uga.edu
Terry’s Executive, Professional and Online MBA director named to UGA fellows program
Susan Brown, lecturer and director of the Terry College of Business Executive, Professional and Online MBA programs, was one of nine faculty and academic leaders named by the University of Georgia to the 2022-2023 class of the university’s Women’s Leadership Fellows Program. Brown, before taking over Terry’s Atlanta-based...
uga.edu
UGA junior among first recipients of Voyager Scholarship
The two-year program is for students who are committed to pursuing careers that serve the public and their communities. Leah Whitmoyer of Tucker, Georgia, a third-year student at the University of Georgia, is one of 100 college students from across the nation to be selected for the inaugural cohort of the Voyager Scholarship, the Obama-Chesky Scholarship for Public Service.
uga.edu
uga.edu
UGA project helps veterans with mental health
New platform utilizes machine learning to customize interventions. Consistent findings reveal that veterans are passionate about helping other veterans and their families; however, these same veterans don’t always feel comfortable helping themselves, said University of Georgia researcher Brian Bauer, who has developed a platform that will enable vets to help each other.
uga.edu
The Jerry Tanner Show – Week 6, 2022: Auburn
So, the Tigers are in disarray. Again. Don’t dismiss the trainwreck on the plains, though. Auburn—and our rivalry—thrives on chaos. Beat Week is back! Make a gift to any UGA fund in any amount between Oct. 3 – 8 and you can help UGA students and power Georgia to a third consecutive Beat Week victory. Make your gift today at AUvUGA.com.
uga.edu
Lemons, Shaffer among 2022-2023 Women's Leadership Fellows
The University of Georgia has named nine faculty and academic leaders to the 2022-2023 class of the university’s Women’s Leadership Fellows Program, including Franklin College faculty members Paula Lemons and Anne Shaffer. UGA established the program in 2015 as part of its Women’s Leadership Initiative to provide a...
uga.edu
What the Firearm Debate Means Ahead Of Midterms For Athens-Area Locals
In the state of Georgia, the number of weapons carry permits has increased each year from 2018-2020, and the statistics are similar in Barrow, Oconee, Clarke, Madison and Jackson counties. Why It’s Newsworthy: Proponents and opponents of firearms access in Athens are weighing the issue ahead of casting their ballots...
uga.edu
Kishi Bashi with the UGA Symphony Orchestra Oct. 6
Singer, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and Athens favorite Kishi Bashi has carved out a unique place for himself in America’s diverse sonic landscape. With a musical vocabulary drawing from indie pop, rock, beatboxing, vocal looping, and even classical violin, he defies easy categorization yet has achieved international appeal. Following its recent...
