so stay tuned!
popville.com
“Please help spread the word about this survey for Carter Barron planning.”
Please help spread the word about this survey for Carter Barron planning. Would love to see this great venue get the much needed attention and renovations it deserves to bring life back into it! Survey closes this Friday.”. “Rock Creek Conservancy – Share Your Perspective!. The Carter Barron Amphitheater...
RELATED PEOPLE
popville.com
Helluva Way to Wake Up on a Rainy Morning Cont.
Thanks to Jeff for sending from 16th Street Heights. It had been 3 days since our last stolen wheels report(s). You can see some MPD suggestions on ways to prevent a Helluva Way to Wake Up here. Others victims have recommended Rimgard. You can read a Witness Describing a Wheel Theft here.
popville.com
Meanwhile at Metro
For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. “I asked the ticket agent what the extra fees paid for, and he smiled awkwardly and rolled his eyes.”. Prince Of Petworth...
popville.com
“Chef Peter Chang announces an October 8 opening for Chang Chang in Dupont Circle”
“Chef Peter Chang and his daughter Lydia Chang announce an October 8 debut for Chang Chang, their dual concept contemporary Chinese restaurant in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of downtown Washington, D.C. The two-in-one concept at 1200 19th St. NW features parallel dine-in and carryout services, which function as fully separate entities, with little to no menu overlap between them. Though Chang Chang isn’t the first time Peter Chang and Lydia Chang have collaborated, the two Changs in the name nod to the fact that this restaurant is a much more even partnership, as the elder Chang looks to the next generation to expand his vision of contemporary Chinese dining. Chang Chang’s carryout branch, labeled Chang Out, will be the first part of the restaurant to open, with Chang In, the full-service dining room, opening its doors ten days later on October 20.
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the shiny floors and in unit washer/dryer, obviously
This rental is located at 939 26th St. NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,995 / 1br – 800ft2 – Sunny 1BR With Utilities And Parking Just Steps From GWU (Foggy Bottom) Colonial Arms Apartments is a 25 unit boutique-size building in the heart of Foggy Bottom. Our spacious...
IN THIS ARTICLE
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen because it’s on Seaton
This rental is located at Seaton Street near 17th. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,795 / 1br – U street /DuPont circle / 17 th street (Washington DC NW) Cozy one bedroom and full bath. With all amenities W/D. D/W. Central AC and Heat. Located in the middle of town...
popville.com
Vote for Your Favorite Maid Service in DC
Washington City Paper is hosting its annual Best of D.C. contest, and readers are voting for their District favorites. One of the categories? You guessed it: the best maid service. Well-Paid Maids was runner-up in 2019, and we secured first place in 2021. (The contest was paused in 2020 for...
Comments / 0