ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
B98.5

The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret

One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Maine’s ‘Stella The Leaf Jumping Dog’ Is Back

Maine’s coolest dog is already having a great fall!. As you will notice when you look out the window, the leaves are changing color, which means Stella The Dog is back at it in her backyard. Stella is an energetic, English yellow lab, that lives with her family in...
FREEPORT, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
State
Maine State
Maine State
Maine Restaurants
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
B98.5

Who Are The 7 Richest People In Maine?

When you think about states that have a lot of wealthy residents, you probably don't immediately think of Maine, do you? Your mind probably instantly jumps to California and New York. Then, if you dig a little deeper, you might think of Hawaii, Nevada, or Virginia (because of its proximity to Washington DC).
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Lobster#French Fries#Foodie#Join Me#Food Drink
Q97.9

This is Another Top 10 List We Aren’t Surprised to See Maine on

It seems like ever since the pandemic forced people to spend time outdoors and see the flaws of city-living, people have “discovered” our Vacationland here in Maine. Our state has been hitting lists in major publications for having iconic national parks, the best foodie scenes, and has even landed itself on the list for best places to live.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
LoneStar 92

‘Bicycle Larry’ Lurks in the Most Haunted Forest in Maine

There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland throughout the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over...
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Maine’s Fall Foliage Is Pretty Boring So Far, But the Peak is Coming

The colors are a bit hard to find, but they're getting there. Lately, I feel like the cool air has made it seem like the leaves should be farther along in the changing process than they are. To the point that it's gotten me to put the dog in the car and go cruising around out in the willy-whacks to see if there's any substantial change. I may look scary enough, but I'm a big softy on the inside.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Central Maine Content Creator Gets To Hang With The Kardashians

Zachary Spencer has done it again! Our good friend is determined to continue to work hard in making his dreams come true and that is more evident then ever!. I previously covered Zachary when he met Kim Kardashian and now he's been seen kicking it with another one of the iconic celebrity sisters, Kourtney Kardashian! He also got to hang out with Kris Jenner!
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

PLEASE PASS MAINE BOND INITIATIVE #439!!!

Please support me in my fight to pass Maine Bond Initiative #439. I am begging for your support. PLEASE LEARN MORE BY CLICKING HERE. Not only will this bond change the name of Eddy Rd. in Edgecomb to Eddie Money Rd, it will install technologically-advanced technology that will force "Two Chickens to Paralyze" to play from any car stereo whenever it travels The Eddie Money Road. It will also be played at an ear-drum-splitting volume over and over.
EDGECOMB, ME
B98.5

B98.5

Augusta, ME
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy