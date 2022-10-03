Read full article on original website
Community Finally Fulfills the Six Seasons and a Movie Prophecy
The phrase “Six seasons and a movie” has long been a bittersweet one for fans of the cult sitcom Community. Sure, the show managed the six-seasons part of Abed’s prophecy (originally meant for the NBC superhero drama The Cape, which managed one season and zero movies), but the idea of an actual Community film always seemed remote. But more than seven years after the final episode aired, most of the study group is coming back to Greendale Community College.
Don't Worry Darling Is Finally in Theaters—Will Audiences Go See It?
Several high-profile controversies, dozens of behind-the-scenes articles, and an unceasing wave of Chris Pine memes later, Don’t Worry Darling is finally a movie in movie theaters that people can actually see. The 1950s period thriller, which focuses on a young couple in a mysterious California company town, stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Pine and Olivia Wilde, who’s also in the director’s chair.
From Batman to Dick Cheney, Christian Bale Walks Us Through His Most Iconic Roles
It’s hard to get more iconic than Christian Bale. And in the latest episode of GQ’s Iconic Characters, Bale gives exclusive insight into his most memorable onscreen moments. It may be hard to believe, but there was once a time when Bale struggled to book roles. One surprising...
"The Midnight Club" Just Broke A Guinness World Record For Most Jump Scares In A Single TV Episode
"So, funny story...I hate jump scares; I just hate them" — Mike Flanagan 0.3 seconds after breaking the world record for the most jump scares in one TV episode.
Thanks to Drake and Christian Bale, Amsterdam Is Already a Menswear Movie
There was an excess of famous men wearing nice suits on the Upper West Side over the weekend, which can mean one of many things. In this case, however, the occasion was the world premiere of the latest David O. Russell movie, a post-World War I murder mystery called Amsterdam that stars, among others, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Taylor Swift, and Robert De Niro. And when a project comes out of Hollywood with this many famous people attached to it, it’s sure to provide some substantial red carpet fodder.
Former Batman Ben Affleck Wears a Batman Rolex
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Ben Affleck once said he took his ill-fated role as Batman to impress his kids. “I wanted to do something that my son would dig,” he said last year. “I mean, my kids didn't see Argo.” (They should! It’s good.) Now, though, it seems that Affleck’s found a much faster and simpler Batman-related way to impress. Why play Batman when you can just wear a Batman? The actor was recently seen in Los Angeles wearing the Rolex GMT-Master II with a black-and-blue bezel. While it’s not a Rolex-ordained name, the variation of the watch is known as the Batman among collectors.
Jesse Jo Stark on Her New Album Doomed, Synthesizing Masculine and Feminine, and Connecting With Her Inner Child
Nowadays, new artists often try to flood fans with music, attempting to acquire an audience through pure saturation. But singer and songwriter Jesse Jo Stark has employed the opposite approach, meting out an EP and a slow string of singles over the last five years with the intentionality and precision of someone rationing water in a desert.
Christian Bale Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters
Christian Bale breaks down a few of his most iconic characters from 'American Psycho,' 'The Dark Knight' Trilogy, 'The Fighter,' 'The Machinist,' 'The Big Short,' 'Vice,' 'Empire of the Sun,' 'Amsterdam' and 'The Pale Blue Eye.' Christian Bale will star in AMSTERDAM, in theaters October 7, 2022, and THE PALE BLUE EYE, premiering on Netflix on December 23, 2022. 00:00 Intro 00:25 American Psycho 04:53 The Dark Knight Trilogy 08:29 The Fighter 10:00 The Machinist 12:03 The Big Short 13:50 Vice 16:17 Empire of the Sun 19:01 Amsterdam 21:46 The Pale Blue Eye Director - Graham Corrigan Director of Photography - Brad Wickham Editor - Graham Mooney Talent - Christian Bale Producer - Arielle Neblett Associate Producer - Camille Ramos Production Manager - James Pipitone Production Coordinator - Jamal Colvin Talent Booker - Dana Mathews Camera Operators - Chris Alfonso and Matthew Dinneny Audio - Rebecca O'Neill Production Assistant - Kameryn Hamilton Post Production Supervisor - Rachael Knight Supervising Editor - Rob Lombardi Post Production Coordinator - Ian Bryant Assistant Editor - Andy Morell.
