Lisa Rochelle Richardson-Smith was born on March 8, 1962, to Percy Richardson and Gloria Brown Richardson in Glendale, California. Her parents preceded her in death. She received her education in the Los Angeles County, CA school system and graduated from Pasadena High School with the Class of 1980. She also attended Pasadena City College. She moved to Clarksville, TN on January 21, 2006. She was employed with Electrolux as an assembly line worker. Lisa united in holy matrimony with Anthony Smith on June 19, 2021. She loved spending time with family and friends. Her most joyous moments were spent with her grandchildren. She enjoyed watching her stories and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. All who knew and loved her will sorely miss her presence and laughter.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO