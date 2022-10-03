ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Complete games disappearing in baseball's Analytics Age

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wmlz7_0iKRZT5g00

NEW YORK (AP) — Jim Palmer thought back to 1971, when Baltimore Orioles pitching coach George Bamberger kept scrawling marks on the underside of his cap’s brim.

“George, what is that?” the Hall of Fame pitcher recalled asking. “He said, ‘I have a complete game clause. If you guys get 50 or more complete games, I get a $5,000 raise.’”

Palmer learned later that Bamberger was fibbing and trying to push his pitchers. Dave McNally, Mike Cuellar, Pat Dobson and Palmer combined for 70 complete games that year, and each reached 20 wins.

This year, the entire major leagues have logged just 35 complete games, down from 50 last season, 104 in 2015 and 622 in 1988.

Bullpens reign supreme in the Analytics Age. Starters increasingly are blocked from facing the batting order for a third time.

Palmer had 25 complete games in 1975, including 10 shutouts, and Catfish Hunter had 30 for the Yankees that year.

Just three active pitchers have 25 career complete games: Clayton Kershaw (25), Justin Verlander (26) and Adam Wainwright (28).

Miami’s Sandy Alcantara leads the major leagues with six this season.

“The ninth inning is a tricky inning to get as a starter,” said the Mets’ Max Scherzer, who has 12 complete games in his career. “If you’re winning the game, typically the closer’s better than you are in your ninth inning. As a starter to go back out there for the ninth, you have to have the mentality that you’re better than the closer in that situation. So that’s a tough thing to be able to say. Second, the score’s got to be about right, too. If it’s a one-run game, it’s tough to say you got the ball when you’ve got the closer: It’s his job.”

OPS — on-base plus slugging percentage — is .688 in a starter’s first time through the batting order this season, .719 the second and .769 the third and later, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Pitches per start dipped from 96.93 in 2011 to 80.33 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season before rebounding to 82.7 last year and 85.12 this season, according to Sports Info Solutions.

“Guys aren’t trained — they don’t prepare for 120 anymore,” Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, “The ramp up is just not what it used to be. I think it is intentional by organizations. The third time through I think is certainly real, if you look at OPS with every starting pitcher.”

Innings per start fell from 6.03 in 2011 to 4.78 before rising to 5.02 in 2021 and 5.22 this year.

“Having Dwight Gooden at 19 years old throw 270 innings probably wasn’t a good idea, especially in a 9-1 game,” said ESPN and YES broadcaster David Cone, who pitched 56 complete games in his career. “Back then, you would get made fun of if you didn’t complete that game. The whole mentality is different.”

Shutouts are nearly extinct. There have been 15 this year, and no pitcher has tossed two. Bob Gibson alone pitched 13 in 1968.

As recently as 2015 there were 51 shutouts, and that was down from 146 in 1992 and 295 in 1972.

“Decreased number of innings pitched by starters has not been a positive for the game,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said. “Starting pitchers historically have been some of our biggest stars. I think that it’s important for the game that they continue to be some of our biggest stars. And I think the key to continuing that tradition is they need to pitch more.”

Palmer thinks starters never have to reach down to find out what they are capable of.

“If you pitched in my era, you’d go to Fenway Park with a one-run lead and you tell Earl Weaver you’re a little tired, he goes, `You think I’m taking you out of a game and bringing in Dick Drago? You’re crazy!′ And now you got to get (Carlton) Fisk, Yaz (Carl Yastrzemski) and (Jim) Rice out. Well, you learn about yourself now. Now, it doesn’t always work, but you learn about how smart you are and can you get a guy out more than one way, your heart, your conditioning.”

Scherzer broke into the major leagues in 2008 and did not pitch a complete game until his 179th start in June 2014, the most career starts without a complete game of any pitcher since at least 1900. He has faced the No. 9 slot four times in a game just once.

He thinks the diminished length of starting pitchers creates “the most aesthetically pleasing” version of baseball.

“Watch the starter for seven, the setup guy and the closer,” he said. “That’s the best version of our game.”

Still, he thinks lower pitch counts are bad for the generations of pitchers behind him.

“We’re stunting young kids’ growth, developing as pitchers, by removing them early in the game and not giving them the chance to fail,” he said.

