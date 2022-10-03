ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Fox Business

Mortgage activity hits 25-year low as rates rise

Higher interest rates have hit the home-buying market hard. In the past week, overall application activity dropped to its slowest pace since 1997. Demand for mortgage applications plunged 14.2%, according to the weekly mortgage application survey from the Mortgage Banker's Association. "The 30-year fixed rate hit 6.75% last week –...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Insurance#Hurricane Katrina#Property Insurance#Business Insurance#Home Insurance#Disaster Management#Floridians#Hurricane Ian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
Fox Business

Fox Business

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
146
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

Invested in You

 https://www.foxbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy