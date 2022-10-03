Read full article on original website
Related
mibiz.com
Q&A: West Michigan’s first Black-founded, Black-led community foundation takes root
Ciarra Adkins formed the first Black-founded and Black-led community foundation in West Michigan with a primary goal to shift the narrative about Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities and philanthropy. Specifically, she wants to advance the notion that these residents are not simply “receivers” of funds, but also serve as “distributors.” Adkins, a trained attorney who leads the AQUME Foundation and AQUME Law PLLC and serves as the city of Grand Rapids’ equity analyst, recently received the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce’s ATHENA Young Professional Award for her efforts. While she founded it in 2021, the Aqume Foundation has been years in the making for Adkins, who aims to use philanthropy to tackle systemic economic injustices in West Michigan. She recently spoke with MiBiz about the challenges and opportunities with taking on this work.
West Michigan Residents Lose Their Minds Over Walgreens Pharmacy Closure
People are absolutely losing their minds and for a good reason. Many Grand Rapids residents have been forced to get their prescriptions filled by other locations for almost two weeks. Why you may ask?. The Walgreens pharmacy on Plainfield Avenue NE near 4 Mile Road NE has been closed since...
The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise
If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
therapidian.org
THE SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE APPLICATION PERIOD NOW OPEN
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (October 6, 2022) – Even though the Red Kettles aren’t out yet, it’s not too soon to get ready for the holiday season. This week, The Salvation Army started their annual Christmas giving Angel Tree program, providing gifts, toys, clothing, and food for families during the holiday season. The application registration period opened in Kent County Saturday October 1st and runs through December 3rd. To apply go to https://saangeltree.org.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
muskegonchannel.com
Tour the Town Muskegon - $5 See it ALL October 15th 10a-4p
How would you like one ticket to be a part of all of there is to see and do when it comes to arts and culture in Muskegon County? Oh, great....$5 Day at the museum? Not hardly. In Muskegon, on October 15th, it's going to all be open. The Lakeshore Museum Center locations, Downtown Muskegon, the White Lake Area, Muskegon Heights, and Muskegon Heights, The Frauenthal....on and on. You have all day to literally cram it all in for $5!! GO!
These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
muskegonchannel.com
Muskegon City of the Dead - Living History is Back At Evergreen Cemetery This Weekend
After a two-year pause, City of the Dead will be back hosting its popular historical cemetery tour at Evergreen Cemetery. Now in its 13th year, the tour was begun in 2009 by the Harbor Unitarian Universalist as a way to preserve and commemorate Muskegon’s vibrant history has become a cherished seasonal tradition.
WWMTCw
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Smashed Grand Traverse Pie Company store closes for good
A 28th Street store forced to close after a car plowed through its front window will not be reopening.
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
Semitruck rolls over on I-196 ramp near Zeeland
A semitruck driver had to be extricated after a crash near Zeeland on Thursday.
West Michigan couple combing through destroyed Florida home
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Steve and Sue Lesky of Holland finally finished their vacation home in Englewood, Florida in April. After waiting years for a place to open for sale in Sue's brother's mobile home park, they scooped it up and spent two years renovating it. "Just always it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newcomers seek election to Muskegon County District that includes Norton Shores, Fruitport
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI -- Two newcomers are seeking election to the District 3 seat on the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners. The district with new boundaries set by the Muskegon County Apportionment Commission is comprised of Fruitport Township, Sullivan Township, the Village of Fruitport and a southeast portion of the city of Norton Shores.
Former Muskegon County commissioner switches parties to run against outspoken incumbent
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A former Muskegon County commissioner has switched parties again in his quest to regain a seat on the board by running against an outspoken incumbent. Democrat Gary Foster is challenging Republican Incumbent Zach Lahring for a two-year term representing District 2 on the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners. The election is Nov. 8.
1 seriously injured in crash on Alden Nash at I-96
One person was seriously injured in a crash on Alden Nash Avenue south of Lowell Tuesday.
West Michigan Bar Receives Praise For Posting This Sign In The Bathroom
When you enter a bar restroom you're likely to see some things you probably don't want to see. From gross stuff on the floor to the classic Call For A Good Time number written on the inside of a bathroom stall. But one West Michigan bar had something hanging in...
Hip-hop artist Bun B to speak in Grand Rapids at Muse Southeast on October 13
Hip-hop artist Bun B will be speaking in Grand Rapids about his life and career. “Trill Talk: Small City, Big Dreams” will be held on October 13 at 7 p.m.
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Why Are People In Grand Rapids Putting Tarps Over Their Front Lawn?
Most of the time when you hop online you're bombarded with negativity and things that can bring you down. But every once in a while you see something that's hilarious or in this case interesting that you want to do a deep dive to find out more about it. I...
Firefighters put out apartment building blaze in Norton Shores
Firefighters from several Muskegon County communities battled an apartment building blaze Sunday afternoon.
Comments / 0