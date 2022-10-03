Peggy Ann (Thomas) Stewart entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at the age of 87. She was born July 29, 1935, in Batesville, AR, to the late Alus Thomas and Ethel (Milligan) Thomas. Peggy was a woman of very strong faith. She loved the Lord and lived to serve Him, both as a member of West Baptist Church in Batesville, but also by the way she lived her life. As a mother, Peggy led both of her children to accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. She was a loving, caring, and generous wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend. Peggy always looked out for people, and she never met a stranger, truly living up to the commandment, “love thy neighbor as thyself”. To that end, she enjoyed volunteering at White River Medical Center in her spare time. She was known to set at the front desk and greet people as they entered the hospital and guide them to where they needed to be. Peggy also enjoyed traveling and working in her yard, but more than anything she loved spending time with her family. She leaves behind a legacy of faith, love, hard work, and generosity. Peggy will be dearly missed, and forever loved by all who were blessed to know her.

BATESVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO