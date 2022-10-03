ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ukrainian Ambassador Tells Elon Musk to ‘F— Off' After Billionaire Infuriates Nation With Twitter Poll

By Christina Wilkie,CNBC
NBC Miami
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Europe praises, Belarus scorns Nobel for rights defenders

BERLIN — (AP) — Officials in Europe praised the awarding of this year's Nobel Peace Prize to activists standing up for human rights and democracy in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine while authorities in Belarus scorned the move. Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year has pushed Moscow's relationship...
SOCIETY
NBC Miami

The Kremlin Behaved ‘Like a Drug Dealer' Over Gas Supplies, Polish PM Says

The Kremlin behaved "like a drug dealer," Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told CNBC's Charlotte Reed in an exclusive interview. European Union leaders are due to consider possible caps to gap prices at the Prague summit Friday. Also speaking in Prague, EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola said the bloc needed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC Miami

U.S. Sanctions More Iranian Leaders Over Mahsa Amini Death

The sanctions come after weeks of protest following Amini's death on Sept. 16. The Kurdish-Iranian woman died of an apparent brain hemorrhage in the custody of Iran's Morality Police for allegedly wearing her hijab too loosely. Police have shut down internet access to social media and used lethal force to...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
AFP

Iran says Mahsa Amini died of illness rather than 'blows'

Iran said Friday an investigation into the death in custody of Mahsa Amini found she lost her life to illness rather than reported beatings that sparked three weeks of bloody protests. Anger over her death has sparked the biggest wave of protests to rock Iran in almost three years and a crackdown that has killed dozens of protesters and seen scores arrested.
PROTESTS
NBC Miami

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. After a gangbusters two days to start the week, stocks have declined two days. Despite the 2-2 record, however, equities are on pace to finish their best week since late June. A lot of that will have to do with how investors interpret September's jobs numbers, which the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday morning. The economy added 263,000 jobs last month, below the 275,000 economists had projected. The unemployment rate came in at 3.5%, under the estimated 3.7%. Market watchers were concerned a hot jobs report would strengthen the Federal Reserve's resolve to raise rates in its battle against inflation. Read live market updates here.
STOCKS
NBC Miami

Germany's Relief Plan Could Trigger a UK-Style Bond Meltdown in Euro Nations

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz last week announced a package worth 200 billion euros ($198 billion) designed to help with soaring energy prices. The "defensive shield" includes a gas price brake and a cut in sales tax for fuel. The package "may soften the coming recession but also poses risks, in...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Ukraine#Ukrainians#American#The United Nations
NBC Miami

‘We've Done Nothing Wrong': Trump Addresses FBI Search During Miami Speech

Former President Donald Trump was in Miami Wednesday, where he made the keynote address at the Hispanic Leadership Conference. Trump, who spoke at the InterContinental Hotel in downtown Miami, extended his condolences to the victims of Hurricane Ian, and then addressed the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago estate.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy