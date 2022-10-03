ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

KEYC

Longtime Minnesota DNR naturalist hanging up his boots

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For 11 years, Scott Kudelka has been a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources naturalist at Minneopa State Park. He has guided people through the park, explored different places, and held presentations about the animals found around the area. “Of course, having this as your office you...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

USDA announces $22M for high-speed internet in rural Minnesota communities

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Minnesota Colleen Landkamer announced Tuesday that the Department is awarding $22 million in loans and grants to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses in Minnesota. Funding was provided through the ReConnect...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Trips On a Tank: Sustainable Safari

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (KEYC) - The Trips On a Tank segment on Kato Living shares unique adventures that you can take around southern Minnesota on a tank of gas. On Wednesday’s Trips On a Tank segment, Kelsey and Lisa take a trip to the Sustainable Safari.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Low water levels impact waterfalls at Minneopa State Park

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Low water levels are impacting the waterfalls at Minneopa State Park. The lower fall, which drops around 40 feet, is seeing no water. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says that due to recently recorded water levels, lack of rain, and Blue Earth County being in a moderate drought, the impact is visible at bodies of water such as the Minneopa Falls and the Minnesota River.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Red Cross volunteer from Minnesota assists with Hurricane Ian relief

MARSHALL, Minn. (KEYC) - Devastation in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian has some Floridians still scrambling to meet their basic needs. That’s where people like Marielle Thomas come in. The American Red Cross volunteer left her home in Marshall right after Ian hit. “They said ‘We’re here, we have...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Rampant misinformation has Minnesota superintendents discussing change

The goal was to gather insight and feedback for ways to make the upcoming Farm Bill work better for rural areas in southern Minnesota. Toastmasters is an international nonprofit aimed at teaching public speaking and leadership skills. Mayor Najwa Massad prepares for midterm elections. Updated: 2 hours ago. In 2018,...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

MN Attorney General sues Fleet Farm for allegedly negligently selling firearms

ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit against Fleet Farm for allegedly negligently selling firearms to straw purchasers, aiding and abetting these criminals, and contributing to gun trafficking in Minnesota. The Attorney General claims Fleet Farm repeatedly sold handguns to straw purchasers —...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Mayor Najwa Massad prepares for midterm elections

The goal was to gather insight and feedback for ways to make the upcoming Farm Bill work better for rural areas in southern Minnesota. Sen. Tina Smith touts clean energy during southern Minnesota visit. Updated: 8 hours ago. On Thursday, U.S. Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) visited the greater Mankato area...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Minnesota BCA asks for public’s help locating missing juvenile

A Mankato man faces felony charges for allegedly beating and choking a woman. AT&T is awarding $15,000 to the local nonprofit to boost programs providing digital resources for those who may not have access. Red Cross volunteer from Minnesota assists Hurricane Ian relief. Updated: 4 hours ago. Devastation in the...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Weekly state high school football rankings

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota High School Football State Rankings for week of October 5, 2022. Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota. Includes first-place votes in parentheses, records, and total voting points. LOCAL TEAMS ARE IN BOLD. CLASS 6A. 1. Maple Grove...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

CADA hosts Night of Remembrance and Empowerment

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. And to start off Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the nonprofit CADA is asking community members to join them in a Night of Remembrance and Empowerment. In Mankato, CADA provides safety and support to victims of domestic and sexual violence...
MANKATO, MN

