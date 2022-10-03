Read full article on original website
KEYC
Volunteers across the Midwest help save Minnesota farmer’s harvest
GEORGETOWN, MN (Valley News Live) - Harvest season is a chaotic time for farmers. Anything from bad weather, to broken machinery can bring operations to a halt. But for one Minnesota farmer, Tom Odegard, his season was put in jeopardy after he ruptured a tendon in his leg in spring.
KEYC
Sen. Tina Smith touts clean energy during southern Minnesota visit
KEYC
Longtime Minnesota DNR naturalist hanging up his boots
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For 11 years, Scott Kudelka has been a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources naturalist at Minneopa State Park. He has guided people through the park, explored different places, and held presentations about the animals found around the area. “Of course, having this as your office you...
KEYC
USDA announces $22M for high-speed internet in rural Minnesota communities
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Minnesota Colleen Landkamer announced Tuesday that the Department is awarding $22 million in loans and grants to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses in Minnesota. Funding was provided through the ReConnect...
KEYC
Trips On a Tank: Sustainable Safari
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (KEYC) - The Trips On a Tank segment on Kato Living shares unique adventures that you can take around southern Minnesota on a tank of gas. On Wednesday’s Trips On a Tank segment, Kelsey and Lisa take a trip to the Sustainable Safari.
KEYC
Low water levels impact waterfalls at Minneopa State Park
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Low water levels are impacting the waterfalls at Minneopa State Park. The lower fall, which drops around 40 feet, is seeing no water. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says that due to recently recorded water levels, lack of rain, and Blue Earth County being in a moderate drought, the impact is visible at bodies of water such as the Minneopa Falls and the Minnesota River.
KEYC
Red Cross volunteer from Minnesota assists with Hurricane Ian relief
MARSHALL, Minn. (KEYC) - Devastation in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian has some Floridians still scrambling to meet their basic needs. That’s where people like Marielle Thomas come in. The American Red Cross volunteer left her home in Marshall right after Ian hit. “They said ‘We’re here, we have...
KEYC
Rampant misinformation has Minnesota superintendents discussing change
KEYC
Paula Overby, Legal Marijuana Now candidate for MN U.S. House District 2, has died
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Paula Overby, the Legal Marijuana Now candidate for MN U.S. House District 2, has died, according to her family. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office, Overby will remain on the Nov. 8 ballot. In 2021, a federal district court ruled that Minnesota’s...
KEYC
MN Attorney General sues Fleet Farm for allegedly negligently selling firearms
ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit against Fleet Farm for allegedly negligently selling firearms to straw purchasers, aiding and abetting these criminals, and contributing to gun trafficking in Minnesota. The Attorney General claims Fleet Farm repeatedly sold handguns to straw purchasers —...
KEYC
Mayor Najwa Massad prepares for midterm elections
KEYC
Minnesota BCA asks for public’s help locating missing juvenile
KEYC
Weekly state high school football rankings
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota High School Football State Rankings for week of October 5, 2022. Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota. Includes first-place votes in parentheses, records, and total voting points. LOCAL TEAMS ARE IN BOLD. CLASS 6A. 1. Maple Grove...
KEYC
CADA hosts Night of Remembrance and Empowerment
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. And to start off Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the nonprofit CADA is asking community members to join them in a Night of Remembrance and Empowerment. In Mankato, CADA provides safety and support to victims of domestic and sexual violence...
