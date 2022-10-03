Read full article on original website
NPR
Ukrainian troops keep up their counteroffensives in the country's south and east
Ukrainian troops are engaged in counteroffensives in the country's south and east to reclaim more towns and villages occupied by Russian forces. That despite Moscow's recent illegal annexation of the areas. One strategically important town that was recently retaken in the east is Lyman in the region of Donetsk. The Ukrainian army had nearly encircled thousands of Russian troops there and then drove them out over the weekend.
NPR
News brief: OPEC and the WTO, Ukraine's Gains in the East, NPR/Marist Poll
NPR
The differences between what Russia and Ukraine say is happening on the ground
Russia says it is claiming parts of Ukraine, but facts on the ground say otherwise. Ukrainian troops continue a counteroffensive in the country's south and east that is upending the Kremlin's plans. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. To the growing gap now between what Russia says is happening in Ukraine and...
NPR
Two Russians looking to avoid military service seek asylum after reaching Alaska
JUNEAU, Alaska — Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid compulsory military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing in a small boat on a remote Alaska island in the Bering Sea, Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski's office said Thursday. Karina Borger, a Murkowski...
NPR
Russia and Saudi Arabia agree to massive cuts to oil output. Here's why it matters
The OPEC+ alliance announced a 2 million barrels a day cut in oil production Wednesday — an amount that could drive oil and gas prices back up after weeks on a downward trend. The meeting of the 24 OPEC+ oil-producing countries, including Russia, comes at a time when much...
NPR
How the tech-savvy keep protests alive — even after Iran shut down the internet
Few independent journalists can work in Iran. So in recent weeks, we've mainly seen that country's protests through videos and messages on social media. INSKEEP: This video, taken from a rooftop, shows people fleeing down a street as gunshots sound. Ever since a woman died in police custody, Iranians have both spread and gathered news on the internet. They're fighting to get online just as much as they confront police in the streets. Mahsa Alimardani is following that struggle for information. She's a senior researcher with Article 19, which is a human rights organization based outside Iran.
NPR
A New Generation Of Resistance In Iran
22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in Tehran police custody after being detained for wearing her hijab loosely. Her death sparked a movement. We talk with Iranian American scholar Pardis Mahdavi about the morality police and Iran's cultural resistance. Mahdavi herself was once arrested in Tehran for lecturing about Iran's sexual revolution. She wonders if the country's current wave of protests might result in regime change.
NPR
OPEC is trying to prop up oil prices as global demand slows down
With a development that means we might need to brace for higher gas prices again, big oil producers like Saudi Arabia and Russia say they are planning to pump less oil in the coming months. The foreign producers are trying to prop up oil prices even as the global economy and demand for oil are slowing down. For more on this, we're joined by NPR's Scott Horsley. Hey, Scott.
NPR
A trip to Munich during Yom Kippur changed this woman's view of her religion
Writer Gabrielle Kaplan-Mayer reflects on what the holiest day in Judaism has meant for her after an experience in Germany changed her connection to religion. Yom Kippur ends this evening, and we wanted to reflect on the holiday. Writer and educator Gabrielle Kaplan-Mayer wrote about her connection to the day in a recent essay titled "My Yom Kippur Experience In Germany Broke My Heart Open."
NPR
The FIFA Men's World Cup, the most widely watched sporting event on the planet, begins November 20 in Qatar. France is the defending champ, but many French cities are refusing to broadcast the games on giant public screens. NPR's Eleanor Beardsley tells us why.
ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: When France beat Croatia to win the 2018 World Cup held in Russia, a hundred thousand fans went wild back in Paris under the Eiffel Tower in an official fan zone. But this year, Paris and other French cities like Bordeaux, Strasbourg, Lille and Marseille say they won't promote the World Cup in public fan zones to protest Qatar's human rights and climate violations.
FIFA・
NPR
Germany is preparing for a rough winter of sky-high energy costs
The German government is setting aside 5% of its annual GDP to help the country get through what promises to be a tough winter, as energy prices are expected to climb to unprecedented levels. Particularly vulnerable is German industry, the backbone of the country's economy. NPR's Rob Schmitz reports from the factory floor.
NPR
One activist is using the World Cup to raise awareness of LGBTQ rights in Qatar
In November, the men's soccer World Cup opens in Qatar. And while the country highlights the tournament, some are pointing to its record of denying LGBTQ rights. FIFA, governing body of the game, bans LGBTQ discrimination among fans and players. But Qatar is one of scores of countries that criminalize same-sex relations. And while Qatar says all soccer fans are welcome, NPR's Deborah Amos reports on one man who is speaking out.
FIFA・
NPR
The White House has a windfall to spend on semiconductor projects
President Biden is visiting an IBM plant in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., today. The company is announcing a $20 billion investment. It's part of what the White House calls a boom spurred by a new law that includes big subsidies for semiconductor projects. A team at the White House is working out how to spend this windfall. Here's NPR's White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez.
NPR
The people of Malang, Indonesia, are angry at police response to the deadly stampede
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Juana Summers talks with BBC Indonesia's Valdya Baraputri about how survivors are coping after the deadly stampede in Malang, and what Indonesians expect from an independent investigation.
NPR
A Canadian court considers whether the U.S is a safe place for asylum-seekers
Audio will be available later today. Is America a safe place for asylum-seekers? That's a question Canada's highest court is currently considering.
NPR
The NPR Politics Podcast
NPR
With global trade expected to slow, the WTO warns of a possible recession
The World Trade Organization is warning of a sharp slowdown in global trade next year. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) NGOZI OKONJO-IWEALA: The picture for 2023 has darkened considerably. FADEL: That's WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. A decision on Wednesday by some of the most powerful oil producers around...
NPR
Computer Chips, Made In America?
President Biden sees large-scale capital investment by the U.S. government as the way to revive the anemic American manufacturing industry. The CHIPS and Science Act, which domestic boosts semiconductor manufacturing, even managed to attract Republican support. But who will benefit from its tens of billions in subsidies?. Learn more about...
NPR
Dozens of people are killed in a shooting at a daycare center in Thailand
Police in Thailand say more than 30 people have been killed in a shooting at a day care center in the northeast of the country. NPR's Michael Sullivan reports. MICHAEL SULLIVAN, BYLINE: Details of the tragic event remain sketchy, but police say that the majority of the victims were children. Authorities say the man who carried out the attack was a former police officer who burst into the day care center in Nongbua Lamphu in the early afternoon and began firing. Police say witnesses described the man as using a knife as well as a gun during the attack. Thirty-four-year-old Panya Kamrab then drove home, where he murdered his wife and child before killing himself. He'd been dismissed from the police force last year for drug-related offenses.
NPR
French writer Annie Ernaux wins the 2022 Nobel Prize in literature
French writer Annie Ernaux is the newest Nobel laureate in literature. She is widely admired in France and among those who love French feminist literature. French writer Annie Ernaux is the newest Nobel laureate in literature. She is a forceful writer of memoir, as described this morning by the Swedish Academy's permanent secretary.
