Ukrainian Ambassador Tells Elon Musk to ‘F— Off' After Billionaire Infuriates Nation With Twitter Poll

Russia-Ukraine war live: hundreds of bodies found in Kharkiv after Russian retreat; Zaporizhzhia death toll rises to 11
Bodies of 534 civilians including 19 children were found after Russian troops left; at least 15 people are still missing in Zaporizhzhia
Nobel Peace Prize to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine
This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties
Shock after Biden suggests Putin’s nuclear threats could mean ‘Armageddon’ – live
President says world is the closest it has come to nuclear catastrophe in 60 years
Ales Bialiatski, human rights groups in Russia, Ukraine win Nobel Peace Prize
Detained Belarussian democracy activist Ales Bialiatski was one of three winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize for his determined effort to promote peaceful development and change in his country.
White House Lobbying Fails to Prevent OPEC+ Production Cut
A desperate, last-ditch effort by the White House to convince OPEC+ members to vote against a proposed production cut at Wednesday's meeting in Vienna failed, as the oil-producing cartel announced a cut of 2 million barrels per day. Members of the Biden administration had been "pulling out all the stops,"...
The Kremlin Behaved ‘Like a Drug Dealer' Over Gas Supplies, Polish PM Says
The Kremlin behaved "like a drug dealer," Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told CNBC's Charlotte Reed in an exclusive interview. European Union leaders are due to consider possible caps to gap prices at the Prague summit Friday. Also speaking in Prague, EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola said the bloc needed...
Europe praises, Belarus scorns Nobel for rights defenders
BERLIN — (AP) — Officials in Europe praised the awarding of this year's Nobel Peace Prize to activists standing up for human rights and democracy in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine while authorities in Belarus scorned the move. Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year has pushed Moscow's relationship...
Ukraine Joins Spain and Portugal's Joint Bid to Host 2030 World Cup
Ukraine has joined Spain and Portugal in their bid to host the 2030 World Cup. The proposal was backed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The three countries face a competing bid from Egypt, Greece and Saudi Arabia and a bid from Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile. Ukraine has joined Spain...
Hacktivists Seek to Aid Iran Protests With Cyberattacks and Tips on How to Bypass Internet Censorship
Protests erupted in Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman who died after being held in custody. The Iranian government disrupted internet connectivity and blocked access to social media services like WhatsApp and Instagram. Anonymous and other hacking groups are organizing online to orchestrate cyberattacks...
Europe Is Quietly Launching a New Political Club — With Hopes Brexit Turmoil Can Be Forgiven
Europe is launching a new political community Thursday called the European Political Community. Its launch has been relatively quiet amid uncertainty over how well the group will work. If it continues, however, the EPC could be a way for the U.K. and EU to improve thorny post-Brexit relations. Europe is...
Ukraine Reclaims Even More Territory; 2 Russians Seek Asylum After Reaching Alaskan Island
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Russia's leadership that it cannot win the war as Kyiv counts more gains on the battlefield, both in the south around Kherson and in the east as Ukrainian troops push from Donetsk into Luhansk.
Time for U.S. to Reevaluate Saudi Relationship, Sen. Chris Murphy Says Ahead of OPEC Output Cut
OPEC+'s plans to cut oil production is a "mistake," said U.S. Senator Chris Murphy. "I think it is a mistake on their part. And I think it's time for a wholesale re-revaluation of the U.S. alliance with Saudi Arabia," Murphy told CNBC. "I think you've got to be very careful...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. We're two trading days into October, and we've already had two stunning stock market rallies. For the S&P 500, it was the best two days combined since March 2020, when the world was just starting to come to grips with the Covid pandemic. It's quite the turnaround after September's market rout, and as investors prepare for another round of big rate increases from the Federal Reserve. Companies start reporting third quarter earnings in earnest next week, as well. The rally is poised to run out of steam, at least for a morning. Futures were down across the board before trading opened Wednesday. Follow live market updates here.
Iran says Mahsa Amini died of illness rather than 'blows'
Iran said Friday an investigation into the death in custody of Mahsa Amini found she lost her life to illness rather than reported beatings that sparked three weeks of bloody protests. Anger over her death has sparked the biggest wave of protests to rock Iran in almost three years and a crackdown that has killed dozens of protesters and seen scores arrested.
