Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Peloton to cut 500 jobs as turnaround efforts continue
Peloton is cutting hundreds of jobs in a corporate reorganization of its stalled business as the pandemic-related surge ebbs. The maker of high-end exercise equipment cut approximately 500 jobs, or about 12% of its workforce, Peloton said Thursday. Peloton Interactive Inc. said it's completed the vast majority of a restructuring...
KSAT 12
Amazon to hire 150,000 new employees for upcoming holiday season
Amazon announced Thursday that it is hiring 150,000 employees throughout the U.S. for the upcoming holiday season. Applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels are encouraged to apply. Available roles include stowing, picking, packing, sorting, and shipping customer orders. Employees can earn, on average, more than $19 per hour based...
Comments / 0