After All That, Don’t Worry Darling Is a Movie About Suits
This story contains spoilers for the film Don’t Worry Darling. There’s a bit of a throwaway joke buried midway though Don’t Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde’s sophomore feature whose outsized off-screen drama may or may not have propelled it to the top of the box office this weekend—a little menswear fillip just as things are really about to go off the rails.
Trevor Noah Announces He’s Leaving the Daily Show
After seven years hosting The Daily Show through a period of both political unrest and an upending of the TV industry, Trevor Noah has announced he intends to leave the satiric program. Noah explained the decision in a video posted to the Daily Show’s social media, saying it was a conversation with writer and correspondent Roy Wood, Jr. that made him take stock of his lengthy tenure hosting the program.
Kim Kardashian reveals real reason Pete Davidson dates ‘hot girls’
While shopping in Milan during a recent episode of ‘The Kardashians,’ Kim explained just why Pete Davidson stays in relationships with other gorgeous people.
Post Malone Is “So Happy and So Ready to Kick Some Ass”
Everything in Post Malone’s world right now is “bussin’,” to borrow one of his favorite words of late. He is currently on tour, which is a blast, though he spent the last week healing from a gnarly fall sustained during a recent show. He and his fiancée welcomed their first child, a daughter, four months ago. “I’m so happy and I’m so ready to kick some ass,” Post tells me, speaking by phone from Detroit this week, where he’ll be performing this weekend. Tumbles aside, life is good.
The MCU Latest: Hugh Jackman Returns as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 and Blade Loses Its Director
The ever-chugging Marvel machine is always sending out new updates, teases and developments that send fans into excited spirals—and given Kevin Feige’s focus on the long game, we’re often obsessing over details that won’t come into actualization for years. Case in point: Deadpool 3, the first of the Ryan Reynolds-led antihero flicks to be released under the MCU banner following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox. The film won’t hit theaters until 2024, but an announcement from Reynolds spiked enthusiasm as he officially confirmed Hugh Jackman will un-snikt! his Wolverine claws once again.
How Charlie Puth Got His Groove Back
Within the first few minutes of sitting down for drinks with Charlie Puth at the Hotel Bel-Air, he has: complimented my cologne, claiming to have worn it for awhile himself; decided my nail polish and sunglasses must mean I’m the “epitome of cool”; and, after noting my Jazmine Sullivan shirt, declared his love for her acclaimed album Reality Show. And it all feels genuine. Today he’s wearing baggy denim jeans, a white tank top, and an unbuttoned mesh green shirt that he describes as exactly how his mom dressed in the ‘90s. “She’s the coolest person ever,” he beams, unbothered by coming off as saccharine. This is all in sync with his online persona, which, sure, involves the usual 2022-pop-star fare of asking fans to stream your song till you reach #1 on Billboard, and a healthy TikTok presence, but also above-average doses of healthy, hilariously-blatant horniness (we all know what he sounds like moaning now). Every interaction with Puth, whether it be online or in person, makes you believe that you two could be best friends. “I’m trying to be the anti-celebrity,” he says earnestly, and gratefully: an open dialogue with his fans is what steered him out of a career skid, in which he almost lost his grip on what Charlie Puth Music should be.
Have We Reached Maximum Sandler Fit?
It is reasonable to assume that Adam Sandler, as the father of two teenage daughters, knows how TikTok feels about the way he dresses. It is also reasonable to assume that Adam Sandler, as a man who wore his own roomy UCLA basketball shorts on the cover of the New York Times Magazine, has not let the noise go to his head—or his closet.
Here’s to Keanu Reeves’s No-Frills Navy Suit
Keanu Reeves is a no-frills kind of guy. The kind of guy who, now in his late 50s, lets the gray hair in his beard grow out as it may. Who rides motorcycles and orders his BLTs with a regular Coke and fries. The kind of guy who has a suit that he likes, and wears the heck out of it.
The New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer All But Confirms Shuri Is in the Suit
2022 has been a busy year for Marvel, but the studio’s most important release is still on the horizon. With a new trailer out today, we have our best look yet at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (which opens on Nov. 11), and how the franchise’s characters mourn the loss of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa and carry on his legacy.
