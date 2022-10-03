The two-year program is for students who are committed to pursuing careers that serve the public and their communities. Leah Whitmoyer of Tucker, Georgia, a third-year student at the University of Georgia, is one of 100 college students from across the nation to be selected for the inaugural cohort of the Voyager Scholarship, the Obama-Chesky Scholarship for Public Service.

TUCKER, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO