11 Cares partnering with Light of Life Rescue Mission, Shop ‘n Save for Hope & Turkey Food Drive

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — 11 Cares is partnering with the Light of Life Rescue Mission and Shop ‘n Save to provide Thanksgiving meals to Pittsburgh area families in need.

Visit one of these Shop ‘n Save locations Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the 11 Cares Hope & Turkey Food Drive.

  • Castle Shannon - 799 Castle Shannon Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15234
  • Glenshaw - 917 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15223
  • Mt. Washington - 125 Virginia Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15211
  • Shaler - 1620 Babcock Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15209
  • Wilkins Township - 3335 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15235

Items needed include:

  • Canned corn 15.5 oz
  • Instant potatoes 26.7 oz
  • Box turkey stuffing 6 oz
  • Cranberry sauce 14 oz
  • Turkey gravy 12 oz

11 Cares is sponsored by 84 Lumber, Clearview Federal Credit Union, Duquesne Light Company and Highmark Wholecare.

