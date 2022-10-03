Scarecrows don’t go around on their own except in books and movies, and the scarecrows in Wiscasset village need your help to exist again this year. And this year, the ones you build – as a business, family, or anyone else with the festive, fall and/or creative spirit – will be made where Wiscasset used to make them. Scarecrowfest, which Parks and Recreation and Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce partner on, is back at the municipal building after some years on the common.