___

AP Sports Writer Janie McCauley contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dusty Baker responds to Aaron Judge home run mark

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge set a new American League record with his 62nd home run of the season on Wednesday night. It is an accomplishment that Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker respects, but Baker had a message for anyone treating it like the legitimate MLB record. Baker managed...
BRONX, NY
NBC Sports

Emotional Eckersley on leaving Sox booth: 'This is my home'

When the Boston Red Sox' season comes to an end on Wednesday, so will Dennis Eckersley''s career in the NESN broadcast booth. The Baseball Hall of Famer and eccentric TV analyst announced in August that he will retire as a broadcaster at the end of the 2022 MLB season. During the penultimate Red Sox game of the year on Tuesday, Eckersley was overcome with emotion as he reflected on his time in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Earl Weaver
Person
Mike Cuellar
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Dwight Gooden
Person
Jim Palmer
Person
Carl Yastrzemski
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge ties absurd Mickey Mantle record MLB hasn’t seen in 66 years

Aaron Judge barely missed out on taking home the American League Triple Crown, but he’s got plenty of insane numbers to show for his incredible work in the 2022 MLB regular season. Apart from setting a new single-season home-run record in the AL, Aaron Judge also reached an absurd statistical territory last attained by the legendary Mickey Mantle nearly seven decades ago (h/t ESPN Stats & Info).
MLB
Sporting News

MLB playoff bracket 2022: Full schedule, TV channels, scores for AL and NL games

The 2022 MLB playoffs are set, and they feature some unfamiliar faces along with teams in surprising places. The AL wild card will see the Toronto Blue Jays hosting the Seattle Mariners and the Tampa Bay Rays traveling to play the Cleveland Guardians. In the NL, the Cardinals are hosting the Phillies while the Mets welcome the Padres.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Complete Game#Yankees#Mets
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Schedule, game times, TV channel, live stream, format as Wild Card Series kicks off Friday

Major League Baseball's 2022 postseason is nearly here. The MLB regular season wraps up Wednesday (Oct. 5) and the expanded, 12-team playoffs get underway on Friday (Oct. 7) with the best-of-three Wild Card Series. This is the largest playoff field ever for a full, 162-game season, and you can read more on the new format here. The 12-team field is finalized after the Braves clinched the NL East on Tuesday night and the rest of the wild-card seeding was sorted out. Game times for the Wild Card Series were announced Wednesday.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
The Associated Press

Another blow for Yankees bullpen going into postseason

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees reliever Ron Marinaccio was put on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, another blow to the injury-plagued New York bullpen before the playoffs. Marinaccio has a stress reaction in his right shin. The rookie right-hander threw only 12 pitches before exiting Sunday because of soreness that he has described as a lingering issue. He will miss the AL Division Series. Manager Aaron Boone said he is hopeful that Marinacco will be able to return for the AL Championship Series if the Yankees advance in the postseason. “Just made that kind of difficult decision right now. He definitely wants to try and pitch through it,” Boone said. “There’s probably a lot that he could pitch through it. It’s kind of a gray area. But we also worry about it turning into a stress fracture” when compensating in other ways.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

White Sox fans unhappy with Rick Hahn’s latest comments

Rick Hahn spoke about the Sox plans for the 2023 off-season on Monday. During Tony La Russa’s retirement press conference, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke at length about the team’s disappointing season. While many fans had been waiting to hear from the Sox front office, Hahn...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Phillies-Cardinals position-by-position breakdown

The last time the Cardinals and Phillies met in the postseason also happened to be the last time the Phillies played in a postseason game -- it was Game 5 of the 2011 National League Division Series, and it left us with the indelible images of Philadelphia slugger Ryan Howard writhing in pain along the first-base line after tearing his left Achilles tendon as right-hander Chris Carpenter and the Cards celebrated at Citizens Bank Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theminaretonline.org

MLB to Implement New Rules for 2023 Season

On Friday, Sept. 9, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced a docket of new rules for the 2023 season. Starting in the 2023 MLB season, the league announced the implementation of a pitch timer, bigger bases, and limitations on defensive shifts. “The rule changes we are announcing today have...
MLB
FOX Sports

2022 MLB Playoffs: FOX Sports' experts pick the winners of every series

After 162 games, it's all about October. The MLB postseason field is officially set, and the chaos of the playoffs begins Friday, with four wild-card series kicking off on the same day. Before the action begins, we asked FOX Sports' MLB writers — Ben Verlander, Deesha Thosar, Jake Mintz, Jordan...
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy