TikTok Shopping? The App Is Looking To Partner With TalkShopLive

Oct 03 2022

TikTok isn’t quite done with shopping.

Two months after rumors circulated that the video-sharing app wouldn’t bring its live e-commerce plan to the U.S., TikTok is reportedly planning to partner with TalkShopLive to support its shopping initiative. The Los Angeles-based startup uses QVC-style product demonstrations and sales. TalkShopLive has previously partnered with Walmart to support the retailer’s streamed shopping website.

TikTok’s own attempts at breaking into the live stream shopping craze have been rocky at best. Its U.K. initiative, TikTok Shop, first saw a mass staff exodus over accusations of a toxic workspace and has operated at a loss. Additionally, many influencers have dropped out of the program over pay cuts and product problems. The platform hired its own team to create the necessary infrastructure. A partnership with a pre-existing live streaming company may help alleviate the issues TikTok faced in the U.K.

The plan is for TalkShopLive to provide live-shopping infrastructure for creators and companies to sell products. The platform typically takes a 10% commission, though TikTok may initially cover this cost. The feature will likely launch ahead of the holiday season as 71% of Americans plan to buy gifts online. Terms have yet to be finalized, so further features are unknown.

Previously, TikTok partnered with Shopify to allow online sellers to link to items through their TikTok profiles and attracted big names like Kylie Jenner.

QVC-stye live shopping has yet to recreate its Asian success in North American markets. Sales on TikTok’s Chinese equivalent, Douyin, amounted to $119 billion in 2021. More to that end, the live-stream shopping space is set to be an almost $500 billion industry in China but will only generate $11 billion in the U.S.

TikTok’s American competitors haven’t fared well in the space either. Facebook shuttered its live shopping feature this week as it tries to focus on boosting its TikTok copycat, Reels. Twitter has also tested the idea, but it hasn’t made much buzz in the space. Pinterest has arguably seen the most success; after launching Pinterest TV in 2021, it has since launched a separate app for its shopping platform.

Nevertheless, a number of Los Angeles-based startups are trying to crack the live stream shopping code after a pandemic-induced boost. TalkShopLive has attracted the likes of Paul McCartney and Dolly Parton to pitch their products and recently raised $6 million. PopShop Live, a similar live shopping platform, reached a $100 million valuation last year, though it laid off 18% of its staff as the markets shifted. Other live-stream shopping platforms have continued to grow, with Whatnot bringing in $260 million earlier this year.

For now, outsourcing technology may help smooth TikTok’s e-commerce efforts. Still, it seems that convincing Americans to “shop live” remains an enigma for online platforms.

Kristin Snyder is an editorial intern for dot.la. She previously interned with Tiger Oak Media and led the arts section for UCLA's Daily Bruin.

Genies Wants To Help Creators Build ‘Avatar Ecosystems’

Christian Hetrick is dot.LA's Entertainment Tech Reporter. He was formerly a business reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer and reported on New Jersey politics for the Observer and the Press of Atlantic City.

Jul 28 2022

When avatar startup Genies raised $150 million in April, the company released an unusual message to the public: “Farewell.”

The Marina del Rey-based unicorn, which makes cartoon-like avatars for celebrities and aims to “build an avatar for every single person on Earth,” didn’t go under. Rather, Genies announced it would stay quiet for a while to focus on building avatar-creation products.

Genies representatives told dot.LA that the firm is now seeking more creators to try its creation tools for 3D avatars, digital fashion items and virtual experiences. On Thursday, the startup launched a three-week program called DIY Collective, which will mentor and financially support up-and-coming creatives.

Jul 18 2022

LA Tech Week—a weeklong showcase of the region’s growing startup ecosystem—is coming this August.

The seven-day series of events, from Aug. 15 through Aug. 21, is a chance for the Los Angeles startup community to network, share insights and pitch themselves to investors. It comes a year after hundreds of people gathered for a similar event that allowed the L.A. tech community—often in the shadow of Silicon Valley—to flex its muscles.

From fireside chats with prominent founders to a panel on aerospace, here are some highlights from the roughly 30 events happening during LA Tech Week, including one hosted by dot.LA.

Aavrani Co-founder Rooshy Roy On Creating Your Own Success ‘Timeline’

Yasmin is the host of the "Behind Her Empire" podcast, focused on highlighting self-made women leaders and entrepreneurs and how they tackle their career, money, family and life.

Each episode covers their unique hero's journey and what it really takes to build an empire with key lessons learned along the way. The goal of the series is to empower you to see what's possible & inspire you to create financial freedom in your own life.

Oct 03 2022

Growing up in the suburbs of Detroit, Rooshy Roy said, as the only Indian girl in school, she spent a lot of time feeling like an outsider and like she wasn’t meeting others’ expectations of “how an Indian girl should behave.”

Flash forward 20 years, and the differences Roy was once ashamed of are now the inspiration for her skincare company.

