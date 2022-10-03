Read full article on original website
Related
L'Observateur
Detectives ask for help locating subject involved in business theft
LULING — Sheriff Greg Champagne would like to thank the public for their assistance in identifying the male. accused of a theft that occurred at 1221 Paul Maillard Road in Luling (Dollar General Store). On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 7 pm, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 1221 Paul Maillard Road in Luling (Dollar General Store) for a report of theft. The caller advised a white male stole items from the store and fled on a motorcycle.
Deputy Constable, landlord shot while serving eviction in Louisiana
There was a heavy police presence in New Orleans East Wednesday morning near South Coronet Ct. as police searched for a suspect accused of shooting a deputy constable and a building representative.
NOLA.com
10-year-old-student accused of making gun threats at Covington area school
Authorities said a 10-year-old Lee Road Junior High student was arrested Thursday after being accused of telling classmates she was going to bring a gun to school and shoot another student. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were informed about the incident after a parent contacted school administrators....
brproud.com
Woman accused of lying to deputies about hiding wanted man in home
BELLE ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) — Assumption Parish deputies arrested two people Thursday — a man wanted on felony charges in two parishes and a woman accused of lying to authorities about housing the wanted man. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies spotted a vehicle driven by a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Police identify man booked in Mid-City manhunt after shooting of deputy, property manager
New Orleans police have identified a man who was arrested in Mid-City on Wednesday following a manhunt that began after a law officer was shot serving an eviction notice. Jason Tillman, 24, was captured in the 3200 block of Iberville Street after a SWAT roll shut down the surrounding area. Police confirmed the search was connected to a shooting earlier that morning in the West Lake Forest area of New Orleans East. During that incident, a deputy constable and a property manager were shot serving an eviction notice at an apartment complex.
L'Observateur
Montz man arrested burglary of a LaPlace mini storage complex
Christopher Frasier of Montz, Louisiana was arrested on Friday, October 1, 2022, in connection with the burglary of a Mini Storage Complex in Laplace that occurred on Thursday, September 30, 2022. Deputies responded to the business and were informed by the owner that someone used a vehicle to drive through the gate of the business and while inside cut the locks and unlawfully entered eleven storage units.
WDSU
New Orleans police arrest man that deputy constable served eviction notice to
The New Orleans Police Department has arrested a man who was cornered in Mid-City Wednesday afternoon following a manhunt for a suspect accused in a shooting of a deputy constable. Jason Tillman was arrested and booked on a probation charge. NOPD confirms that Tillman was the person arrested in Mid-City,...
Police officer's connection with New Orleans girl he saved goes across the country
NEW ORLEANS — A former NOPD officer and little girl bonded for life when he was the first to arrive on the scene of street violence. And now, in his crime-fighting job, thousands of miles away, he is hoping, with your help, to make her Christmas special. For a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDSU
New surveillance images released of suspects wanted in Felipe's vandalism
A beloved New Orleans restaurant was vandalized and burglarized on National Taco Day. The New Orleans Police Department issued new surveillance photos of the suspects sought in connection with the crime. Two people are wanted in connection with the burglary. Felipe's Uptown location posted photos of damage on Tuesday, saying...
Suspect in constable's shooting apprehended after SWAT presence shuts down Canal in Mid-City
New Orleans Police say they have apprehended a suspect after a manhunt shut down Canal Street near N. Lopez Street in Mid-City this afternoon.
NOLA.com
Reserve woman fatally shot boyfriend's father through closed door during argument, authorities say
A Reserve woman who began "indiscriminately" firing gunshots into the door of a home during an argument with her boyfriend Saturday morning shot and killed his father, who was hit when at least one of the bullets pierced the door, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office.
WDSU
New Orleans police seek 2 for questioning in deadly hit-and-run
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for two people wanted for questioning in a deadly hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened on Aug. 20 in New Orleans East. Investigators say Kenneth Jessemy and Courtney Raines aren't wanted on criminal charges, but they believe the two may have vital information connected to the hit-and-run on the South I-10 Service Road and Tara Lane.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDSU
St. Charles Parish searching for boys accused of burglarizing concession stand
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for several kids in connection with a concession stand burglary in Destrehan, according to a news release issued by the sheriff. The sheriff's office said on Saturday, around 6:30 p.m., surveillance video caught several boys jumping...
brproud.com
Juvenile charged after allegedly grabbing woman at apartment complex in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office recently responded to an apartment complex in the 7800 block of N. Jefferson Place Circle. Upon arrival at the Maison Bocage Apartments, deputies initiated an investigation into a battery complaint involving a woman and juvenile. According to...
101 Arrests: “Summer Drug Operation” targets dealers in Slidell
The Slidell Police Department announced the arrest of 101 individuals in their "Summer Drug Operation." According to the Slidell PD Facebook page, their narcotics division was able to target dealers within the community.
brproud.com
BRPD investigating after two injured in shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a reported shooting on Tuesday, October 4. At approximately 5:50 p.m., officers responded to Airline Hwy. and McClelland Dr. Officers learned that there were two shooting victims. BRPD said that it believes the...
an17.com
Slidell Police reports busy start to October
Slidell Police officers had a busy weekend keeping Slidell safe!. Spooky season has officially kicked off, bringing with it, it’s FULL MOON drama. The first incident of the weekend started with a report of a suspicious male walking around Olde Town area at approximately 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning, with a firearm concealed in his waistband. When officers located the male, he told officers there was an altercation with someone, but he did not pull out his firearm. Thankfully, no one was injured and the male was subsequently arrested for Illegal Carrying of a Firearm…no, he does not have a concealed carry permit. In the meantime, his friend tried to help him NOT get arrested…and well, it didn’t work out very well. He and his bestie shared a cell that night.
Man escapes after being barricaded inside room in 7th Ward home invasion
According to the New Orleans Police Department, three suspects forced their way into a 54-year-old man's residence located in the 2600 block of Allen St.
NOLA.com
Man detained in Mid-City after large police presence affects traffic, schools
New Orleans police and other law enforcement agencies took a man into custody in Mid-City Wednesday afternoon after shutting down several blocks of Canal Street and locking down multiple nearby schools. A massive police presence snarled traffic as police searched behind a house on Iberville Street and used a megaphone...
L'Observateur
New Orleans Man Pleads Guilty to Violating the Federal Gun Control Act, Controlled Substances Act
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JACOB BANKS, age 32, of New Orleans, pleaded guilty on October 5, 2022 before United States District Judge Lance M. Africk to violating the Federal Gun Control Act and the Federal Controlled Substances Act, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. According to the court documents,...
Comments / 0