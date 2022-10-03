ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

uhcougars.com

Game Primer: Memphis

GAME 6 - MEMPHIS Houston at Memphis. Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium | Memphis, Tenn. Houston is no stranger to success on the road. In 2021, the Cougars went undefeated in road regular season games for the fifth time in program history (2021, 2011, 1988, 1979, 1952). Houston capped its 2021 season with a 17-13 win against Auburn at the Birmingham Bowl in front of a mostly orange-and-blue crowd.
MEMPHIS, TN
uhcougars.com

Blackburn, Lewis Reveal 2023 Track Schedule

HOUSTON – University of Houston first year Director of Track and Field Will Blackburn and first year Head Coach Carl Lewis released their inaugural schedule on Wednesday, which includes seven home meets with returns to multiple prestigious meets, including the Texas Relays and Penn Relays. The 2023 campaign will...
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Men’s Golf Rises to Fifth at Trinity Forest Invitational

DALLAS – The University of Houston Men's Golf program used a strong finish in the Second Round of the Trinity Forest Invitational on Monday to surge into a tie for fifth place at Trinity Forest Golf Club. Led by super senior Braxton Watkins' 69, the Cougars played the final...
HOUSTON, TX

