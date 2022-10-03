ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destrehan, LA

Comments / 0

Related
L'Observateur

Detectives ask for help locating subject involved in business theft

LULING — Sheriff Greg Champagne would like to thank the public for their assistance in identifying the male. accused of a theft that occurred at 1221 Paul Maillard Road in Luling (Dollar General Store). On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 7 pm, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 1221 Paul Maillard Road in Luling (Dollar General Store) for a report of theft. The caller advised a white male stole items from the store and fled on a motorcycle.
LULING, LA
NOLA.com

10-year-old-student accused of making gun threats at Covington area school

Authorities said a 10-year-old Lee Road Junior High student was arrested Thursday after being accused of telling classmates she was going to bring a gun to school and shoot another student. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were informed about the incident after a parent contacted school administrators....
COVINGTON, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Destrehan, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Destrehan, LA
NOLA.com

Police identify man booked in Mid-City manhunt after shooting of deputy, property manager

New Orleans police have identified a man who was arrested in Mid-City on Wednesday following a manhunt that began after a law officer was shot serving an eviction notice. Jason Tillman, 24, was captured in the 3200 block of Iberville Street after a SWAT roll shut down the surrounding area. Police confirmed the search was connected to a shooting earlier that morning in the West Lake Forest area of New Orleans East. During that incident, a deputy constable and a property manager were shot serving an eviction notice at an apartment complex.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Montz man arrested burglary of a LaPlace mini storage complex

Christopher Frasier of Montz, Louisiana was arrested on Friday, October 1, 2022, in connection with the burglary of a Mini Storage Complex in Laplace that occurred on Thursday, September 30, 2022. Deputies responded to the business and were informed by the owner that someone used a vehicle to drive through the gate of the business and while inside cut the locks and unlawfully entered eleven storage units.
MONTZ, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhs#Juveniles#High School Football#Concession Stand#Destrehan High School#Scso
WDSU

New surveillance images released of suspects wanted in Felipe's vandalism

A beloved New Orleans restaurant was vandalized and burglarized on National Taco Day. The New Orleans Police Department issued new surveillance photos of the suspects sought in connection with the crime. Two people are wanted in connection with the burglary. Felipe's Uptown location posted photos of damage on Tuesday, saying...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police seek 2 for questioning in deadly hit-and-run

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for two people wanted for questioning in a deadly hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened on Aug. 20 in New Orleans East. Investigators say Kenneth Jessemy and Courtney Raines aren't wanted on criminal charges, but they believe the two may have vital information connected to the hit-and-run on the South I-10 Service Road and Tara Lane.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brproud.com

BRPD investigating after two injured in shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a reported shooting on Tuesday, October 4. At approximately 5:50 p.m., officers responded to Airline Hwy. and McClelland Dr. Officers learned that there were two shooting victims. BRPD said that it believes the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Slidell Police reports busy start to October

Slidell Police officers had a busy weekend keeping Slidell safe!. Spooky season has officially kicked off, bringing with it, it’s FULL MOON drama. The first incident of the weekend started with a report of a suspicious male walking around Olde Town area at approximately 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning, with a firearm concealed in his waistband. When officers located the male, he told officers there was an altercation with someone, but he did not pull out his firearm. Thankfully, no one was injured and the male was subsequently arrested for Illegal Carrying of a Firearm…no, he does not have a concealed carry permit. In the meantime, his friend tried to help him NOT get arrested…and well, it didn’t work out very well. He and his bestie shared a cell that night.
SLIDELL, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy