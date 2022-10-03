Read full article on original website
Related
WRGB
Green Island Police arrest man on animal cruelty charges
Green Island, NY (WRGB) — The Green Island Police have arrested a West Virginia man on animal cruelty charge. According to police, on Wednesday October 5, 2022, a complaint was received from a resident that a male who they did not know was caught on surveillance video punching a 5 month old Australian Shepard multiple times in the head and neck area.
WRGB
October 6th, 2018: 20 people lost their lives in the Schoharie Limo Crash
Schoharie, NY (WRGB) — Today marks four years since a horrific tragedy devastated the Capital Region. The Schoharie Limousine Crash happened on October 6th, back in 2018. 20 people lost their lives when the limo careened off Route 30A, through a parking lot. Saturday, October 6th 2018: State Police:...
WRGB
State Police arrest three teens after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle
Menands, NY (WRGB) — The New York State Police have arrested three individuals that were involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle which ended in Menands Village. On October 5, 2022 around 2:28 p.m., the North Greenbush Police Department made State Police aware they were pursuing a stolen vehicle on I-90.
WRGB
Police searching for suspect in Rotterdam bank robbery
ROTTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — Rotterdam Police are searching for a suspect in a Tuesday afternoon bank robbery. Police say a male approached the teller at the Pioneer Savings Bank on Altamont Avenue in Rotterdam. According to investigators, he handed a note to the teller demanding money, implying that he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRGB
Hudson Falls man accused of starting fire that destroyed 8 unit apartment building
HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — A Hudson Falls man is accused of starting a fire that destroyed a historic 8 unit apartment building and displaced residents. Police say on October 3rd at around 8:00 PM, fire crews responded to 11 Maple Street for a structure fire. According to police,...
WRGB
Whitehall man arrested accused of burglarizing seasonal homes, stealing alcohol
TOWN OF HEBRON, NY (WRGB) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a Whitehall man, accused of burglarizing season homes in the Town of Hebron. 20-year-old Joseph D. Morehouse Jr. was charged with 2 counts of burglary, two counts of petit larceny, and two counts of criminal mischief.
WRGB
East Greenbush police need help identifying female accused of stealing walker
East Greenbush, NY (WRGB) — The East Greenbush Police Department need help identifying a female who stole a walker. The female pictured below is a suspect who stole a Rollator Walker from the victim. The victim was shopping at Walmart on October 5, 2022 at 3:35pm. The female suspect...
WRGB
Warren County woman arrested on drug charges following Albany traffic stop
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A 59-year-old Warren County woman is facing charged after a traffic stop results in drug charges. According to the Albany County Sheriff's Office, Denise R. Fruda was stopped on Western Avenue in the City of Albany. Investigators say Fruda, who is accused of driving with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRGB
Troy man sentenced to prison for running drug trafficking organization
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man who admitted to leading a drug trafficking organization in Albany and Rensselaer counties will spend the next 46 months in prison. 41-year-old David Colon faced a federal judge after pleading guilty to running a drug operation that distributed 125 grams of fentanyl on multiple occasions through Albany and Troy.
WRGB
Queens man accused of smuggling snakes in his pants across Canadian border
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A New York man is facing charges, accused of smuggling snakes across the Canadian border. According to investigators, Calvin Bautista, age 36, is accused of smuggling three Burmese pythons into the United States at the Champlain Port of Entry. Bautista is accused of smuggling the...
WRGB
Teenager arrested with BB gun, accused in Union College robberies
Schenectady, NY (WRGB) — Police say they have arrested a 15-year-old, accused in connection to two late September robberies at Union College. According to police, the unidentified teen was charged in connection to a robbery on September 29th and September 30th. He's accused of displaying what appeared to be...
WRGB
Albany Police make arrests in menacing incident; recover two handguns
Albany, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police have made arrests in menacing incident along with recovering two handguns. According to police Johnta Turpin, 25, of Albany was subsequently identified as the suspect in the Sunday menacing and charged with one count of Menacing 2nd and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd as it relates to that incident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRGB
DA's Office: Animals can be adopted out in animal hoarding case
FULTON COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — According to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, Sue Kelly who is accused in an animal hoarding case, has not posted bond. The bond for Sue Kelly, 70 of Fulton County was set around $235,000 back on September 29th, after a two day hearing.
WRGB
Saratoga County DA Karen Heggen responds to challenger's NXIVM criticisms
Saratoga County, NY (WRGB) — With the midterm election approaching, the race for Saratoga County District Attorney took a turn on Thursday, as challenger (D) Michael Phillips called a press conference, with a soap opera star, to criticize incumbent (R) Karen Heggen regarding the NXIVM sex cult. For years,...
WRGB
Woman accused of stealing over $1 million from elderly man to pay off boyfriend's loans
A Perth woman is facing grand larceny charges, accused of stealing large sums of money from an elderly man who investigators say trusted her with his finances. The Fulton County Sheriffs office say they acted on a complaint requesting a welfare check back in July of 2022 for an elderly man and questionable withdrawals and transfers from his bank accounts.
WRGB
City Leader's meet with concerned business owner's in Pine Hills
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Albany Mayor and The Albany Chief of Police were in Pine Hills, a community in Albany, NY, this morning to address the concerns of business owners and residents in the area. On September 30, 2022, an 18-year-old was shot and killed in the area....
WRGB
Altercations leading to lockdowns, discovery of weapons keep focus on security
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The City School District of Albany has had to respond to several incidents over the past eight months, including one just a few weeks ago that led to a lockdown. It was nearly eight months ago that CBS 6 was reporting live outside Albany High...
WRGB
Albany Police and Stewart's Shops participate in National Coffee with a Cop Day
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Albany Police Department and Stewart’s Shops are partnering together for National Coffee with a Cop Day. National Coffee with a Cop Day is on Wednesday, October 5th and several Stewart Shops will be participating. During the event, Albany officers will pass out free...
WRGB
Albany DA issues statement on 'black lives' in push to get Hochul 's attention on crime
New York State (WRGB) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul's Office issuing a response Tuesday after we asked about criticism she's facing from a fellow Democrat, the Albany County District Attorney David Soares. Soares issued a video statement Tuesday that he recorded from his office and sent to the...
WRGB
Albany Business thankful for response from Albany Mayor's Office
It's a great feeling, and we just want to be heard; you know I'm happy there is a dialogue going on and the mayor is hearing us, and hopefully, there will be action coming soon," says Frank Scavio. An Albany business owner frustrated by the increasing violence and lack of...
Comments / 0