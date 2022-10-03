Read full article on original website
Young CS:GO stars torzsi, xertioN help MOUZ defeat OG in Europe RMR B opener
OG didn't stand a chance on Vertigo. The European CS:GO squad of young stars on MOUZ have debuted at IEM Rio Major Europe Regional Major Ranking (RMR) B with a 16-10 victory over OG today. MOUZ enjoyed a relatively easy game thanks to carry performances by Dorian “xertioN” Berman (25-15...
Isurus Seiya on representing the LLA at Worlds: ‘My dream is to bring a Latin American team to the group stage… I have to do it’
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. For many League of Legends fans overwhelmed by the amount of professional play held across the...
How long are the queue times in Overwatch 2?
Players have been waiting a long time and suffered a drought of content before the sequel to Overwatch 2 launched earlier today. Now, they’re waiting even longer in the queue to get into the game. Queue times are varying widely depending on who you speak to. Some players are...
NA is back? Evil Geniuses through to IEM Rio Major over 9z
Evil Geniuses overcame the South American underdogs of 9z 2-1 today in the IEM Rio Major Americas Regional Major Ranking (RMR) 2-0 pool of the Swiss system to secure a spot in the Brazilian CS:GO Major. This is a great result not only for EG, who missed out on qualifying...
Will there be a Dota 2 True Sight for TI11?
Dota 2’s premier event, The International, is a huge deal for the community. Not only because it’s the pinnacle of the Dota 2 esports scene, but also because of all the bits and pieces of content that revolve around it. One of the most revered examples is the...
Does Overwatch 2 have a story mode?
The free-to-play early access of Overwatch 2 officially launches today on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC, allowing players to dive into the updated world of heroes first presented in 2016. Part of Blizzard’s approach with this sequel has been to build upon the expansive lore of Overwatch. Between animations,...
Is Riot Games planning to delete Teleport from League of Legends?
The 2023 preseason is rapidly approaching League of Legends, and the developers are already dishing out information to players every week with changes set for drakes, items, jungle camps, and more. Teleport could also be set to receive major changes. The devs have yet to officially reveal details about their...
When does the Overwatch 2 season one battle pass end?
Overwatch 2 may have just begun, but it’s never too soon to keep track of important dates, especially if you want to maximize the value of the season one battle pass. The season one battle pass, which notably includes the game’s first-ever mythic skin, has 80 total tiers of content to unlock, and the premium version has more than 60 cosmetics in total.
How to get Evochrome weapons from chests every time in Fortnite
Fortnite’s island is facing a new threat, unlike anything it has faced before, with Chrome slowly taking over. It started at Herald’s Sanctum but has begun to move outwards, claiming more and more of the island that the Loopers call home. But it’s not all bad since players can now access the Evochrome Burst Rifle and the Evochrome Shotgun that have been affected by the liquid.
How to get the Goat Simulator 3 skin in Fortnite
Players looking to get the Goat Simulator 3 skin in Fortnite, you haven’t missed your chance just yet. Despite the Epic Games promotion concluding on Sept. 29, players can still access the Goat skin eventually on the Fortnite shop. For those players who aren’t going to purchase Goat Simulator...
How to change servers in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 is finally out and fans have been clawing at each other trying to get onto any server available. Sometimes players also get put on servers they weren’t meant to, potentially leaving them trying to learn a completely new language in a 20-minute game. Blizzard’s newest Overwatch title...
Karrigan says FaZe need ‘5 percent more of everything’ to do better in this CS:GO season
FaZe Clan, the winners of S-tier CS:GO tournaments such as the PGL Antwerp Major, IEM Katowice, ESL Pro League season 15, and IEM Cologne earlier this year, have not been playing up to their own standards since the second half of the 2022 season began in August after the player break.
Fnatic sub ADC Bean didn’t play a single game at Worlds, but he dominated Champions Queue
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Although Fnatic’s substitute AD carry Bean didn’t appear in any of the team’s games at the...
What can you earn with PlayStation Stars?
Earlier this year, PlayStation announced its new loyalty program, PlayStation Stars. Aimed at players who want to get more out of their digital purchases and gameplay, PlayStation Stars grants points to those who buy games and complete specific challenges known as campaigns. Those points can then be exchanged for goodies through the PlayStation Network.
Which game introduced the very first battle pass?
The battle pass system is one of the most impactful changes made to gaming, in particular multiplayer gaming, over the past decade. With the industry and the people participating in it actively fighting against loot boxes and pay-to-win mechanics, the battle pass exists as a mostly happy medium between consumers looking to maximize their purchasing power and developers or publishers looking to monetize as best as they can.
KOI joins forces with Rogue, creates ‘strategic alliance’ to compete in LEC for 2023 season
Esports organizations Rogue and KOI have entered a “strategic alliance” that will be kicking off next year, allowing KOI to finally join the LEC. For the 2023 Spring Split, Rogue will rebrand to KOI, but the current LEC management will be in charge of running the main League of Legends team.
What are Overwatch Coins? How to earn them
Overwatch is entering a new era with the release of Overwatch 2, a major transition for the team-based hero shooter. Key changes are the shift to five-vs-five gameplay and a move to a free-to-play model. This includes the addition of a battle pass and a virtual currency that drives most in-game purchases like Gleamium in MultiVersus or V-Bucks in Fortnite.
Why aren’t your friends showing up in Overwatch 2? | OW2 friends list bug explained
While Overwatch 2 has released for PC and console players alike, the game’s recent launch has come with a myriad of bugs. Whether it be connectivity issues, long queue times, or unexpected bugs, there are a myriad of obstacles standing in players’ way. One prominent issue that has...
Liquid hold off Complexity to qualify for IEM Rio Major and set up Legends match with EG
Two familiar foes in Team Liquid and Complexity faced off today in a red-hot North American CS:GO battle at the IEM Road to Rio 2022 Americas RMR, with both teams looking to secure a chance at the sole NA Legends spot at the Rio Major. Liquid started off dominantly on...
How to transfer your VALORANT sensitivity to Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 is the most talked about game title right now, with no sign of stopping. There’s a buzz around the changes to gameplay and the struggles of getting into servers, and it looks like the sequel to Blizzard’s first Overwatch title is building quite the hype machine around it.
