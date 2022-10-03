Jersey Mike’s sub shop arriving in Harlingen

Jersey Mike’s is coming to Harlingen early next year, a spokesman confirmed Monday. (Courtesy: Jersey Mike's Subs/Facebook)

HARLINGEN — A new sub shop, Jersey Mike’s, is coming to the city early next year, a spokesman confirmed Monday.

Jersey Mike’s will locate their store at 2217 W. Lincoln St., between McDonald’s and the UPS Store. Spokesman Kyle Potvin says the sub shop should be open by February.

Jersey Mike’s is a fast-casual chain founded in 1956 which now has more than 2,300 locations nationwide. Three of them are in the Valley, with two in McAllen and a third sub shop in Edinburg.

“This year, we have opened three Jersey Mike’s locations in the RGV (Mission, McAllen, and Edinburg opening this week) and people have been begging us to come to Harlingen,” said Operating Partner Nathan Garn of Sizzling Platter LLC.

“We are excited to finally come to town where we have a lot of friends, family and customers, and serve authentic East Coast, fresh-sliced and fresh-grilled sub sandwiches,” he added.

Garn’s Sizzling Platter will invest $175,000 in finishing out an existing shell building, putting in new walls, finishes, restrooms, equipment and plumbing and electrical. No exterior work is planned.

QSR Magazine, which covers fast-food and fast-casual dining, named Jersey Mike’s the fastest-growing fast-food chain in the nation in 2022, and the company was ranked No. 35 among the nation’s biggest restaurants by Nation’s Restaurant News in its top 500 list.

Jersey Mike’s, as the name suggests, is headquartered in Manasquan, New Jersey. The chain opened 246 new locations in 2021, up 13.3 percent from the previous year.

The sub chain makes every sub to order, and bakes its own bread daily at each location.