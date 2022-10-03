Read full article on original website
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary is Feeling the Effects of the Competitive Housing Market More Than the Majority of the CountryJames TulianoCary, NC
cbs17
Durham Sheriff searching for suspect in double shooting in SE neighborhood
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were shot in a residential area in Durham on Thursday morning, and officials with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said they are still searching for a suspect. The shooting took place at approximately 8:53 a.m. at a home in the 1500 block...
cbs17
Raleigh shooting victim walks into hospital for treatment, police investigating: officials
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot Wednesday evening in Raleigh and walked into a hospital for treatment, police said. On Wednesday evening shortly before 7:30 p.m., police said a man was shot in the lower leg in a southeast Raleigh parking lot. Police said the victim was...
cbs17
1 stabbed in Durham, scene active, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was stabbed in Durham Wednesday evening, police said. On Wednesday shortly after 5:30 p.m., the Durham Police Department said one adult male was stabbed at 100 Core Street, which is the LC Brier Creek apartment complex. Police did not mention the extent of...
cbs17
Man suffers multiple stab wounds at bus stop outside Garner Walmart, police say
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A man has been transported to a hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds at a bus stop outside a Raleigh Walmart, Garner police said. Garner Police Captain Chris Adams said the stabbing occurred at the 4500 Fayetteville Road Walmart at approximately 8:45 p.m. Adams originally...
cbs17
CAUGHT: 2 arrested for robbing 5 businesses in Orange County, deputies say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were arrested separately on Monday and Wednesday in connection with several robberies throughout the county, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the crimes took place between Sept. 12 and Sept. 28 between midnight and 5 a.m. Deputies...
WRAL
Man stabbed near Durham apartment complex
DURHAM, N.C. — A man was stabbed in Durham on Wednesday afternoon. The stabbing occurred near an apartment complex in the 1200 block of First Edition Drive just after 5 p.m. Two spots in the apartment complex were taped off. A car was seen to have a shattered driver’s side window.
cbs17
Orange County Sheriff releases statement after juvenile taken into custody in connection with double homicide of 2 teens
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood released a video statement on Thursday addressing the circumstances surrounding the juvenile taken into custody in connection to the murders of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark. Sheriff Blackwood said while he understands the interest in this case, he cannot release...
NC rapper, gang members sentenced for killing Durham boy. A breakdown of what happened
Three men convicted of federal crimes in 9-year-old Z’Yon Person’s murder were sentenced, closing a chapter of violence that shook the city of Durham. What happens next?
State trooper involved in Raleigh rollover crash, suspect identified
North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the trooper joined a pursuit that started in Nash County shortly after 2 a.m.
cbs17
NC man jumps off bridge, throws gun in river while evading deputies after 100 mph chase, authorities say
LEGGETT, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies were dealt a strange hand when a man they were pulling over for speeding tried to run before wrecking his car, jumping from a bridge and attempting to ditch a stolen gun in his possession. The driver, Willie Lamont Hardison, 34, of Tarboro, was...
WRAL
Trooper involved in crash, 100 mph chase with fugitive
RALEIGH, N.C. — A speeding fugitive on Thursday crashed into a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper on Poole Road in Raleigh. The chase started in Nash County and ended in a crash after 2 a.m. near New Hope Road. According to the Nash County Sheriff's Office, a police...
WRAL
Woman arrested in connection with drug overdose in Sanford
SANFORD, N.C. — A woman was charged Wednesday with death by distribution years after a man who suffered a drug overdose was found dead in the woods. On Sept. 28, 2020, deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to a Sanford home after receiving a call about a missing person. Deputies searched land and water around the home for Cory Dale Moore, 32, but were unsuccessful.
cbs17
Juvenile in custody in connection to Orange County double homicide. What happens next?
HILLSBOUROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With a juvenile now in custody following the deaths of two teens in Orange County, several questions remain about where the case goes from here. Weeks after the shooting of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark, a person is now in custody. The Orange...
After 100 mph chase, driver crashes into state trooper in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper on Thursday was involved in a crash on Poole Road near New Hope Road. The crash occurred after 2 a.m. A deputy at the scene told WRAL News a Spring Hope police officer and a Nash County deputy were conducting random traffic stops on U.S. 64. One driver they tried to stop sped away toward Raleigh, leading law enforcement on a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph.
cbs17
Fayetteville remembers domestic violence victims during vigil
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and since the pandemic started, domestic violence cases have been on the rise. On Thursday, evening victims who lost their lives to domestic violence in North Carolina were remembered in Downtown Fayetteville. The Remember My Name Domestic Violence...
cbs17
Woman shoots home invader who attempted to steal her dog, Harnett County Sheriff says
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A 29-year-old woman was woken up by a banging sound at her front door early Tuesday morning in Dunn, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. The woman said she went to her door at about 5:45 a.m. where she confronted a man who was in the process of taking some of her property. He even “attempted to take her pet dog,” Sheriff Wayne Coats said.
cbs17
Mother of teen found dead in Orange County reacts to arrest made in case
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WNCN) – Tiffany Concepcion said Wednesday’s news came as a relief. However, she said she still needs answers. “What was the reason? That’s all I want to know. Why [did] these two innocent kids’ lives have to be taken at that time?” Concepcion asked.
cbs17
Man accused of killing 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant will face death penalty
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The man accused of shooting and killing a 5-year-old boy in 2020 will face the death penalty when his case goes to trial. On Thursday a judge made that ruling, saying the case against Darius Sessoms in the 2020 death of five-year-old Cannon Hinnant can proceed as a capital murder case.
cbs17
Trooper involved in crash after multi-county, high speed chase
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A multiple county high speed chase ended in a crash involving a state trooper. According to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, this started in Nash County when a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a rental vehicle around 2 a.m. Deputies said Joe Albert...
Durham rapper gets life in prison for 9-year-old's murder, linked to 2nd drive-by shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two gang members linked to the death of a 9-year-old child in Durham were sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday in an emotionally taxing day at a federal courthouse in Greensboro.
