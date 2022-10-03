Read full article on original website
COVID tax fraud: California man sentenced to 10 years for multimillion-dollar schemes
A California man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for multimillion-dollar schemes to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program and the Internal Revenue Service.
Rail labor unions can hold America 'hostage' with their negotiations: Former Texas Railroad commissioner
Former Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton warns of the potential impact of a rail strike on electricity and the struggling U.S. economy on 'Mornings with Maria.'
Louisiana divests from BlackRock over ESG policies: 'Would destroy Louisiana’s economy'
Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder informed BlackRock that his state would divest nearly $800 million from the firm's funds over its and ESG policies.
Five IRS employees stole COVID relief funds to buy Gucci, trips to Las Vegas, Justice Department says
Five IRS workers have been charged with obtaining COVID-19 relief funds through false applications and spending the money on luxury goods.
Hurricane Ian caused 'modest damage' to Mosaic facilities
Mosaic Co.'s facilities and supporting infrastructure in Florida sustained "modest damage" from Hurricane Ian's high winds and flooding, the company said.
Mortgage activity hits 25-year low as rates rise
Higher interest rates have hit the home-buying market hard. In the past week, overall application activity dropped to its slowest pace since 1997. Demand for mortgage applications plunged 14.2%, according to the weekly mortgage application survey from the Mortgage Banker's Association. "The 30-year fixed rate hit 6.75% last week –...
Stuart Varney: Americans are paying for Biden’s ‘green dreams’
During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the spike in gas prices as Democrats push climate politics, arguing Americans are all "paying" for Biden's "green dreams." STUART VARNEY: Throughout the West, gas prices are surging. It is the worst spike in years. Look at this:...
Wawa plans to open new locations in Georgia by 2024
Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience store chain Wawa will open new locations in Georgia and North Carolina by 2024. Wawa operates nearly 1,000 stores.
Micron plans $100B computer chip factory in New York
Semiconductor maker Micron Technology announced plans Tuesday to invest up to $100 billion over the next 20-plus years to build a massive semiconductor factory in New York.
Biden tours New York IBM site after company announces $20B investment
President Biden is touring an IBM site in Poughkeepsie, New York, on Thursday afternoon. The company is announcing an investment of $20 billion into the region.
RNC chair rips Google for alleged email suppression: Must keep ‘Big Tech’s thumb off the scale’ of democracy
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel says the political group is exploring legal action after Google allegedly suppressed get-out-the-vote emails ahead of the midterms.
NASA, SpaceX Crew-5 mission launches to space station
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission reached orbit and is heading for the International Space Station following a Wednesday launch from the Kennedy Space Center.
Musk-Twitter Oct.17 trial halted by judge, giving Tesla CEO more time to seal $44B deal
A judge in Delaware has halted Twitter's upcoming litigation against Elon Musk, giving him more time to pull together financing for the original $44 billion deal.
Amazon puts brakes on live tests of home delivery robot
Amazon has decided to halt the live tests of its Scout delivery robot after the company said that it wasn't meeting the needs of customers.
