Spare a thought for the social platform’s staff, who could be requested to do the not possible. Elon Musk is reviving his authentic takeover bid for Twitter Inc., maybe as a result of he would not need to undergo a authorized course of that divulges extra embarrassing textual content messages. We do not know precisely why Musk is finishing up this yr’s most spectacular company U-turn, which Bloomberg News first reported on Tuesday, however the vitriol that Musk and Twitter have flung at each other is ready to be unexpectedly swept underneath the carpet as paperwork is signed. Twitter has confirmed it obtained his letter and that it intends to shut the transaction. The deal, in different phrases, would possibly truly occur.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO