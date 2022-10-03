2 taken to hospital after crash near Longs, Horry County Fire Rescue says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash near Longs, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at about 2:25 p.m. near Highway 905 and Old Todd Ferry Road in the Longs area, HCFR said in a Facebook post .

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is currently investigating the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

