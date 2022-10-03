Read full article on original website
Christian Bale As Batman: His Dark Knight Legacy & If He’ll Ever Play Bruce Wayne Again
Christian Bale made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut over the 2022 summer in Thor: Love and Thunder, almost a decade after he last donned the Batman suit in The Dark Knight Trilogy. His critically acclaimed take on the villain Gorr the God Butcher was so impressive, it begged comparison to his version of hero Bruce Wayne, which is still a fan favorite out of the many actors who have played him, including Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson.
Kevin Smith Explains Why ‘Dogma’ Isn’t On Streaming
Kevin Smith’s career was really made in video stores, and not just the one in Central New Jersey that he worked in back in his days before he directed Clerks. That was where audiences found his cult comedies, including Mallrats, Chasing Amy, and Dogma. Of course you can’t find...
New ‘Magic Mike’ To Be Released in Theaters, Not on HBO Max
The Magic Mike movies became huge hits in movie theaters. Groups of women went to see the film together and have a grand old time watching Channing Tatum and his crew of extremely handsome, extremely shirtless men chase their showbiz dreams while dancing sexily for several hours. It never made sense to me that you would make a third Magic Mike film and release it on streaming instead of in theaters. These are party movies!
‘Constantine 2’ Is Finally Happening With Keanu Reeves
Long before DC Comics had its own cinematic universe — or Marvel had one, for that matter — Keanu Reeves starred in Constantine, based on DC and Vertigo comics magical superhero. The movie wasn’t really a hit with critics — it’s got a 46 percent on Rotten Tomatoes — or with audiences (it grossed a so-so $230 million worldwide against a reported $100 million budget).
What ‘Black Adam’s Rating Means For DC’s Newest Superhero
Dwayne Johnson’s line about Black Adam is how the “hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.” But we’re not so sure it’s going to change that much. Despite the gritty trailer, which shows Black Adam beating the snot out of the Justice Society of America, and despite the character’s live-and-let-die attitude, don’t expect Black Adam to be more violent or dark than any other DC movie that’s been released to theaters. The film has already been rated by the MPAA. And they gave the film a typical PG-13, in this case for “sequences of strong violence, intense action and some language.”
‘Logan’ Director Reacts To Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine Return
James Mangold recently took to Twitter to comment on Hugh Jackman’s surprising reprisal of the Wolverine role. His initial response to the news that Jackman would show up in Deadpool 3 was just a gif of Wolverine dying in Mangold’s own 2017 film Logan. This led tons of people to believe that he was upset about the decision for Jackman to play Wolverine again. That would be understandable, given the kind of downer note that Wolverine went out on, but it seems that's not the case.
Brie Larson Reveals First Details of ‘Fast X’ Character
Fans of the Fast And Furious franchise will be happy to know that we’ve finally learned a little bit more about Brie Larson’s character in the upcoming ninth sequel. While we still don’t know a ton about her from a plot perspective, we do know her name. Larson made a post on Twitter, showing a couple of set photos. One of the photos shows the bottom of her boots, and one of them says, Tess. She also captioned the post, saying “name reveal.”
‘Star Trek 4’ Removed From Release Calendar
This has really been a long voyage home. The sad ongoing saga of Star Trek 4 has gotten even sadder, as Paramount has removed the project from its upcoming release calendar. They had previously slated the film to open in theaters on December 22, 2023. This is just the latest...
Saoirse-Monica Jackson Teases Mystery Character In ‘The Flash’
The whole production cycle of DC's The Flash has been complicated and shrouded in mystery. Luckily, Saoirse-Monica Jackson has shed just a little bit of light. We still don't know exactly who she is yet, but we do have a few hints as to her character's temperament. Apparently, Warner Bros. is still trying to keep as much of this project under wraps as possible.
Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Finds Its Writers
Following the official confirmation of the film’s director being announced at D23, Deadline reports that Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer will pen the script for Fantastic Four. The comic book property has proven extremely difficult to adapt in any meaningful way, but hopefully Marvel will be able to nail it in time for Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
‘Deadpool 3’: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Attempt to Explain How Wolverine Is Alive
It does not feel like an understatement to say that the whole of Marvel fandom was shocked yesterday when Ryan Reynolds quietly announced that Hugh Jackman would return as Wolverine — and join the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time — in the upcoming Deadpool 3. Jackman’s last appearance as Wolverine, in 2017’s Logan, was billed as his last appearance as Wolverine. Also, he, y’know, dies in it. Quite conclusively. It does not really leave room for a sequel, at least not one starring an alive Wolverine.
