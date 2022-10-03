Read full article on original website
KCBD
LFR responds to fire at Driftwood Apartments
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue received a call for a fire at the Driftwood Apartments at 5501 Utica Avenue. The call came in around 6:20 p.m. By about 6:40 p.m. firefighters reported that the fire had been extinguished. As of now no injuries have been reported. This story...
fox34.com
Alliance Credit Union collecting donations for people impacted by Boulders Apartment fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Alliance Credit Union is accepting donations to help those who have been impacted by the fire at the Boulders Apartment Complex. The Alliance Credit Union Foundation has partnered with Alliance Home Loan Center and contributed $2,500 to kick off the donation. The money collected will provide the victims of the fire with critical necessities. All proceeds will be sent directly to the local chapter of the American Red Cross.
KCBD
Family pets die in Central Lubbock house fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A fire near 36th and University Ave. Thursday afternoon took the lives of two family pets. The fire started in the kitchen at 12:30 p.m. By 1 p.m., the fire was extinguished. Lubbock Fire Rescue officials say no humans were injured in the fire but one...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Fire Rescue warns of potential scam
LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Fire Rescue warned the public about a potential scam in a social media post on Thursday. “We’ve received reports of scammers targeting Lubbock citizens through text messaging sharing a link to buy LFR T-shirt,” the social media post said. LFR said they would never...
fox34.com
Major Crash Unit mapping operation happening Friday morning at 8th Street & Ave. X
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit will conduct a mapping operation in Central Lubbock on October 7th, beginning at 9:00 a.m. The operation comes after Thursday morning’s Major Crash Investigation that sent 19-year-old Benjamin Kitchens to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Avenue...
fox34.com
Tenants starting over, questioning safety protocols after South Lubbock apartment fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Debris and caution tape now surround the units 28 people called home at the Boulders at Lakeridge Apartments. Tuesday, renters were trying to get into the building to save what they could, and setting up traps to hopefully find their pets. Several displaced by the fire expressed concerns about the apartment’s safety after the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office tied maintenance crews to the blaze.
Fire at Lubbock apartment complex, LFR responds Monday afternoon
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the Boulders at Lakeridge near 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue Monday afternoon. The call came in at 2:56 p.m. LFR said the fire was upgraded to a second alarm at 3:24 p.m. According to officials, 12 LFR units responded. A tenant told a journalist […]
Fire Breaks Out at Boulders at Lakeridge Apartment Complex in Lubbock
Monday afternoon (October 3rd), firefighters with the Lubbock Fire Department battled a blaze at the Boulders at Lakeridge apartments, located at 4421 82nd Street. KAMC News reported that the fire was called in at 2:56 p.m. As of this story's publication, Lubbock Fire Rescue hasn't confirmed the cause of the fire. However, residents stated that an air conditioning unit was being updated when crews hit an electrical line. That line then seems to have carried the fire to toward the roof of the building and for a time the fire was contained until it spread to the east side of the building following the electrical lines of the building.
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in crash near North Overton
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police are investigating a wreck around 12:40 this morning. Investigators say one person was seriously injured after a red car crashed into the traffic circle at that intersection. Woman wanted for 2021 deadly drive-by shooting turns herself in. A suspect in a deadly...
Are Terrified Lubbock Citizens Literally Being Eaten Alive?
Yeah, blame these guys, even though they are TOTALLY INNOCENT! WHAT DID THOSE POOR ZOMBIES EVER DO TO YOU???. Even during this Halloween season, there is an evil lurking in Lubbock that has turned all of us into it's delicious prey and is ready to pounce again at the first chance it gets.
everythinglubbock.com
Project, major improvements to 114th St. between Indiana & Quaker Ave.
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation’s Lubbock District will begin work on a major improvement project along 114th Street from Indiana Avenue to Quaker Avenue. According to a press release from TxDOT, the $12.79 million City of Lubbock project will completely rebuild the existing roadway from...
fox34.com
Police identify teen seriously injured in crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Wednesday night collision in Lubbock that sent a 19-year-old to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers were called to Avenue X and Mac Davis Lane at 12:38 a.m. on October 6, for reports of a...
Lubbock Co. family seeing more crime on property after more game rooms open up
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock County family raised concerns after they have experienced several crimes on their property following the increase in Game Rooms near them. The Thomas family has owned property along Slaton highway for over 100 years, saying they noticed a change within the past year. “The first game room it started it […]
fox34.com
Lubbock home caregivers needed to provide aid, companionship during holiday season
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Home caregivers can make a real difference during the holiday season, providing aid, comfort and companionship to aging adults. “A lot of the times, their families travel and if their mobility is not in such a way that they can go with them, we will get phone calls that they need someone to stay with their mom or dad, their loved one during that time,” Lubbock franchise owner of Home Instead, Stephanie Dodson, said.
everythinglubbock.com
LISD, two schools use ‘secure protocol’ at end of LPD chase
LUBBOCK, Texas — Two schools, Bayless Elementary and Atkins Middle School, went into a ‘secure protocol’ due to a police chase in the area, the Lubbock Independent School District said. A suspect who led units on a chase at 11:05 a.m. starting at 58th Street and Temple...
Owner of Aqua Kingz in Lubbock Arrested for Theft Out of Denton County
The owner of Aqua Kingz, a pool and hot tub service in Lubbock, was arrested on Wednesday, October 5th, 2022 for theft. KAMC News reports that 37-year-old Roderick Jeffrey was arrested for theft between $2,500 and $30,000. The charge came from Denton County. The business was actually accused of taking...
One with ‘life-threatening’ injuries, traffic circle crash in North Overton area
LUBBOCK, Texas – Benjamin Kitchens, 19, crashed into the traffic circle on Avenue X and Mac Davis Lane at approximately 12:38 a.m., according to a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was on scene and said Kitchens had been trapped inside the vehicle. Kitchens was then transported to University […]
fox34.com
Springlake-Earth ISD under boil water notice
EARTH, Texas (KCBD) - Springlake-Earth ISD has been put under a boil water notice, according to a school district representative. The school district announced a late start to the school day Friday morning. School will begin at 10 a.m.
fox34.com
Tech Terrace Neighborhood Association prepares opposition to planned student housing development
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Tech Terrace - U.N.I.T. Neighborhood Association expected to present its opposition to the City of Lubbock Planning & Zoning Commission Thursday but the developer of a proposed student housing complex removed the zoning case from the agenda, according to the Association. “City staff has conveyed...
fox34.com
3 vehicle crash on Slaton Road near S Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Around 5:15 p.m. LFR and LPD received a call about a three-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Slaton Road near S Loop 289. The vehicles involved are described as a red Jeep, a black Ford truck, and a tan Chevy Silverado. As of now, no...
