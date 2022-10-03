WGA East-represented writers, editors and producers at Spotify’s Gimlet and Parcast podcasts are blasting their parent company for having created “chaos instead of treating employees with the dignity and respect they deserve” when it announced on Thursday that it would cancel 11 podcasts and eliminate about 5% of its podcast employees. “Yesterday, Spotify blindsided both Gimlet Union and Parcast Union with at least 38 layoffs across their studios,” the bargaining units said in a joint statement. “Spotify has said in the press that these layoffs constitute less than 5% of people working on original podcasts. That number is misleading. The reality...

