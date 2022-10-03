Monday afternoon (October 3rd), firefighters with the Lubbock Fire Department battled a blaze at the Boulders at Lakeridge apartments, located at 4421 82nd Street. KAMC News reported that the fire was called in at 2:56 p.m. As of this story's publication, Lubbock Fire Rescue hasn't confirmed the cause of the fire. However, residents stated that an air conditioning unit was being updated when crews hit an electrical line. That line then seems to have carried the fire to toward the roof of the building and for a time the fire was contained until it spread to the east side of the building following the electrical lines of the building.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO