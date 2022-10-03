Read full article on original website
whiterivernow.com
Outlaw Snax, Bad Boy Mowers announce donation locations for Hurricane Ian victims
Outlaw Snax and Bad Boy Mowers will team together next week to help provide disaster relief for victims of Hurricane Ian. A Bad Boy Mowers truck and trailer will be at two locations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. next Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Walmart Supercenter in Batesville and Harps Food Store in Southside. The trucks at both locations will be loaded with donated items from the public.
Kait 8
‘Tan is a tad too dark:’ Pageant judge leaves critique on biracial girl
LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County woman is speaking up after she said her biracial child was criticized for her complexion. Four-year-old Charleigh Bullock of Caraway has been competing in pageants since she was 6 months old. Her mom, Amber Fletcher, said she loves dressing up and getting her makeup done.
whiterivernow.com
FutureFuel GM speaks to Batesville Rotary about history of facility
The general manager of FutureFuel Chemical Company facility in Batesville, Kyle Gaither, spoke to the Batesville Rotary Club Monday, giving members a brief history of the company and the plant. The facility came to Independence County when Rochester, N.Y.-based Eastman Kodak was looking for an ideal spot for a production...
KYTV
Former Mountain Home, Ark., residents donate part of estate to fund K9 unit
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Two deceased Mountain Home community members have donated to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office to help fund a K9 unit. Cynthia and Lester Bergen started the Mark A. Bergen Memorial Endowment in memory of their only son, who was murdered in California in 2004. Since then, the two moved to Mountain Home.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Elwanda (Westerfield) Smith
Elwanda (Westerfield) Smith of Newport, Arkansas, departed this life on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the age of 85. She was born June 3, 1937, in Tuckerman, the daughter of Coy Franklin and Margie Matilda (Wagner) Westerfield. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse, earning her certification in 1979. She worked...
Kait 8
Unique furry friend in Batesville gets prosthetic
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas Alpaca is back on its feet after getting a prosthetic. Many know of Blowing Oaks Ranch run by the Barnett family, it’s become a destination in Arkansas to see alpacas. One of their alpacas, Cinco, was born in May, and he was...
KTLO
Governor Asa Hutchinson intent to grant executive clemency includes a Baxter County man
Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday his intent to grant four pardons. An additional 53 clemency requests were denied and one had no action taken upon it. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates. The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Peggy Ann (Thomas) Stewart
Peggy Ann (Thomas) Stewart entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at the age of 87. She was born July 29, 1935, in Batesville, AR, to the late Alus Thomas and Ethel (Milligan) Thomas. Peggy was a woman of very strong faith. She loved the Lord and lived to serve Him, both as a member of West Baptist Church in Batesville, but also by the way she lived her life. As a mother, Peggy led both of her children to accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. She was a loving, caring, and generous wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend. Peggy always looked out for people, and she never met a stranger, truly living up to the commandment, “love thy neighbor as thyself”. To that end, she enjoyed volunteering at White River Medical Center in her spare time. She was known to set at the front desk and greet people as they entered the hospital and guide them to where they needed to be. Peggy also enjoyed traveling and working in her yard, but more than anything she loved spending time with her family. She leaves behind a legacy of faith, love, hard work, and generosity. Peggy will be dearly missed, and forever loved by all who were blessed to know her.
Cabot first responders confident they can handle future emergencies
CABOT, Ark. — First responders in Cabot must always be prepped and ready for any emergency situation that could arise. And to help first responders prepare, Cabot High School students got to go on a field trip that was a little out of the ordinary. They didn't go to...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Marty Ray Thompson
Marty Ray Thompson, 64 of Batesville passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, in Batesville. Funeral Services will be Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 6:00 P.M. at the Qualls Batesville Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation is Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 5 P.M. until service time at the funeral home. Memorials may...
KTLO
3 area boil orders lifted, 1 remains
Three area boil water orders have been lifted and one remains in effect. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the West Stone County Water Association’s order for customers in Stone and Searcy counties was lifted Friday after being issued due a main break. Water line breaks had forced boil orders for Mountain View Water Works in Stone County and the Southwest Boone County Water Association in Boone and Newton counties, but those orders were also lifted Friday.
Kait 8
Korean restaurant opening in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A unique dining experience is coming to Northeast Arkansas. Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Thursday that KPOT will open in Jonesboro. The restaurant, which features Korean barbecue and hot pot, will be located in the former O’Charley’s building, 2312 East Parker Rd....
Kait 8
Local nonprofit purchases safe house for domestic violence victims
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A nonprofit in Sharp County is working to build a safe house for victims of domestic violence and now could use the community’s help. Safe Night Ministries began its mission in March 2021, looking to help victims in Sharp, Fulton, and Izard Counties. Safe Night...
Arkansas woman sentenced after using husband’s veteran disability cash on meth, 2nd home
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas woman could spend nearly two years in prison after being found guilty of misusing more than $143,000 of her husband’s military disability income to buy drugs and a second home, among other items. Brandi Goldman, 49, of Jonesboro was sentenced Tuesday to...
KTLO
Identities sought for 2 accused of breaking into boat dock
Two suspects are being sought in the alleged break-in of a private boat dock on Norfork Lake during the weekend. Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery says his office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the male and female. The two allegedly went through a closed private gate...
whiterivernow.com
Arrest warrant issued for Memphis man in Mountain View auto theft
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Memphis, Tenn. man charged in Stone County Circuit Court with the theft of a Jeep Cherokee. According to court information filed yesterday, Mountain View police were contacted regarding a woman who had traveled to Alabama with a friend to pick up the 2004 Cherokee as a gift from her father.
Kait 8
Jonesboro business destroyed in early morning fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to a business in Jonesboro for an early morning structure fire. According to Jonesboro dispatch, crews were called to a fire at 2309 East Matthews just after 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5. No one was injured in the fire. The intersection of...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Evelyn Morton
Evelyn Morton, 86, went to her heavenly home on October 2, 2022. She was born August 14, 1936, to Leonard L. and Tinnie (Prince) Clark in Drasco, Arkansas. She loved the Lord and was of the non-denominational faith. Evelyn’s devotion to family was evident as she enjoyed caring for all...
KTLO
4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas
Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
Kait 8
FBI data finds Arkansans have high chance of being a violent crime victim
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new study found living in Arkansas means you have a higher chance of being a victim of a violent crime. According to data from the FBI, Arkansas has the fourth most violent crime per 100,000 people, with nearly 672 violent crimes per 100,000 people.
