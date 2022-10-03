ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

1 stabbed in Durham, scene active, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was stabbed in Durham Wednesday evening, police said. On Wednesday shortly after 5:30 p.m., the Durham Police Department said one adult male was stabbed at 100 Core Street, which is the LC Brier Creek apartment complex. Police did not mention the extent of...
WRAL

Man stabbed near Durham apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. — A man was stabbed in Durham on Wednesday afternoon. The stabbing occurred near an apartment complex in the 1200 block of First Edition Drive just after 5 p.m. Two spots in the apartment complex were taped off. A car was seen to have a shattered driver’s side window.
cbs17

Orange County Sheriff releases statement after juvenile taken into custody in connection with double homicide of 2 teens

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood released a video statement on Thursday addressing the circumstances surrounding the juvenile taken into custody in connection to the murders of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark. Sheriff Blackwood said while he understands the interest in this case, he cannot release...
WRAL

Trooper involved in crash, 100 mph chase with fugitive

RALEIGH, N.C. — A speeding fugitive on Thursday crashed into a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper on Poole Road in Raleigh. The chase started in Nash County and ended in a crash after 2 a.m. near New Hope Road. According to the Nash County Sheriff's Office, a police...
WRAL

Woman arrested in connection with drug overdose in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. — A woman was charged Wednesday with death by distribution years after a man who suffered a drug overdose was found dead in the woods. On Sept. 28, 2020, deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to a Sanford home after receiving a call about a missing person. Deputies searched land and water around the home for Cory Dale Moore, 32, but were unsuccessful.
WRAL News

After 100 mph chase, driver crashes into state trooper in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper on Thursday was involved in a crash on Poole Road near New Hope Road. The crash occurred after 2 a.m. A deputy at the scene told WRAL News a Spring Hope police officer and a Nash County deputy were conducting random traffic stops on U.S. 64. One driver they tried to stop sped away toward Raleigh, leading law enforcement on a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph.
cbs17

Fayetteville remembers domestic violence victims during vigil

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and since the pandemic started, domestic violence cases have been on the rise. On Thursday, evening victims who lost their lives to domestic violence in North Carolina were remembered in Downtown Fayetteville. The Remember My Name Domestic Violence...
cbs17

Woman shoots home invader who attempted to steal her dog, Harnett County Sheriff says

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A 29-year-old woman was woken up by a banging sound at her front door early Tuesday morning in Dunn, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. The woman said she went to her door at about 5:45 a.m. where she confronted a man who was in the process of taking some of her property. He even “attempted to take her pet dog,” Sheriff Wayne Coats said.
cbs17

Man accused of killing 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant will face death penalty

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The man accused of shooting and killing a 5-year-old boy in 2020 will face the death penalty when his case goes to trial. On Thursday a judge made that ruling, saying the case against Darius Sessoms in the 2020 death of five-year-old Cannon Hinnant can proceed as a capital murder case.
cbs17

Trooper involved in crash after multi-county, high speed chase

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A multiple county high speed chase ended in a crash involving a state trooper. According to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, this started in Nash County when a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a rental vehicle around 2 a.m. Deputies said Joe Albert...
RALEIGH, NC

