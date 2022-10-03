ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

NPR

News brief: OPEC and the WTO, Ukraine's Gains in the East, NPR/Marist Poll

Ukrainian troops are engaged in counteroffensives in the country's south and east to reclaim more towns and villages occupied by Russian forces. That's despite Moscow's recent illegal annexation of the areas. One strategically important town that was recently retaken in the east is Lyman, in the region of Donetsk. The Ukrainian army had nearly encircled thousands of Russian troops there and then drove them out over the weekend.
EUROPE
NPR

With global trade expected to slow, the WTO warns of a possible recession

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Paul Hannon of The Wall Street Journal about the World Trade Organization predicting a sharp slowdown in trade as nations grapple with inflation and rising energy costs. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The World Trade Organization is warning of a sharp slowdown in global trade next year.
BUSINESS
NPR

The White House has a windfall to spend on semiconductor projects

President Biden is visiting an IBM plant in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., today. The company is announcing a $20 billion investment. It's part of what the White House calls a boom spurred by a new law that includes big subsidies for semiconductor projects. A team at the White House is working out how to spend this windfall. Here's NPR's White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
NPR

A New Generation Of Resistance In Iran

22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in Tehran police custody after being detained for wearing her hijab loosely. Her death sparked a movement. We talk with Iranian American scholar Pardis Mahdavi about the morality police and Iran's cultural resistance. Mahdavi herself was once arrested in Tehran for lecturing about Iran's sexual revolution. She wonders if the country's current wave of protests might result in regime change.
PROTESTS
NPR

Ukrainian troops keep up their counteroffensives in the country's south and east

POLITICS
NPR

OPEC is trying to prop up oil prices as global demand slows down

With a development that means we might need to brace for higher gas prices again, big oil producers like Saudi Arabia and Russia say they are planning to pump less oil in the coming months. The foreign producers are trying to prop up oil prices even as the global economy and demand for oil are slowing down. For more on this, we're joined by NPR's Scott Horsley. Hey, Scott.
TRAFFIC
NPR

How the tech-savvy keep protests alive — even after Iran shut down the internet

Few independent journalists can work in Iran. So in recent weeks, we've mainly seen that country's protests through videos and messages on social media. INSKEEP: This video, taken from a rooftop, shows people fleeing down a street as gunshots sound. Ever since a woman died in police custody, Iranians have both spread and gathered news on the internet. They're fighting to get online just as much as they confront police in the streets. Mahsa Alimardani is following that struggle for information. She's a senior researcher with Article 19, which is a human rights organization based outside Iran.
PROTESTS
NPR

One activist is using the World Cup to raise awareness of LGBTQ rights in Qatar

An activist is using the FIFA Men's World Cup in Qatar to shine a light on the country's poor record on LGBTQ rights. In November, the men's soccer World Cup opens in Qatar. And while the country highlights the tournament, some are pointing to its record of denying LGBTQ rights. FIFA, governing body of the game, bans LGBTQ discrimination among fans and players. But Qatar is one of scores of countries that criminalize same-sex relations. And while Qatar says all soccer fans are welcome, NPR's Deborah Amos reports on one man who is speaking out.
FIFA
NPR

Computer Chips, Made In America?

President Biden sees large-scale capital investment by the U.S. government as the way to revive the anemic American manufacturing industry. The CHIPS and Science Act, which domestic boosts semiconductor manufacturing, even managed to attract Republican support. But who will benefit from its tens of billions in subsidies?. Learn more about...
U.S. POLITICS
NPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

SUSAN DAVIS, BYLINE: Hey there, it's Susan Davis from the NPR POLITICS PODCAST. And Atlanta, come see us live. Join me, Mara Liasson, Asma Khalid, Tamara Keith, Miles Parks, Georgia Public Broadcasting's Stephen Fowler and WABE's Rahul Bali as we do our show live at the Buckhead Theatre Thursday, October 20, at 8 p.m. You can find more information about tickets, including student ones, at nprpresents.org. Thanks to our partners at Georgia Public Broadcasting, WABE and WCLK Jazz. We hope to see you there.
ATLANTA, GA
NPR

The Indicator from Planet Money

SYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF DROP ELECTRIC SONG, "WAKING UP TO THE FIRE") The U.S. stock market is down about 20% so far this year. And what makes this a particularly bad year for investors isn't just stocks. Bonds are falling in value, too, at the same time. And this almost never happens. So bonds are basically loans. When you yourself loan some money to a big company or a city or the U.S. Treasury, you buy their bonds, and in return, you get paid your money back with interest. So a lot of people are wondering, why are both stocks and bonds getting clobbered all at once? This is THE INDICATOR FROM PLANET MONEY. I'm Darian Woods. And today, we've got NPR's Chris Arnold. He covers personal finance. Welcome back to the show, Chris.
BUSINESS

