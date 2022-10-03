WHITE EARTH, Minn. -- A 30-year-old White Earth man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for assaulting a child.Federal prosecutors on Wednesday announced Edward Duane Fairbanks' sentence, adding that it'll be followed by three years of supervised release. In June 2020, Fairbanks was caring for a child on the White Earth reservation when he intentionally shoved the child into a table, causing a serious head injury. "The child was taken to the hospital where doctors diagnosed a large skull fracture and a subdural hematoma. The child had to undergo a craniectomy to relieve pressure on the brain," the U.S. Attorney's Office release said. In early June, Fairbanks pleaded guilty to one count of assault. He received his 10-year sentence on Tuesday.

