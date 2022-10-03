Read full article on original website
Count day for Michigan school districts
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- To make sure school districts across Michigan have needed per-pupil funding, there are two "count days" each school year. Wednesday was the first which accounted for 90% of funding public schools receive from the State. Kalkaska Public Schools superintendent Rick Heitmeyer said he believes they...
More than $558M to focus on student mental health, safety in Michigan
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich, (WPBN/WGTU) -- $558 million, that's how much the State of Michigan will put into the upcoming budget to address a growing need for students' mental health and safety. That includes more than $300 million focused on mental healthcare. "It starts with mental health," said Pat Lamb,...
'It's a lifesaver;' Traverse City engineer offers unique help to Florida
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A week ago, when Hurricane Ian hit land, Florida had to deal with massive storm surges and pounding rain. Now many of the folks living there are dealing with a lack of safe drinking water. But one northern Michigan effort is looking to change...
Paddle Antrim accepting grant applications
ANTRIM COUNTY, MICH (WPBN/WGTU) – Paddle Antrim is accepting applications for their bi-annual 2022 Ripple Effect Mini Grant Program. This competitive grant program funds projects that protect the waterways and connect people to them. Potential projects must focus on stewardship, education, or increasing accessibility to the lakes and rivers.
Village of Roscommon celebrates 150th birthday
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Village of Roscommon is celebrating its 150th birthday. To honor its history, community members have planned a celebration with food, music and more. And while this event is looking back at the past, Village Manager Ron Alden is planning for the future. "We're trying...
Michigan Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon makes campaign stop in Gaylord
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon was in northern Michigan Tuesday for a freedom rally in Gaylord. About 200 people were at Iron Pig Smokehouse to hear from Dixon ahead of the November election. During the rally, Dixon touched on growing tourism, putting money into...
Robert Schwander sentencing stands following fifth appeal
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WBPN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Court of Appeals made a decision on Robert Schwander's fifth attempt to appeal his murder sentence. In 2011, 17-year-old Schwander stabbed Carly Lewis, a Traverse City teenager, multiple times and buried her body in a sand pile. Schwander was originally sentenced to...
The Best Michigan Town to Visit This Halloween
While Halloween celebrations in big cities can be a blast, we believe the best Halloween towns are small towns. Complete with historic homes, charming downtown areas, and urban legends passed down from generation to generation, no one sets the Halloween mood quite like them.
Northern Michigan airports to offer non-stop flights again
Regional airports in Pellston, Sault St. Marie and Alpena will begin offering non-stop flights again starting tomorrow. In August, SkyWest announced that Delta Airlines would no longer offer direct flights out of northern Michigan’s regional airports to places like Detroit and Minneapolis. Several state lawmakers urged the U.S. Department...
Bomb, guns, drugs seized by MSP troopers in Northern Michigan
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. White powdery substance, suboxone strips and a homemade explosive device are some of the items found on a Buckley man now facing charges. According to the Michigan State Police, troopers observed what was believed to be a drug deal...
Top Headlines: Two Men Rescued from Grand Traverse Bay After Crashing Boat into Breakwall, and More
Two Traverse City men were rescued from Grand Traverse Bay Monday night after their boat crashed into an Elmwood Township breakwall, the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office says. Read More. Hurricane Ian made landfall more than 1,000 miles from Northern Michigan, but many people here have close ties to the...
TC West takes second soccer meeting with Central 3-0
TRAVERSE CITY -- After falling to rival TC West the first time around TC Central's boys soccer team was determined to put up a better fight in the rematch. That was on display on their home field even though they were the road team in Tuesday's second game of the season between the two.
