Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio State vs. Michigan State Prediction: Undefeated Buckeyes Get First Road Game of the Season
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines Big Ten game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
One Wolverine Quietly Having Incredible Season
In his fifth season with the Michigan Wolverines, punter Brad Robbins is setting the pace in several key areas.
Ohio State Football vs. Michigan State: 3 bold predictions
The Ohio State football team faces its first road test of the season as it travels to East Lansing for a matchup with Michigan State. Here are three bold predictions for the game. The Ohio State football team and coach Ryan Day travel up north on Saturday to face off...
There’s a Secret Jail Hidden at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor
Normally, you would think if someone is misbehaving at a live event like a concert, football game, etc. that security would just escort them out. However, when watching the University of Michigan Wolverines play at home, it turns out "The Big House" actually has, well a "big house" on site.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
Michigan, Michigan State represented on All-Big Ten preseason basketball team
Michigan and Michigan State are represented on the All-Big Ten preseason men’s basketball team. Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson was a unanimous selection by a select media panel, while Michigan State’s Malik Hall was also part of the 11-man squad. Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis was the conference’s preseason Player of...
Lions rookie Josh Paschal eager to help defense after making practice debut
ALLEN PARK -- Josh Paschal had his 21-day practice window opened on Wednesday, in a moment the Detroit Lions rookie defensive lineman said he’s been waiting for his entire life. Paschal, the team’s second-round pick, missed mandatory minicamp, training camp and the preseason before opening the season on PUP....
Lions not rushing progressing WR Jameson Williams back: ‘You’re looking at a while’
ALLEN PARK -- There still isn’t much of a firm timetable regarding rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams’ return for the Detroit Lions. But, head coach Dan Campbell said he doesn’t think Williams will return until well after the team’s bye week. Campbell said the rookie wideout’s...
MLive.com
Metro Detroit 2022 high school football power rankings for Week 7
Livonia Franklin hops into the Metro Detroit top 10 for the first time this week while River Rouge reappears as well. Here are the top 10 football teams in the Metro Detroit coverage area, along with the top 10 in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.
RELATED PEOPLE
Christian Rossi’s historic play leads Saline boys soccer to SEC-Red title
Christian Rossi’s remarkable season continued Thursday in an important matchup for Saline’s boys soccer team. The all-state senior scored five goals to lead the Hornets to an 8-0 win over Ypsilanti Lincoln which clinched the Southeastern Conference Red title. Rossi added to his historic season with the five...
The readers have spoken: See which Week 7 Ann Arbor-area game we will shoot, subscribers get free photos
ANN ARBOR – The readers have spoken and the Southeastern Conference Red matchup between Ann Arbor Pioneer and Ypsilanti Lincoln has been selected as the Game of the Week. An MLive/Ann Arbor News photographer will be attending the game on Friday, and because readers chose this matchup as the Game of the Week, subscribers will be able to get the photos from the contest for free.
MLive.com
Here are the Jackson-area football teams trending in the right direction
JACKSON -- As the stretch run of the high school football season approaches, who’s heading in the right direction?. As we head into the final three weeks of the regular season, conference titles will be claimed in the coming weeks and playoff tickets will be punched.
Adrian, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Adrian. The Erie-Mason High School football team will have a game with Madison High School - Adrian on October 05, 2022, 13:30:00. The Whiteford High School football team will have a game with Madison High School - Adrian on October 05, 2022, 15:30:00.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lincoln girls golf claims D2 regional, Skyline makes program history
Ypsilanti Lincoln girls golf team had two reasons to celebrate on Thursday. First, the Railsplitters clipped Grosse Pointe South by one stroke to win the Division 2 regional championship and junior Madison Cowhy took care of business to win the individual crown. Cowhy shot a 90 to place first while...
Democrats seek to keep slim majority in Michigan State Board of Trustees election. Here’s who’s running.
EAST LANSING, MI - Democrats seek to hold a 5-3 majority on the Michigan State University Board of Trustees. A pair of Republicans seek to draw even on Nov. 8. There are seven candidates running for the two open seats decided by statewide voters in the Nov. 8 general election.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4
DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ann Arbor Democrat faces Ypsilanti-area Republican in Michigan Senate race
ANN ARBOR, MI — Seeking another four-year term in the Michigan Senate, Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, faces Ypsilanti-area Republican Scott Price in the Nov. 8 election. While Price is running a quiet campaign in the solidly Democratic 15th District and has not responded to interview requests, Irwin is busy making the rounds and touting his accomplishments, saying he’s been proud to work with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and across the aisle on some key wins.
Indiana woman wins $1 million jackpot while traveling through Michigan
LANSING, MI -- An Indiana woman and her husband are looking forward to some financial relief after she won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Double Diamond instant game. The 57-year-old winner -- who chose to remain anonymous -- said she didn’t even know she’d won the jackpot until a few days after she bought the ticket.
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal
The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states
(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
21K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0