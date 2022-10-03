Read full article on original website
Bobby Timms
Sergeant Major (Ret.) Bobby Timms, age 90, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at his residence. Bobby was born August 13, 1932, in Rome, GA to the late R.W. Timms and Viola Callahan Timms. He is also preceded in death by three sisters; one brother; and grandson Corey Cavanaugh.
Ted Ray Morrison
Ted Ray Morrison, age 69, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville. Ted was born November 20, 1952, in Montgomery County, TN to the late E.F and Ida Morrison. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Sites Morrison; sons, Ted Morrison JR...
Marion Francis Johnson
A Celebration of Life service for Marion Francis Johnson, age 83, of Clarksville, TN, will be Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Bro. Ted Denny will officiate. She will be laid to rest at Sango Cemetery alongside her late husband, Edward Ray Johnson. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service.
Bonnie Bell Clack
Bonnie B. Clack, age 83, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Tennova Healthcare. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, October 8, 2022, in the Chapel of Gateway Funeral Home. A private family burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery. The Clack family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service Saturday afternoon at the funeral home.
Lisa Richardson-Smith
Lisa Rochelle Richardson-Smith was born on March 8, 1962, to Percy Richardson and Gloria Brown Richardson in Glendale, California. Her parents preceded her in death. She received her education in the Los Angeles County, CA school system and graduated from Pasadena High School with the Class of 1980. She also attended Pasadena City College. She moved to Clarksville, TN on January 21, 2006. She was employed with Electrolux as an assembly line worker. Lisa united in holy matrimony with Anthony Smith on June 19, 2021. She loved spending time with family and friends. Her most joyous moments were spent with her grandchildren. She enjoyed watching her stories and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. All who knew and loved her will sorely miss her presence and laughter.
Evelyn Louise Raleigh
Evelyn Louise Raleigh, age 82, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2022, at NHC of Sparta. Evelyn was born in Lumberton, NC to the late Jeremiah Jacobs and Rebecca Jacobs. She is also preceded in death by her son, James W. Jacobs. Mrs. Raleigh is survived by her...
Don Scott, who brought Don’s Donuts to Clarksville, dies at 90
Donald “Don” B. Scott, age 90, of Waynesville, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022. Don dedicated his life to God many years ago and was a dedicated member of Crossview Christian Church in Waynesville. In addition, he proudly served in the United States Air Force. In his early years, he owned and operated the Town Square Restaurant in Waynesville, where he met his wife, Wanda. Together, they started a small donut shop in Springboro called Don’s Donuts, which they operated for several years. In the following years, they sold their Springboro donut shop and moved to Clarksville, Tennessee, where they owned and operated another donut shop for the next 25 years, from 1981 until 2006. Ultimately, due to Don’s close connection to his family, they moved back home to Ohio.
2Rivers Painters Society to hold exhibition in Nashville
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The 2Rivers Society of Painters in Clarksville will have an exhibition at the Nashville Public Library Green Hills Branch during the month of October. Five of the 10 members of this organization are in the Tennessee Watercolor Society and will be showing watercolors. They are all...
Talisha Huddleston of Clarksville crowned Ms. Southeast America 2022
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Talisha Huddleston of Clarksville was recently awarded the Ms. Southeast America 2022 title by the Ms. America Pageant. The mission of the pageant is to celebrate the accomplishments of women, encourage them to be involved in community service, as well as use the “Crown for a Purpose” to make difference.
Shelby’s Trio restaurants coming along, and Operation Honor giveaway coming up | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Joe and Cathi Maynard have a lot of things going on in Clarksville, from building a three-story restaurant downtown to holding a giveaway for military families. This week, the Maynards and Sara Golden join Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to give...
APSU to host Maynard Family Naming Celebration on Oct. 14
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University will host the Maynard Family Naming Celebration at 10 a.m. at Fortera Stadium on Friday, Oct. 14. “The Austin Peay community is excited to honor Joe and Cathi Maynard for their transformative gift made to the APSU Department of Athletics,” APSU President Mike Licari said. “Their recent $15 million pledge is the largest single gift in University history, and we are proud that the Joe and Cathi Maynard Family Athletics Complex will commemorate the generous commitment this family has made to our campus community.”
Fort Defiance to host guest speaker on ‘Importance of Oral Histories’
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Fort Defiance Interpretive Center will host guest speaker Jason McGowan as he presents “The Importance of Oral Histories” at 11 a.m. Saturday. McGowan is a research associate with Middle Tennessee State University’s Albert Gore Research Center. At the event, he will explain why oral histories are so important for historians to understand past events.
Cathi and Joe Maynard presented with Veteran Community Award
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Local veteran business owners and philanthropists Cathi and Joe Maynard recently received the Montgomery County Veterans Coalition Veteran Community Award in recognition of their passion, unconditional commitment, and enduring dedicated service to the veteran community. The award was presented during the “Surviving to Thriving Post Pandemic...
101st Airborne Division soldier dies in motorcycle wreck in Oak Grove
FORT CAMPBELL, KY (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A soldier assigned to the 101st Airborne Division was killed in a motorcycle wreck in Oak Grove, Kentucky, on Friday. Pfc. Kaden J. Jones was a soldier in 1st Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne, according to 101st PAO news release.
APSU to host family-friendly ‘Music, Storytelling and Art’ event
CLARKSVILLE, TN – At 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Austin Peay State University Department of Music will present “Music, Storytelling and Art” – an interactive concert featuring Dr. Patricia Halbeck, APSU professor of music, on piano and Dr. Min Sang Kim, APSU assistant professor of music, performing as counter-tenor in the Music/Mass Communication Building’s Recital Hall, room 147.
Woman in stable condition after being hit walking across Wilma Rudolph Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A 52-year-old woman, Lavinia Meriwether, was in stable condition this morning after being hit by a pickup truck hauling a trailer full of pumpkins Wednesday afternoon on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. At about 3:17 p.m., Meriwether was trying to cross Wilma near Exit 4 in...
UPDATE: 1 killed in wreck on Tiny Town Road, pedestrian hit by pumpkin truck on Wilma Rudolph
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There were three serious traffic incidents in Clarksville at about the same time Wednesday afternoon. Here are updates on all three. Update, 4:45 p.m.: The roadway is back open, and traffic is back to normal. CPD Investigator Nemeth is the lead investigator. Anyone with...
Weekend top picks: Oktoberfest Beer Party, Biketoberfest, plus free concert and movie
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s an Oktoberfest weekend, and this one involves a brewery, a winery and a whole other partner festival event. Star Spangled Brewing Co.’s Oktoberfest Beer Party: Live German polka music from Beatrice and Derrol, dancing, beer-stein-holding contests, and axe-throwing will all be on tap. Family-friendly with things for the kids to do, including an Alpine horn-blowing contest. This Star-Spangled Brewing event is being held at Beachaven Vineyards and Winery, 1100 Dunlop Lane, from 3-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday, and noon-10 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $5 for adults, kids free. VIP tickets $35 on Square.
Plein air painters to show paintings at Co-op
CLARKSVILLE, TN — Thursday’s Artwalk includes an exhibition by the 2 Rivers Plein Air Painters, a regional group of artists who have translated their surroundings on canvas and paper. Plein air is the style of painting outside. The practice goes back for centuries but became well-known by the...
Creative Nonfiction Book Award winner, judge to celebrate new book with Austin Peay reading, launch
CLARKSVILLE, TN – In her new essay collection Souvenirs from Paradise, Erin Langner’s prose delivers “narratives poised at the edge of loss or grief, the sensations that none of us seem able to escape.”. The prose proved so powerful that it moved creative nonfiction writer Wendy S....
