Rotterdam, NY

WRGB

Green Island Police arrest man on animal cruelty charges

Green Island, NY (WRGB) — The Green Island Police have arrested a West Virginia man on animal cruelty charge. According to police, on Wednesday October 5, 2022, a complaint was received from a resident that a male who they did not know was caught on surveillance video punching a 5 month old Australian Shepard multiple times in the head and neck area.
GREEN ISLAND, NY
WRGB

State Police arrest three teens after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle

Menands, NY (WRGB) — The New York State Police have arrested three individuals that were involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle which ended in Menands Village. On October 5, 2022 around 2:28 p.m., the North Greenbush Police Department made State Police aware they were pursuing a stolen vehicle on I-90.
MENANDS, NY
WRGB

Police searching for suspect in Rotterdam bank robbery

ROTTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — Rotterdam Police are searching for a suspect in a Tuesday afternoon bank robbery. Police say a male approached the teller at the Pioneer Savings Bank on Altamont Avenue in Rotterdam. According to investigators, he handed a note to the teller demanding money, implying that he...
ROTTERDAM, NY
WRGB

Troy man sentenced to prison for running drug trafficking organization

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man who admitted to leading a drug trafficking organization in Albany and Rensselaer counties will spend the next 46 months in prison. 41-year-old David Colon faced a federal judge after pleading guilty to running a drug operation that distributed 125 grams of fentanyl on multiple occasions through Albany and Troy.
TROY, NY
WRGB

Teenager arrested with BB gun, accused in Union College robberies

Schenectady, NY (WRGB) — Police say they have arrested a 15-year-old, accused in connection to two late September robberies at Union College. According to police, the unidentified teen was charged in connection to a robbery on September 29th and September 30th. He's accused of displaying what appeared to be...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Albany Police make arrests in menacing incident; recover two handguns

Albany, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police have made arrests in menacing incident along with recovering two handguns. According to police Johnta Turpin, 25, of Albany was subsequently identified as the suspect in the Sunday menacing and charged with one count of Menacing 2nd and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd as it relates to that incident.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

City Leader's meet with concerned business owner's in Pine Hills

Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Albany Mayor and The Albany Chief of Police were in Pine Hills, a community in Albany, NY, this morning to address the concerns of business owners and residents in the area. On September 30, 2022, an 18-year-old was shot and killed in the area....
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Albany Business thankful for response from Albany Mayor's Office

It's a great feeling, and we just want to be heard; you know I'm happy there is a dialogue going on and the mayor is hearing us, and hopefully, there will be action coming soon," says Frank Scavio. An Albany business owner frustrated by the increasing violence and lack of...
ALBANY, NY

