Read full article on original website
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com
State rep speaks at WCC
Rep. Heidi Sampson (R-Alfred) gave an informative timely presentation for the public entitled “The Hidden Agenda,” on Sept. 28 at Wiscasset Community Center. Sampson is a marine biologist with a bachelor of science degree in bio/chem., who lists her occupation as an educator/farmer. Her background, as a former member of the State Board of Education and as a third term member on the Education and Cultural Affairs Committee in the Legislature, gives credence to her expertise in the education programs in Maine.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Oct. 7 update: Midcoast adds 16 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
United Way chapter welcomes feedback at community forum in Newcastle
United Way of Mid Coast Maine (UWMCM) is looking ahead to the future needs of Lincoln County residents and welcomes community feedback at a strategic planning session in Newcastle on Friday, Oct. 14. “United Way brings people together to build a strong, compassionate community that helps all of us – our families, friends, colleagues, employees, and neighbors,” said Barbara Reinertsen, executive director of United Way of Mid Coast Maine.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Bath Area Family YMCA launching inclusive program in partnership with Special Olympics Maine
The Bath Family YMCA in partnership with Special Olympics Maine and the Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation, are providing a new opportunity to Maine Citizens with intellectual disabilities through the Special Olympics Maine Unified Champion Club. The Unified Champion Club is dedicated to promoting social inclusion by pairing people with and without intellectual disabilities through shared recreational sports and activities. A simple principle that playing and competing together creates a quick path to friendships and understanding. The Unified Champion Club focuses on building an inclusive climate that emphasizes collaboration, engagement, and mutual respect for all people regardless of their abilities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Town clerk’s pay negotiated to equal $30 an hour for Damariscotta’s Michelle Cameron
Alna selectmen had a night of threes Oct. 5. The three members agreed to hire Michelle Cameron at a salary equal to $30 an hour for 25 hours a week plus a $1,500 a month stipend toward medical benefits; nodded having Harry Moody grade the town’s unpaved roads again for under $3,000 as he did this summer; and heard Jeff Philbrick announce 314 people attended the Alna-themed art show at Puddledock School.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Edgecomb Eddy rewards students for good behavior
Edgecomb Eddy School students are being rewarded for good behavior with a feather. Students receive their reward for following expected behaviors around campus. Principal Tom Landberg explained the Positive Behavior Intervention Supports initiative during the Oct. 3 school committee meeting. “We have specific statements for all areas of the school, playground, hallways, bathrooms, cafeteria and classrooms. All use positive language. There aren’t any ‘no’ statements. Positive language speaks to what students should be doing, for instance one of our hallway expectations is “quiet voice and walking feet,’” he said.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
WES students explore HVNC
Fourth grade students from Wiscasset Elementary School made their first trip to Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson. They met with naturalist educators Sue Kistenmacher and Cami Wilbert to learn about tree identification. The students hiked to the barn and used field guides to learn which trees a given leaf or needles came from. Then the students were invited to “Meet a Tree.”
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Edgecomb FD gets ‘Thank you’ from Georgetown
The old adage “a friend in need is a friend indeed” may apply to Edgecomb. On Aug. 13, Edgecomb Fire Department responded to a Georgetown brush fire which took two days to extinguish. On Sept. 13, Georgetown selectmen and Fire Chief Bronwen Tudor sent a letter to Edgecomb officials thanking them for their fire department’s cooperation. “It is encouraging to know that neighbors are still looking out for neighbors even across town lines,” wrote Town Administrator Amanda Campbell.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Speedway crashes can now cost town money; owners, town to talk
When Wiscasset Speedway needs someone taken to a hospital, that can tie up a Wiscasset ambulance about four hours and cost the town $800 for any mutual aid, Emergency Medical Services Director Erin Bean told selectmen Oct. 4. In the meeting at the town office and on Zoom and YouTube,...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
THE PUB - CLOSED - Thank you for a wonderful season – See you in 2023!
An Authentic & Historic Boothbay Harbor Restaurant. Looking for an oceanfront restaurant, or restaurant within minutes of Boothbay Harbor serving authentic Maine dishes?Make your reservation at The Pub, our Newagen Seaside Inn restaurant in Southport, Maine – just minutes away from Boothbay Harbor. Our executive chef takes Maine ingredients, fresh from earth and sea, from farm to table to transcendent.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Stormy weather warnings
We all know folks who stay on the Maine coast during our lovely summers, then flee south to Florida when the winter winds begin to howl. Some move to posh condos in Naples, while others camp out in trailer parks. No matter what town they pick, the idea of warm sunshine and fair breezes in January and February is an attraction that is hard to resist, until now.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
October Food Security resources
Area food pantries locations, contact information and hours:. Alna: 1574 Alna Road, 586-5313. Second and fourth Wednesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. Boothbay Harbor: 125 Townsend Ave., 350-2962. Fridays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jefferson: 72 Gardiner Road, 315-1134. Second and fourth Wednesdays, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Newcastle: 51 Main St.,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Coastal Rivers celebrates newest trail with ribbon cutting
A warm sun was shining and a smattering of acorns dropped from nearby trees as Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust trustees and staff, along with local and town officials and lead donors and volunteers, celebrated the land trust’s newest trail with a ribbon cutting. Coastal Rivers Executive Director Steven Hufnagel...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Used book sale Oct. 8
The evenings are drawing in all over Maine and autumn in New England is the perfect time to cozy up with a warm beverage in front of the fireplace and read that book you have been wanting to read all summer! Perhaps you are looking for a cookbook for that special recipe for the upcoming holidays or you want to learn a new craft.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Shoe prints and scarecrows
Scarecrows don’t go around on their own except in books and movies, and the scarecrows in Wiscasset village need your help to exist again this year. And this year, the ones you build – as a business, family, or anyone else with the festive, fall and/or creative spirit – will be made where Wiscasset used to make them. Scarecrowfest, which Parks and Recreation and Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce partner on, is back at the municipal building after some years on the common.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Get Out The Vote Party with live music, food trucks Oct. 15
The Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) is hosting a Get Out The Vote (GOTV) party called Rally for Democracy on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion in Damariscotta. Parking is available next door at the Central Lincoln County YMCA, at 525 Main St. Accessible spots at the Legion are reserved for those with special designation plates or placards.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lilli Lewis plays the Boothbay Harbor Opera House
New Orleans folk rock Diva Lilli Lewis plays the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor Saturday, Oct. 22 in a 7:30 p.m. concert. Lewis’ fall tour is in support of her current record release “Americana.” Supporting Lilli Lewis on piano and vocals are Wade Hymel on drums, who played on the album, and Robin Sherman on bass.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Final First Friday Art Tour Oct. 7
JOY TO THE WIND GALLERY - 3-6 p.m. reception. Another month has flown by. John and Lynne are hosting a little reception to commemorate the art and beauty of the 2022 season. Stop by to say hello and raise a toast together. Along with a bevy of paintings by John M.T. Seitzer and Lynne Seitzer, there will be our signature chocolates and wine. This is the Last “First” until next year so we hope to see you there. 34 Atlantic Avenue, Boothbay Harbor. Find more at joytothewind.com.
Comments / 1