Mysuncoast.com
Storm-related debris collection starts Friday in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Government has announced that it will begin collection of storm-related debris collection Friday. Please place on your curb but make sure your vegetative (e.g. leaves, tree branches) debris and any construction/demolition are in separate piles. Contractors cannot—and will not—pick up mixed waste....
Longboat Observer
Sarasota begins storm debris collection Wednesday
The city of Sarasota will begin storm debris collection and removal on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and residents will have a greater degree of responsibility to help ensure efficient service. Unlike regular yard waste pick up, there will be no specific scheduled days for storm debris collection. Residents are encouraged to place the material curbside as soon as possible.
Hurricane Ian damage ignites fight over rental home, lease
In the destruction of Hurricane Ian, many homes in Valrico saw tremendous damage, including trees through roofs. But the former tenants of one rental property say they saw it coming.
Hurricane Ian damage leads several Venice businesses to close
VENICE, Fla. — Several businesses in Venice have temporarily shut their doors as they make repairs caused by the impacts of Hurricane Ian. One of the managing partners at Tarpon Point Grill and Marina thought the entire restaurant was going to be gone. "We still had power and I...
fox13news.com
Debris clean up continues in Hillsborough County after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County officials are working to help residents clean up after Hurricane Ian made a mess of their yards. More than 5,400 people have dropped by one of four different storm-debris locations opened to the public by Hillsborough County last Friday after Hurricane Ian. Those locations and operation hours are listed here.
Neighbor’s massive tree falls on Seminole woman’s house during storm
Who is responsible when a neighbor's tree falls on your house? That's what Maria Komprath wants to know.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: U.S. 41 northbound blocked at Manatee Avenue
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash is blocking all northbound lanes of U.S. 41 at Manatee Avenue in Bradenton. Two westbound left turn lanes are also blocked. Avoid the area if possible.
995qyk.com
Big Bend And US 41 Closed Again This Weekend
Heads Up: Big Bend and US 41 closed again this weekend. This is due to the construction that is in that area. First off, this is going to be a big mess for the people living in the Apollo Beach, Ruskin, Gibsonton area over the weekend. You need to plan ahead.
Longboat Observer
Tamiami Trail crash prompts road closure after fuel spill
A traffic crash that resulted in a fuel spill from a tractor-trailer on Wednesday night prompted an hours-long closure of U.S. 41’s northbound lanes near Central Sarasota Parkway, the Florida Highway Patrol said. No one was injured in the crash that took place around 8 p.m. The Highway Patrol...
suncoastnews.com
‘Deadliest road’ in Pasco County getting millions in safety upgrades
NEW PORT RICHEY — State road safety specialists didn’t need to see the headline in a national online news story in July to know that U.S. 19 in Pasco County is a dangerous place, especially for pedestrians trying to cross the road. What the Vox story titled “Deadliest...
Crews battle fire at large fish farm in Plant City
Crews responded to a fire at a large fish farm in Plant City Tuesday morning.
Mysuncoast.com
Florida Power & Light issues restoration map
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Power & Light crews are working hard to restore power to the Suncoast following Hurricane Ian. 24% of Sarasota residents currently don’t have power but FPL says they believe they can get up to 95% power restoration by Friday. Most communities may see relief as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.
sarasotamagazine.com
What Happened to Our Local Birds During Hurricane Ian?
News and reports of devastation from Hurricane Ian continue to roll in. Images of flooded roads, roofless house and downed power lines make up a majority of what we see—but the animals that share Florida with us are also affected by storms. So where do all the critters go...
Lanes reopening on I-275 in Tampa following car fire
TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic on northbound Interstate 275 through Tampa is slow going following a car fire in the far left lane. The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. Thursday before Armenia Avenue, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. It's not yet known what caused the fire or whether...
Mysuncoast.com
Recycling on hold in City of Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Power outages have forced the City of Sarasota to suspend residential recycling pickup for the time being, the city said Wednesday. “Unfortunately due to continued power outages at the Recycling Processing Center, the City will be suspending collection of all recyclable materials until further notice,” the city announced on Facebook.
Mysuncoast.com
Tropical Depression 12 forms in Atlantic Ocean
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tropical Depression has formed about 500 miles off the north coast of Africa. This is Tropical Depression number 12 and has sustained winds of 35mph. This system is currently moving northwest at 12mph and is expected to turn northward over the next few days. It could strengthen to a tropical storm as early as tonight or Wednesday.
Body found in thick brush at St. Petersburg park
A body was found in thick brush at a St. Petersburg park on Thursday, police said.
Crash on Gandy Boulevard draws traffic delays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Drivers on Gandy Boulevard near the Gandy Bridge were met with delays following a crash Thursday afternoon. It happened just after 4 p.m. Traffic on the St. Pete side of Gandy Bridge slowed in both directions after a car overturned and landed in the grassy median.
Capsized kayakers refused rescue, trashed sailboat, Gulfport police say
Two Pinellas County kayakers who were reported missing after getting swept up in a current following Hurricane Ian have been charged with burglary.
What victims of Hurricane Ian need to know about applying for FEMA aid
As people continue to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian, many people may have questions about how to apply for federal disaster assistance.
