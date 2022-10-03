ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, AR

Outlaw Snax, Bad Boy Mowers announce donation locations for Hurricane Ian victims

Outlaw Snax and Bad Boy Mowers will team together next week to help provide disaster relief for victims of Hurricane Ian. A Bad Boy Mowers truck and trailer will be at two locations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. next Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Walmart Supercenter in Batesville and Harps Food Store in Southside. The trucks at both locations will be loaded with donated items from the public.
BATESVILLE, AR
FutureFuel GM speaks to Batesville Rotary about history of facility

The general manager of FutureFuel Chemical Company facility in Batesville, Kyle Gaither, spoke to the Batesville Rotary Club Monday, giving members a brief history of the company and the plant. The facility came to Independence County when Rochester, N.Y.-based Eastman Kodak was looking for an ideal spot for a production...
BATESVILLE, AR
Obituary: Elwanda (Westerfield) Smith

Elwanda (Westerfield) Smith of Newport, Arkansas, departed this life on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the age of 85. She was born June 3, 1937, in Tuckerman, the daughter of Coy Franklin and Margie Matilda (Wagner) Westerfield. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse, earning her certification in 1979. She worked...
NEWPORT, AR
Unique furry friend in Batesville gets prosthetic

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas Alpaca is back on its feet after getting a prosthetic. Many know of Blowing Oaks Ranch run by the Barnett family, it’s become a destination in Arkansas to see alpacas. One of their alpacas, Cinco, was born in May, and he was...
BATESVILLE, AR
Obituary: Peggy Ann (Thomas) Stewart

Peggy Ann (Thomas) Stewart entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at the age of 87. She was born July 29, 1935, in Batesville, AR, to the late Alus Thomas and Ethel (Milligan) Thomas. Peggy was a woman of very strong faith. She loved the Lord and lived to serve Him, both as a member of West Baptist Church in Batesville, but also by the way she lived her life. As a mother, Peggy led both of her children to accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. She was a loving, caring, and generous wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend. Peggy always looked out for people, and she never met a stranger, truly living up to the commandment, “love thy neighbor as thyself”. To that end, she enjoyed volunteering at White River Medical Center in her spare time. She was known to set at the front desk and greet people as they entered the hospital and guide them to where they needed to be. Peggy also enjoyed traveling and working in her yard, but more than anything she loved spending time with her family. She leaves behind a legacy of faith, love, hard work, and generosity. Peggy will be dearly missed, and forever loved by all who were blessed to know her.
BATESVILLE, AR
Obituary: Marty Ray Thompson

Marty Ray Thompson, 64 of Batesville passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, in Batesville. Funeral Services will be Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 6:00 P.M. at the Qualls Batesville Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation is Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 5 P.M. until service time at the funeral home. Memorials may...
BATESVILLE, AR
3 area boil orders lifted, 1 remains

Three area boil water orders have been lifted and one remains in effect. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the West Stone County Water Association’s order for customers in Stone and Searcy counties was lifted Friday after being issued due a main break. Water line breaks had forced boil orders for Mountain View Water Works in Stone County and the Southwest Boone County Water Association in Boone and Newton counties, but those orders were also lifted Friday.
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
Korean restaurant opening in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A unique dining experience is coming to Northeast Arkansas. Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Thursday that KPOT will open in Jonesboro. The restaurant, which features Korean barbecue and hot pot, will be located in the former O’Charley’s building, 2312 East Parker Rd....
JONESBORO, AR
Identities sought for 2 accused of breaking into boat dock

Two suspects are being sought in the alleged break-in of a private boat dock on Norfork Lake during the weekend. Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery says his office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the male and female. The two allegedly went through a closed private gate...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Arrest warrant issued for Memphis man in Mountain View auto theft

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Memphis, Tenn. man charged in Stone County Circuit Court with the theft of a Jeep Cherokee. According to court information filed yesterday, Mountain View police were contacted regarding a woman who had traveled to Alabama with a friend to pick up the 2004 Cherokee as a gift from her father.
MEMPHIS, TN
Jonesboro business destroyed in early morning fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to a business in Jonesboro for an early morning structure fire. According to Jonesboro dispatch, crews were called to a fire at 2309 East Matthews just after 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5. No one was injured in the fire. The intersection of...
JONESBORO, AR
Obituary: Evelyn Morton

Evelyn Morton, 86, went to her heavenly home on October 2, 2022. She was born August 14, 1936, to Leonard L. and Tinnie (Prince) Clark in Drasco, Arkansas. She loved the Lord and was of the non-denominational faith. Evelyn’s devotion to family was evident as she enjoyed caring for all...
DRASCO, AR
4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas

Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
ARKANSAS STATE