‘Andor’ Reviews Call It a Unique Star Wars Series
We are officially spoiled with Star Wars TV shows. The last one, Obi-Wan Kenobi, just ended on Disney+ three months ago, and the new one, Andor, is already here. This latest show is a prequel to a prequel; set five years before the events of Rogue One it shows how Cassian Andor (played by Diego Luna) became a pivotal figure in the early days of the Rebel Alliance.
Kevin Feige Hints That Scarlet Witch May Return After ‘Multiverse of Madness’
The following post contains SPOILERS for the end of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Just FYI. When last we saw Scarlet Witch, she was looking kind of, well, dead. Having finally recognized just how twisted and corrupted by power she had become at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, she used her magic to destroy the shrine atop Mount Wundagore, with her still inside it. RIP Wanda.
Universal Announces Premiere Date For First ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Trailer
Admittedly, the first Super Mario Bros. movie didn’t work out that great. But it’s been 30 years! And this time, the movie is animated. So it will surely be very different. Also this time, the movie is apparently titled The Super Mario Bros., presumably to avoid confusion with...
This Week’s ‘She-Hulk’ Sets Up Some Huge Marvel Villain Debuts
This week’s She-Hulk is so inconsequential in the short-term that it actually made fun of the fact that it was a minor, standalone episode. Even before the opening titles, Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) breaks the fourth wall to announce that she’s taking an inopportune break from the show’s ongoing storylines to attend an old friend’s wedding.
Horror Classic ‘Scanners’ Getting HBO Series
Here is some news that is sure to blow some minds — in the most literal sense. HBO is reportedly developing a TV series version of Scanners, the cult classic horror movie from director David Cronenberg. Although the original 1981 movie spawned a bunch of sequels in the 1990s, this is the first time Cronenberg himself has been involved with one of these projects. The Hollywood Reporter says that Cronenberg “who also wrote the original movie, will act as executive producer along with Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer of Media Res Studio and Meredith Duff and Sarah Sullivan of Wayward Films.” William Bridges from Black Mirror will be the showrunner, while Lovecraft Country’s Yann Demange will serve as director.
A New ‘Cloverfield’ Movie Is in Development
Any list of the most impactful marketing campaigns in movie history — not necessarily the movies themselves, but the ads and the trailers specifically — would have to include Cloverfield, which emerged seemingly out of nowhere in the summer of 2007, when a trailer that didn’t even include the title of the film played in front of the first Transformers. That set off a feverish search for information about the mystery project, which wound up being a found-footage horror movie about a Godzilla-type monster rampaging through New York City, as seen through the eyes and camera of a group of friends trying to survive the creature’s attack.
Marvel’s Andy Park on Designing ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
All through the summer, Marvel has been giving early looks at upcoming projects like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Thunderbolts in the form of concept art posters. Most of these pieces were created by Andy Park, Marvel’s Director of Visual Development. Park has been with Marvel for over a decade, designing characters and costumes for movies like The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Ant-Man, and Doctor Strange. His latest project for the company is Thor: Love and Thunder, which is newly out on Blu-ray, where his work included designing the latest costume for Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, and taking the design worn by the Jane Foster of Marvel Comics and turning it into something that would work on Natalie Portman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Reactions To Chris Pratt’s ‘Mario’ Voice Have Been A Little Harsh
Let's go! The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer is finally here, and people have some opinions. First of all, the animation looks perfect and the casting of Charlie Day as Luigi couldn't be more fitting. That being said, people are kind of upset at Chris Pratt's voice, as expected. Rather...
New ‘Karate Kid’ Movie Not Connected to ‘Cobra Kai’
Fans of Cobra Kai will probably be just as confused as everyone else on this one. It seems the just-announced new Karate Kid film won’t be related to Cobra Kai in any way. Despite the major success of the Netflix show, the upcoming film is doing its own thing. We don’t know too much of the plot details at the moment, just that the movie will be “The return of the original Karate Kid franchise.”
