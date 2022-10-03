Read full article on original website
Related
nbc16.com
Pedestrian hit on Hwy 99; police say fog may have been a factor
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious to critical injuries Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 99. Oregon State Police, Oregon Department of Transportation and Junction City Police responded to the crash at 6:30 a.m. south of Junction City at Possum Flat Road.
nbc16.com
LCSO: Search warrant leads to recovery of stolen property
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Last month, the Lane County Sheriff's Office received a report of a burglary at a residence in the Veneta area. According to deputies, during the burglary, a suspect entered the residence when no one was home and stole numerous items of personal property. Deputies contracted by the City of Veneta to provide law enforcement services were assigned to investigate.
nbc16.com
Truck driver dies in crash on Hwy 58 in Lane County, Oregon State Police says
A truck driver from Arkansas died Wednesday night after crashing a semi along Highway 58 just west of Odell Lake in Lane County, Oregon State Police said. Initial reports state 38-year-old Joshua Stewart of Fort Smith, Arkansas, was driving west on the highway in a Freightliner commercial motor vehicle when shortly after 8 p.m. the truck crossed into the eastbound lanes and overturned.
nbc16.com
Eugene Police investigating assault of transgender woman
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police are looking for four men involved in the assault of a transgender woman Monday night. Police say they responded to a call from an apartment about an assault October 3 just after 10:15 p.m. A transgender woman in her 50s reported being assaulted by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc16.com
Junction City Police squashes rumor of threatened school violence
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — The Junction City Police Department says that threats of violence at Oaklea Middle School were found to be not credible. On October 5, around 7:31 p.m., JCPD was notified by the SafeOregon tip line that a student reported overhearing another student make threats of violence. According to the report, the threat of violence was supposed to take place on Thursday, October 6.
nbc16.com
Springfield Police: No danger to neighborhood in 'medical emergency' investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say there is no threat to the public as they investigate a "medical emergency" late Tuesday night. Officers responded to what Springfield Police say was a medical emergency in the 6100 block of Greystone Loop at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 4 . A person...
nbc16.com
Both the chief and captain of Cottage Grove Police resign amid investigations
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The Chief and Captain of the Cottage Grove Police Department have resigned. This comes amid two separate investigations at Cottage Grove Police. The interim Chief, Jeff Groth, confirmed that Chief Scott Sheperd and Captain Conrad Gagner resigned as of Wednesday. Police say:. As a result...
nbc16.com
72-year-old hunter lost in Lane County woods located, transported to hospital
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A 72-year-old hunter was found by Sheriff Search and Rescue crews Monday afternoon after spending nearly two and a half days lost in the wilderness, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said. The Eugene man left on foot to go hunting in the area south of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc16.com
I-5 northbound off ramp just south of Roseburg reopened after crash
ROSEBURG, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Transportation reported that the I-5 northbound offramp at Exit 120, about 4 miles south of Roseburg, is closed due a crash. ODOT says this will likely be a long closure. They advise drivers to use alternate routes. For more information visit TripCheck.com.
nbc16.com
Firefighters closer to lifting closures as repairs continue from Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Operations have focused on securing control lines and protecting surrounding communities. The incident command team will continue to build security across the Cedar Creek Fire; however, emphasis will shift to suppression repair. Firefighters are working on grading, hauling debris, cleaning ditches and culverts, identifying hazards and masticating along roadways throughout the Cedar Creek Fire.
nbc16.com
Favorable weather conditions continue to help fire crews battle the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire is now at 120,855 acres and 34% containment. In West Zone operations of the fire, firefighters took advantage of the weather conditions after the east winds had calmed. They continued to monitor and strengthen containment lines along the northwestern edge of the fire.
nbc16.com
Firefighters continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire; now at 120,926 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire authorities report that the Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team 9 assumed command of the East Zone of the Cedar Creek Fire at 8:00 p.m., as of October 3. The say the team will coordinate management of the entire Cedar Creek Fire, as well as facilitate the remaining work to be done on the Potter and Big Swamp Fires.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc16.com
Lane Transit District is participating in 'World Smile Day'
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — If you plan to take a Lane Transit District bus Friday, October 7, don't forget to bring your smile. World Smile Day is on October 7, and LTD bus operators and staff will wear smiley face buttons in acknowledgement of the holiday. LTD hopes the community will smile along with them too.
nbc16.com
White Bird opens up new medical clinic in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — The grand opening of a brand-new clinic is about to get underway in Eugene. Over 40% of people who visit a White Bird Medical Clinic are homeless. Now, White Bird is working double the size of one of its clinics to provide space for even more people.
nbc16.com
Fire crews continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire; now over 120-thousand acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — It’s the start of October, a time when fire season usually comes to a close in Oregon. But for the Cedar Creek Fire there is no expiration date. The Cedar Creek Fire is still burning east of Oakridge. It is now over 120-thousand acres and is 34 percent contained.
nbc16.com
Eugene City Council to meet to fill position vacated by recall election
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Council will meet Wednesday to discuss the options for appointing a successor to the Ward 7 council position. The position was vacated October 3 with the successful recall election of City Councilor Claire Syrett. The City Council is required to appoint someone to...
nbc16.com
Southwest Airlines adds a new nonstop service for Eugene Airport
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport has just added another stop on their roster. Southwest Airlines announced they're adding a new nonstop service between Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Eugene Airport (EUG). That starts February 19, 2023. The current scheduled flight times are:. EUG 3:35 p.m. - BUR 5:50...
nbc16.com
Eugene residents Walk to end Alzheimer's on Sunday
EUGENE, Ore. — This Sunday, October 9th, hundreds of Eugene residents will gather for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Alton Baker Park . The Walk is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Participants in the Eugene Walk to End Alzheimer’s have already raised more than $100,000.
nbc16.com
Visitors are allowed to return as PeaceHealth lifts visitor restrictions
PeaceHealth Oregon announced that effective immediately all visitors, including children, are now allowed in their medical centers and clinics. Previously patients were only allowed on visitor while in the care of PeaceHealth's facilities. PeaceHealth initially minimized the number of visitors to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Their easing of visitor restriction results after seeing a decline of COVID-19 cases in Lane County.
nbc16.com
A new shelter opens up in Glenwood in hopes of helping people get into their own housing
GLENWOOD, Ore. — The shelter, located in Glenwood, is one of many projects the county has put forward to help the unhoused population in Lane County. Housing up to twelve people, the shelter will provide help across the board to those living there. In hopes of getting them into housing of their own.
Comments / 0