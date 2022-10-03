SYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF DROP ELECTRIC SONG, "WAKING UP TO THE FIRE") The U.S. stock market is down about 20% so far this year. And what makes this a particularly bad year for investors isn't just stocks. Bonds are falling in value, too, at the same time. And this almost never happens. So bonds are basically loans. When you yourself loan some money to a big company or a city or the U.S. Treasury, you buy their bonds, and in return, you get paid your money back with interest. So a lot of people are wondering, why are both stocks and bonds getting clobbered all at once? This is THE INDICATOR FROM PLANET MONEY. I'm Darian Woods. And today, we've got NPR's Chris Arnold. He covers personal finance. Welcome back to the show, Chris.

