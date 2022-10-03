Read full article on original website
Related
Kentucky couple arrested after body of 9-year-old girl found stuffed inside tote in storage locker: report
Cheyanne Porter and Jose Gomez-Alvarez were arrested after investigators located human remains at a Kentucky storage facility while searching for a missing child.
Florida woman charged with second-degree murder in shooting death of 21-year-old deputy
Cheryl Williams, 46, was charged with second-degree murder and 12 other felonies in connection with the death of Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane on Tuesday.
Florida 14-year-old stabs deputy multiple times: sheriff
A 14-year-old boy stabbed a Charlotte County Sheriff's deputy six times with a pocketknife, including once behind the deputy's ear, before he was arrested.
California family kidnapping: video shows suspect leading tied-up victims out of business
The suspect accused of kidnapping a California family of four is seen on surveillance footage leading two zip-tied victims from a business location in Merced.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida woman accused of stabbing sister to death for flirting with boyfriend
A Florida woman allegedly stabbed her sister to death in their Orlando home after reportedly finding out she flirted with her boyfriend.
North Carolina double murder: Juvenile suspect accused of killing 2 teens arrested
Officials in North Carolina have apprehended the juvenile suspect accused of killing 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark in Mebane on Sept. 17.
Kidnapped California family: Merced officials found missing uncle's truck on fire
California authorities found a truck belonging to a missing Merced man, believed kidnapped along with three of his family members, set ablaze in a rural area.
Florida homeless family including pregnant mom shot at while sleeping in car at park
A family of five, including a pregnant mother, was shot at while sleeping in a rental car at a park in Tampa, Florida early Wednesday, according to police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Homeless Atlanta man Tasered while running from police to receive multimillion-dollar payout
An Atlanta homeless man injured by a police officer could receive millions from a lawsuit against the city, which could impact city services.
Las Vegas Strip stabbing leaves two dead, six others injured, suspect in police custody
Two people were fatally stabbed and six others were injured in Las Vegas on Thursday, and a suspect has been taken into police custody, authorities said.
Florida sheriff releases new video of teens speeding away in stolen Maserati before deadly crash
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office released new helicopter video of a deadly crash involving three teens who stole a Maserati before speeding from deputies at over 100 mph.
Arrested looters in Lee County were in US illegally, says sheriff: 'Not tolerating it'
The sheriff of Lee County, Florida, warned that not all looters be lucky enough to get away with their lives after four individuals were arrested, three of whom were in the U.S. illegally.
California kidnapping person of interest in custody after using missing victim's credit card
The Merced County Sheriff's Office arrested Jesus Salgado, who is a person of interest in the kidnapping of a family of four. The victims were not yet found.
Accused Waukesha killer Darrell Brooks takes off shirt, closes eyes while victims' names read aloud
Waukesha parade murder suspect Darrell Brooks on Thursday removed his shirt in court and closed his eyes as his charges and victims' names were read aloud.
California family kidnapping person of interest in 'critical condition'
The person of interest tied to the kidnapping of a missing family of four from Stockton, California, is receiving medical care after trying to take his own life.
LA juvenile arrested in rapper's slaying released days earlier for illegal gun charge: source
A juvenile arrested in connection with the Sept. 12 shooting death of rapper PnB Rock had been released just days earlier on Sept. 8 following a firearms possession charge.
Marist College parent murder: Suspect in hotel shooting linked to another high-profile killing
The New York ex-con charged in the fatal shooting of a Marist College father at a Courtyard Marriott hotel is wanted for questioning in another local murder, a new report says.
Michigan authorities respond to 'active shooting situation' at Hampton Inn
Michigan authorities responded to an 'active shooting' situation at a Hampton Inn hotel in Dearborn
Las Vegas Strip deadly stabbing suspect identified
The Las Vegas Police Department identified the suspect believed to be responsible for fatally stabbing two people outside the Wynn Hotel on Las Vegas Boulevard Thursday.
NYC police car hits 'multiple' people in the Bronx, extent of injuries unknown: officials
A New York City police car hit "multiple" people on Thursday afternoon after hitting a vehicle and mounting a curb, according to an NYPD spokesperson.
Fox News
832K+
Followers
6K+
Post
664M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0