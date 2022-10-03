ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakridge, OR

Comments / 0

Related
nbc16.com

Pedestrian hit on Hwy 99; police say fog may have been a factor

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious to critical injuries Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 99. Oregon State Police, Oregon Department of Transportation and Junction City Police responded to the crash at 6:30 a.m. south of Junction City at Possum Flat Road.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
nbc16.com

LCSO: Search warrant leads to recovery of stolen property

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Last month, the Lane County Sheriff's Office received a report of a burglary at a residence in the Veneta area. According to deputies, during the burglary, a suspect entered the residence when no one was home and stole numerous items of personal property. Deputies contracted by the City of Veneta to provide law enforcement services were assigned to investigate.
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Truck driver dies in crash on Hwy 58 in Lane County, Oregon State Police says

A truck driver from Arkansas died Wednesday night after crashing a semi along Highway 58 just west of Odell Lake in Lane County, Oregon State Police said. Initial reports state 38-year-old Joshua Stewart of Fort Smith, Arkansas, was driving west on the highway in a Freightliner commercial motor vehicle when shortly after 8 p.m. the truck crossed into the eastbound lanes and overturned.
FORT SMITH, AR
nbc16.com

Eugene Police investigating assault of transgender woman

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police are looking for four men involved in the assault of a transgender woman Monday night. Police say they responded to a call from an apartment about an assault October 3 just after 10:15 p.m. A transgender woman in her 50s reported being assaulted by...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakridge, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Cars
City
Oakridge, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
nbc16.com

Junction City Police squashes rumor of threatened school violence

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — The Junction City Police Department says that threats of violence at Oaklea Middle School were found to be not credible. On October 5, around 7:31 p.m., JCPD was notified by the SafeOregon tip line that a student reported overhearing another student make threats of violence. According to the report, the threat of violence was supposed to take place on Thursday, October 6.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving#I 5#Duii#Oregon State Police#Osp
nbc16.com

I-5 northbound off ramp just south of Roseburg reopened after crash

ROSEBURG, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Transportation reported that the I-5 northbound offramp at Exit 120, about 4 miles south of Roseburg, is closed due a crash. ODOT says this will likely be a long closure. They advise drivers to use alternate routes. For more information visit TripCheck.com.
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Firefighters closer to lifting closures as repairs continue from Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Operations have focused on securing control lines and protecting surrounding communities. The incident command team will continue to build security across the Cedar Creek Fire; however, emphasis will shift to suppression repair. Firefighters are working on grading, hauling debris, cleaning ditches and culverts, identifying hazards and masticating along roadways throughout the Cedar Creek Fire.
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

Firefighters continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire; now at 120,926 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire authorities report that the Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team 9 assumed command of the East Zone of the Cedar Creek Fire at 8:00 p.m., as of October 3. The say the team will coordinate management of the entire Cedar Creek Fire, as well as facilitate the remaining work to be done on the Potter and Big Swamp Fires.
OAKRIDGE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
nbc16.com

Lane Transit District is participating in 'World Smile Day'

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — If you plan to take a Lane Transit District bus Friday, October 7, don't forget to bring your smile. World Smile Day is on October 7, and LTD bus operators and staff will wear smiley face buttons in acknowledgement of the holiday. LTD hopes the community will smile along with them too.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

White Bird opens up new medical clinic in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — The grand opening of a brand-new clinic is about to get underway in Eugene. Over 40% of people who visit a White Bird Medical Clinic are homeless. Now, White Bird is working double the size of one of its clinics to provide space for even more people.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene City Council to meet to fill position vacated by recall election

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Council will meet Wednesday to discuss the options for appointing a successor to the Ward 7 council position. The position was vacated October 3 with the successful recall election of City Councilor Claire Syrett. The City Council is required to appoint someone to...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Southwest Airlines adds a new nonstop service for Eugene Airport

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport has just added another stop on their roster. Southwest Airlines announced they're adding a new nonstop service between Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Eugene Airport (EUG). That starts February 19, 2023. The current scheduled flight times are:. EUG 3:35 p.m. - BUR 5:50...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene residents Walk to end Alzheimer's on Sunday

EUGENE, Ore. — This Sunday, October 9th, hundreds of Eugene residents will gather for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Alton Baker Park . The Walk is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Participants in the Eugene Walk to End Alzheimer’s have already raised more than $100,000.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Visitors are allowed to return as PeaceHealth lifts visitor restrictions

PeaceHealth Oregon announced that effective immediately all visitors, including children, are now allowed in their medical centers and clinics. Previously patients were only allowed on visitor while in the care of PeaceHealth's facilities. PeaceHealth initially minimized the number of visitors to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Their easing of visitor restriction results after seeing a decline of COVID-19 cases in Lane County.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy