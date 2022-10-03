ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

University of Cincinnati News Record

SG partly funds 2022 Fall Ball

Sigma Phi Honorary sorority, the sponsor of the annual Fall Ball, received funding for the event from the University of Cincinnati (UC) Undergraduate Student Government (SG) so that tickets can remain affordable for students to attend the event at Bogart’s on Thursday, Oct. 10. Standing before SG, the president...
CINCINNATI, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Abortion, guns and inflation: Student orgs discuss issues facing young voters

In just over a month, millions of Americans will head to the polls to vote in the midterm election. On the ballot this year are numerous local, county, state and national offices, along with a number of varying issues. Usually considered a referendum on the sitting president, this year's midterm elections are expected to be more competitive than usual, with events like the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision that took away the Constitutional right to an abortion present in the forefront of voters’ minds.
CINCINNATI, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Anti-abortion activist speaks to UC community

Kristan Hawkins, president of the anti-abortion group Students for Life America, gave a speech at the Tangeman University Center (TUC) at the University of Cincinnati (UC) Tuesday, kicking off her nationwide "Make Abortion Illegal Again" tour. UC Students for Life arranged the event, a group that aims to "make abortion...
CINCINNATI, OH

