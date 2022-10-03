Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City Central hosting ‘The Voice’ watch party
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota high school is hosting a watch party to support a student competing on the music TV show “The Voice.”. Rapid City Central announced a watch party will be held 7 p.m. Monday in the Naasz Gymnasium to watch Cobbler student Rowan Grace sing on the TV show. Anyone interested in attending will need to fill out an image release form for the TV show and forms can be picked up from the activities office at the high school.
10-year-old missing boy located safely
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 10-year-old boy was last seen at about 8 a.m. today (Oct. 6) on the 1100 block of Wambli Drive in Rapid City, Police said. Louis Rondeau was reported missing at 10 a.m. today. Police said numerous locations have been checked but the boy has not been located. The public’s help is needed.
SFPD reports increase in fentanyl use
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) –Fentanyl use and distribution has been on the rise over the last three years across the United States and here in South Dakota. Yesterday, KELOLAND reported that the Rapid City Police Department expects to break last year’s record for seizures. On the eastern side of the state… Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County are also seeing an increase.
