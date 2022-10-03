JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — The Junction City Police Department says that threats of violence at Oaklea Middle School were found to be not credible. On October 5, around 7:31 p.m., JCPD was notified by the SafeOregon tip line that a student reported overhearing another student make threats of violence. According to the report, the threat of violence was supposed to take place on Thursday, October 6.

JUNCTION CITY, OR ・ 23 HOURS AGO