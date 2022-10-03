Within the first few minutes of sitting down for drinks with Charlie Puth at the Hotel Bel-Air, he has: complimented my cologne, claiming to have worn it for awhile himself; decided my nail polish and sunglasses must mean I’m the “epitome of cool”; and, after noting my Jazmine Sullivan shirt, declared his love for her acclaimed album Reality Show. And it all feels genuine. Today he’s wearing baggy denim jeans, a white tank top, and an unbuttoned mesh green shirt that he describes as exactly how his mom dressed in the ‘90s. “She’s the coolest person ever,” he beams, unbothered by coming off as saccharine. This is all in sync with his online persona, which, sure, involves the usual 2022-pop-star fare of asking fans to stream your song till you reach #1 on Billboard, and a healthy TikTok presence, but also above-average doses of healthy, hilariously-blatant horniness (we all know what he sounds like moaning now). Every interaction with Puth, whether it be online or in person, makes you believe that you two could be best friends. “I’m trying to be the anti-celebrity,” he says earnestly, and gratefully: an open dialogue with his fans is what steered him out of a career skid, in which he almost lost his grip on what Charlie Puth Music should be.

