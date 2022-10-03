Kontoor Brands Appoints Ezio Garciamendez as Senior Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022--

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB), a global lifestyle apparel company with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands, Wrangler ® and Lee ®, today announced the appointment of Ezio Garciamendez as Senior Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer, effective November 1, 2022.

Ezio Garciamendez joins Kontoor Brands as Senior Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

Garciamendez will have responsibility for all aspects of Supply Chain management including global operations, planning, manufacturing, sourcing, quality, customer service, distribution, logistics and master data governance. He will also oversee all components of the company’s supply chain strategy, including trade-related functions and operations. As a member of the Executive Leadership Team, he will report to Tom Waldron, Kontoor’s Executive Vice President, Co-Chief Operating Officer and Global Brand President - Wrangler ®.

“Ezio’s impressive track record of innovation and excellence in the global supply chain industry, and experience rolling out advanced solutions across the most complex and multifaceted supply chains make him an invaluable addition to our team,” Waldron said. “His history of delivering operational excellence and process improvements across end-to-end global supply chain operations, combined with his background in international manufacturing and engineering will fuel Kontoor’s competitive advantage in both our owned manufacturing and strategic sourcing model and make him a natural fit for our organization.”

With more than 20 years of experience in the consumer-packaged goods industry, Garciamendez joins Kontoor from Melaleuca, the largest online wellness shopping club, where he served as Global Operations SVP since 2018, leading their end-to-end supply chain organization. Prior to that, he held various roles with increasing responsibility within Procter and Gamble leading highly complex, multi-category, end-to-end global supply chain operations including manufacturing, distribution, procurement, planning, logistics, engineering, and technical services.

“We’re thrilled for Ezio to join Kontoor and know that his expertise will help us continue to navigate the complex challenges facing global supply chains. I look forward to partnering with him to deliver near and long-term results that benefit Kontoor and all our stakeholders,” added Waldron.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB) is a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands: Wrangler® and Lee®. Kontoor designs, manufactures and distributes superior high-quality products that look good and fit right, giving people around the world the freedom and confidence to express themselves. Kontoor Brands is a purpose-led organization focused on leveraging its global platform, strategic sourcing model and best-in-class supply chain to drive brand growth and deliver long-term value for its stakeholders. For more information about Kontoor Brands, please visit www.KontoorBrands.com.

