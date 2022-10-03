2 taken to hospital after crash near Longs, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash near Longs, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The crash happened at about 2:25 p.m. near Highway 905 and Old Todd Ferry Road in the Longs area, HCFR said in a Facebook post .
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is currently investigating the crash.
No additional information was immediately available.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 1