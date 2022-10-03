Read full article on original website
Wild Prairie ND Inc Tubbs
3d ago
If your going to be successful in putting news information out there, please make the quality of the picture and information readable for all ages...Too small
6
deplorable
3d ago
if your going to put up a picture at least make it a size we can see and read
7
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman facing charges after threatening police with sharp object, police say
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is facing several charges after police say she threatened them and someone in an apartment with a sharp object. It happened Tuesday evening in the 900 blk. of 42nd St. S. Officers say it took nearly an hour to get Andrea Respectsnothing to come out of the apartment.
valleynewslive.com
Mental health evaluation ordered for man accused of attempted kidnapping
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A mental health evaluation at the North Dakota State Hospital has been ordered for the man accused of holding a woman at gunpoint and trying to kidnap her outside the Hillsboro Subway. Immediately after the attempted kidnapping back on July 24th, Traill County officials stated Weibye was ‘already under a doctor’s care’. He was taken to a Fargo hospital for mental health evaluations shortly after being apprehended.
valleynewslive.com
Kevin Mahoney still missing 29 years later, family asking for public’s help in finding closure
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For nearly three decades a family and detectives have been searching for clues in hopes they would lead to answers in the case of a missing Fargo man last seen leaving a friend’s house in north Fargo on Oct. 2, 1993. For morning...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Firefighters respond to house fire in Harwood
HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are now calling a major house fire in Harwood ‘suspicious.’. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the house was fully engulfed around 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. Officials aren’t sure at this time if anyone was at the home along...
kvrr.com
Attempted murder charge filed in downtown Fargo shooting
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – An attempted murder charge has now been filed against a Moorhead man in a downtown Fargo shooting Friday night. The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office has also charged 24-year-old Schuyler Ferguson with felony assault and terrorizing. Ferguson is accused of shooting Mohamed Abdullahi in...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police searching for missing teen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police want your help finding a missing teenager. Authorities say 15-year-old Phillip Gamel was last seen in the 1800 block of 15th Ave. S. around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. Gamel is described as about 5′11″, 220 lbs with brown hair and...
valleynewslive.com
FPD: Spike in downtown crime; Direct patrol results in 10 arrests
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -There has been an increased concern for safety in downtown Fargo. New statistics show there has been a spike in crime in the area. There have been 19 robberies downtown, so far this year, an increase from 5 last year. Aggravated assaults are also up...
valleynewslive.com
Firefighters investigating Fargo house fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews are working to figure out what caused a desk fire in south Fargo. It happened around 2 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 in the 1800 block of 56th Ave. S. Fire officials say it was a small fire that crews were able...
kvrr.com
Man Charged In Deadly Crash in Polk County in 2021 Pleads Guilty
POLK CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A man charged in a crash that killed two teens has pleaded guilty to two counts of 3rd degree murder. 21-year-old Valentin Mendoza was charged in the June 2021 crash on Highway 220. A crash report showed Mendoza was going 75 miles per hour...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo motorcyclist undergoing second surgery after crash with dump truck, friends say
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man remains in serious condition Thursday after colliding with a dump truck Wednesday evening. Friends of the motorcyclist say this is his second crash he’s been in in less than three months. They say in August, the motorcyclist was hit from behind on 13th Ave. They say the rider has only had the bike he was on in Wednesday’s crash for less than two weeks.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Motorcyclist seriously injured in South Fargo crash with dump truck
(Fargo, ND) -- A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash in Fargo involving a dump truck. The crash happened late Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of 52nd Avenue South and 53rd Street South, just southeast of Prairie Winds Veterinary Center. The driver of the dump truck was cited for...
KNOX News Radio
Fargo Police: shooting and cold case updates
A person of interest in a downtown Fargo shooting Friday night is in police custody. Authorities say 24-year old Schuyler Ferguson turned himself in and has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. According to police officers responded to a male victim who had been shot. The victim was...
kvrr.com
Man Wanted in Downtown Fargo Shooting Turns Himself In
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — A man wanted in a downtown Fargo shooting on Friday night is in jail. Police say 24-year-old Schuyler Ferguson, with no permanent address, is facing charges of aggravated assault for the shooting of a man in an apartment above Rhombus Guys Pizza in the 600 block of Main Avenue.
valleynewslive.com
Report of shots fired leads to arrest in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest following a report of shots fired in downtown Fargo. Police say on Saturday, Oct. 1 around 1:40 a.m. they were called to the 400 block of University Dr. N. for a report of shots fired. Authorities say two people...
White Earth man sentenced to a decade in prison for seriously injuring child
WHITE EARTH, Minn. -- A 30-year-old White Earth man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for assaulting a child.Federal prosecutors on Wednesday announced Edward Duane Fairbanks' sentence, adding that it'll be followed by three years of supervised release. In June 2020, Fairbanks was caring for a child on the White Earth reservation when he intentionally shoved the child into a table, causing a serious head injury. "The child was taken to the hospital where doctors diagnosed a large skull fracture and a subdural hematoma. The child had to undergo a craniectomy to relieve pressure on the brain," the U.S. Attorney's Office release said. In early June, Fairbanks pleaded guilty to one count of assault. He received his 10-year sentence on Tuesday.
kfgo.com
Motorcycle driver seriously injured in collision with dump truck at Fargo intersection
FARGO (KFGO) – A person was seriously injured when their motorcycle and a dump truck collided at the intersection of 52nd Avenue South and 53rd Street in Fargo Wednesday. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Police say the dump truck pulled out in front of the motorcycle. The truck...
valleynewslive.com
FPD needs help finding missing teen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen. They are looking for Blayson Dolney, who was last seen in South Fargo on October 1, at around 8 p.m. Blayson is 5′11″ and weighs 170 pounds with black hair and brown...
KNOX News Radio
Beet truck driver injured in GF County rollover
Authorities say a semi driver was injured when his beet truck rolled over this (Wed) morning, three miles southwest of Grand Forks. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 37-year-old Thor Dahl of Houston (TX) was traveling from a field at County Road 6 and South 69th Street around 9:45 AM…heading to the sugar beet pile at Reynolds.
valleynewslive.com
Bus driver suffered medical emergency prior to crashing bus into river, no charges filed
LEONARD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Prosecutors have declined to press charges against a longtime bus driver after health experts say he suffered a medical emergency in the moments leading up to a crash that ended in a river. Officials were dispatched to rural Leonard on Sept. 23 after a...
valleynewslive.com
Expansion in the future for Cass County Jail
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -An expansion is coming for the Cass County Jail. A recent study found capacity needs to be increased within the next 5 to 10 years, due to population growth. Currently, the jail can house just under 350 inmates, and the average stay has jumped from...
