All through the summer, Marvel has been giving early looks at upcoming projects like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Thunderbolts in the form of concept art posters. Most of these pieces were created by Andy Park, Marvel’s Director of Visual Development. Park has been with Marvel for over a decade, designing characters and costumes for movies like The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Ant-Man, and Doctor Strange. His latest project for the company is Thor: Love and Thunder, which is newly out on Blu-ray, where his work included designing the latest costume for Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, and taking the design worn by the Jane Foster of Marvel Comics and turning it into something that would work on Natalie Portman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

