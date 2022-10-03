ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmetto, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Storm-related debris collection starts Friday in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Government has announced that it will begin collection of storm-related debris collection Friday. Please place on your curb but make sure your vegetative (e.g. leaves, tree branches) debris and any construction/demolition are in separate piles. Contractors cannot—and will not—pick up mixed waste....
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota begins storm debris collection Wednesday

The city of Sarasota will begin storm debris collection and removal on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and residents will have a greater degree of responsibility to help ensure efficient service. Unlike regular yard waste pick up, there will be no specific scheduled days for storm debris collection. Residents are encouraged to place the material curbside as soon as possible.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palmetto, FL
Palmetto, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
fox13news.com

Debris clean up continues in Hillsborough County after Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County officials are working to help residents clean up after Hurricane Ian made a mess of their yards. More than 5,400 people have dropped by one of four different storm-debris locations opened to the public by Hillsborough County last Friday after Hurricane Ian. Those locations and operation hours are listed here.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Big Bend And US 41 Closed Again This Weekend

Heads Up: Big Bend and US 41 closed again this weekend. This is due to the construction that is in that area. First off, this is going to be a big mess for the people living in the Apollo Beach, Ruskin, Gibsonton area over the weekend. You need to plan ahead.
GIBSONTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Yard Waste
Longboat Observer

Tamiami Trail crash prompts road closure after fuel spill

A traffic crash that resulted in a fuel spill from a tractor-trailer on Wednesday night prompted an hours-long closure of U.S. 41’s northbound lanes near Central Sarasota Parkway, the Florida Highway Patrol said. No one was injured in the crash that took place around 8 p.m. The Highway Patrol...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Florida Power & Light issues restoration map

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Power & Light crews are working hard to restore power to the Suncoast following Hurricane Ian. 24% of Sarasota residents currently don’t have power but FPL says they believe they can get up to 95% power restoration by Friday. Most communities may see relief as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
sarasotamagazine.com

What Happened to Our Local Birds During Hurricane Ian?

News and reports of devastation from Hurricane Ian continue to roll in. Images of flooded roads, roofless house and downed power lines make up a majority of what we see—but the animals that share Florida with us are also affected by storms. So where do all the critters go...
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Lanes reopening on I-275 in Tampa following car fire

TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic on northbound Interstate 275 through Tampa is slow going following a car fire in the far left lane. The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. Thursday before Armenia Avenue, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. It's not yet known what caused the fire or whether...
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Recycling on hold in City of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Power outages have forced the City of Sarasota to suspend residential recycling pickup for the time being, the city said Wednesday. “Unfortunately due to continued power outages at the Recycling Processing Center, the City will be suspending collection of all recyclable materials until further notice,” the city announced on Facebook.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Tropical Depression 12 forms in Atlantic Ocean

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tropical Depression has formed about 500 miles off the north coast of Africa. This is Tropical Depression number 12 and has sustained winds of 35mph. This system is currently moving northwest at 12mph and is expected to turn northward over the next few days. It could strengthen to a tropical storm as early as tonight or Wednesday.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Crash on Gandy Boulevard draws traffic delays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Drivers on Gandy Boulevard near the Gandy Bridge were met with delays following a crash Thursday afternoon. It happened just after 4 p.m. Traffic on the St. Pete side of Gandy Bridge slowed in both directions after a car overturned and landed in the grassy median.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy