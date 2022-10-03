ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego County, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Count day for Michigan school districts

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- To make sure school districts across Michigan have needed per-pupil funding, there are two "count days" each school year. Wednesday was the first which accounted for 90% of funding public schools receive from the State. Kalkaska Public Schools superintendent Rick Heitmeyer said he believes they...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

More than $558M to focus on student mental health, safety in Michigan

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich, (WPBN/WGTU) -- $558 million, that's how much the State of Michigan will put into the upcoming budget to address a growing need for students' mental health and safety. That includes more than $300 million focused on mental healthcare. "It starts with mental health," said Pat Lamb,...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Paddle Antrim accepting grant applications

ANTRIM COUNTY, MICH (WPBN/WGTU) – Paddle Antrim is accepting applications for their bi-annual 2022 Ripple Effect Mini Grant Program. This competitive grant program funds projects that protect the waterways and connect people to them. Potential projects must focus on stewardship, education, or increasing accessibility to the lakes and rivers.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Village of Roscommon celebrates 150th birthday

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Village of Roscommon is celebrating its 150th birthday. To honor its history, community members have planned a celebration with food, music and more. And while this event is looking back at the past, Village Manager Ron Alden is planning for the future. "We're trying...
ROSCOMMON, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Robert Schwander sentencing stands following fifth appeal

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WBPN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Court of Appeals made a decision on Robert Schwander's fifth attempt to appeal his murder sentence. In 2011, 17-year-old Schwander stabbed Carly Lewis, a Traverse City teenager, multiple times and buried her body in a sand pile. Schwander was originally sentenced to...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
wcmu.org

Northern Michigan airports to offer non-stop flights again

Regional airports in Pellston, Sault St. Marie and Alpena will begin offering non-stop flights again starting tomorrow. In August, SkyWest announced that Delta Airlines would no longer offer direct flights out of northern Michigan’s regional airports to places like Detroit and Minneapolis. Several state lawmakers urged the U.S. Department...
PELLSTON, MI
recordpatriot.com

Bomb, guns, drugs seized by MSP troopers in Northern Michigan

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. White powdery substance, suboxone strips and a homemade explosive device are some of the items found on a Buckley man now facing charges. According to the Michigan State Police, troopers observed what was believed to be a drug deal...
BUCKLEY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

TC West takes second soccer meeting with Central 3-0

TRAVERSE CITY -- After falling to rival TC West the first time around TC Central's boys soccer team was determined to put up a better fight in the rematch. That was on display on their home field even though they were the road team in Tuesday's second game of the season between the two.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

